Video & Photo Story: Exploring the Tweed Valley Where There's Something for Everyone

In the final episode of Scotty’s Scotland Showcase, we’re in Scotland’s MTB epicentre, the Tweed Valley where we’ll be exploring the trails around Glentress and Innerleithen.
Glentress was one of the first ever MTB trail centres I visited. It’s got something for everyone, from the rider starting out on a balance bike right up to the seasoned pro. To showcase the variation on offer, we explored the full range of Glentress’ offerings of machine made trail centre and hand cut trails through Berm Baby Berm, 5 Year Plan, Deliverance and Thunderstruck. I’ll admit it was super fun just having a session in the Freeride park!
Next we headed to the Golfy, made famous by the EWS. All the trails here are entirely natural and hand built and maintained. Watching the scene develop here has been mind blowing. It started out with one trail and has grown to trails being everywhere in the forest. The passionate locals and trail association have vigorously worked to make it as good as it is. I rode 3 trails here. Avalanche is steep, technical and loose, New York New York is fast and flowing before diving in the trees where it gets tight and 2nd Base has huge hand built berms that flow incredibly well. If you love natural trails then this is the place for you.
Traquair Forest is the home of Downhill in the Tweed Valley. I first came here in 2002 and some of those very trails are still there, it's hosted numerous, regional, national and international events. The Road Gap is a classic feature and we had a real fun session on this before dropping into the Gold Run! The Gold takes you through the tight plantation trees all the way down to the Arena where in my first ever MTB race, I crashed and DNF'd!
Riding here brought back a lot of memories and I can’t wait to see how the Tweed Valley continues to develop as a destination for MTB’ers. You could even say it’s the perfect model for other locations to follow in adopting MTB within their communities!
The sustainability focus of this episode was maintaining and looking after your bike. It sounds simple but regular maintenance can help you be a better MTB’er.
The entire series was created carbon neutral. All our journey emissions were offset and the advertising revenue generated from viewership of the series will be split between planting more native trees in Scotland and the local trail associations.
Produced by Scotty Laughland
Cinematography by Glen Thomson
Edit by Glen Thomson and Max Rendall
Photography by Jonny Cook
Archive images by Ian Linton
Graphics by Scott Muirhead
20 Comments
Now live in Norway (we met randomly and rode with your mate in Hardanger if you remember) and every time I'm back in the UK we go for a trip up to Tweed Valley!
I've now moved to another part of Norway, Nesbyen in Hallingdal Valley, which feels very much like Innerleithen in Tweed Valley 20 years ago. I've been taking a lot of inspiration from Innerleithen as it is a great model of how to create a fantastic riding destination!
I think Steve was up again with you this summer? He was stoked on the trails he rode and we're planning another trip over there so hopefully we'll get the chance to explore your new grounds.
Post a Comment