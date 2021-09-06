Video & Photo Story: Flowing Down a Handbuilt Slalom Track in the Netherlands in 'Homesick'

Ten days of digging with a dedicated build crew resulted in a real cool track.

Homesick is the name of the trail, related to Niels' recent move to British Columbia.

Being ranked in the top 5 for the Dutch Olympic BMX team in 2020 and 18 years of racing under his belt, Niels is not afraid to get some airtime.

This sharkfin is by far the most technical feature on the trail.

Niels is focussing more on mountainbiking nowadays. He's an extremely dedicated rider of whom you'll definitely be seeing more good stuff in the future.

Manuals for days... Getting up to speed at the beginning of the trail.

Niels is riding the Radon Jab 10.0 fitted with SR Suntour Durolux forks and a TriAir shock.

Hitting one of his favorite berms on the trail in full attack mode.

The sharkfin feature seen from the side.

Done and dusted. It's time to get back to the van and catch a plane to Canada.

HOMESICK



Bike: Radon Jab 10.0 with SR Suntour 170mm Durolux forks and TriAir shock

Film & edit: Jurre Alma

Dig crew: Francis Steur, Lucas van der Heide, Menno van der Heide, Dante Verkerke, Marten Rengers, Yourik den Hollander (The Loam Riders)

Photography: DutchmanPhotos

In association with: Radon Bikes & SR Suntour

Thanks to: The dig crew, Radon Bikes, SR Suntour, Vee Tire Co, Fox Racing Europe, HT Components, Jurre Alma, DutchmanPhotos



