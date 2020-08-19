Video & Photo Story: A Heli Drop in the Pyrenees with Iago Garay in Episode 3 of 'Not Far From Home'

Aug 19, 2020
by iago Garay  



Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
Not Far From Home ep3

Heli Drop in the Spanish Pyrenees



At some point during the 2 months of lockdown that we had in Spain, I received a call from Ramonudo: “I’ve planned a weekend in the Pyrenees near Bielsa with plenty of shuttles, a campsite at the top of the mountain and a helidrop to top it off”. I had to say “I’m in” right away. It sounded like the perfect way to celebrate the lockdown being over. It didn’t take much to convince Nacho, Kike and Sergio either, so the 3rd episode of Not Far From Home was ready!

The plan was simple, enjoy all the vertical the Pyrenees has to offer with the help of Altitude Rides and head back on Tuesday to film the next episode of our video series.

We spent a couple of epic days riding all around Bielsa. The guys from Altitude rides had been all year working on some new trails and we were the first ones to ride them. You can imagine - fresh loam and not a single braking bump. To top it all off they had arranged a mountain top campsite for us with the help of Trekking Mule, a company based in the Pyrenees that uses rescued mules from the south of Spain to make epic campsites at the top of any mountain in the Pyrenees.

Saturday night we arrived at the Ibón (mountain lake) de Plan, just on time for a swim in the breathtaking lake. The Trekking Mule guys prepared one of the best meals of the trip for us and provided some great red wine from the area. The following morning we had another epic descent for breakfast. Does it get any better than that?

It does, at the bottom of the trail we had the helicopter waiting for us to take us all the way up to Punta Suelza (2972m) where Pablo, Jorge and Chun had spent months fixing an old hiking trail to get it ready for mountain biking. At the top some pretty epic views where you could see both France and Spain were accompanied by a very interesting talk from Chun, one of our guides, about the geological origins of the Pyrenees mountain range.

For anyone that has been in the Alpine, usually you know what to expect, switchbacks and not a lot of flow, but that wasn’t the case here. These guys had spent months hiking up the trail with the weed eater and shovels to make the most fun alpine trail I have ever ridden with 2000 meters of vertical drop and not a single climb.

To add to our excitement Jorge “Jorgito” Garcia was our main guide, an ex-pro DH racer, he made for a perfect wheel to follow down this high speed trail!

We had an awesome time the whole weekend and want to thank the guys from Altitude Rides, Trekking Mule and Ramonudo for putting it all together!

Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
It's not only Heli drops with Altitude rides, to warm up you get to do a bunch of shuttles on their secret loamy trails.


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides

Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
Flat out between clouds at the top of Punta Suelza

Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
All the way down to the bottom of the valley, 2000m vertical drop!



Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides

Perfect combo with Altitude rides and Trekking Mule


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
The Ibon de Plan is one of the most breathtaking spots you could camp or swim in the Pyrenees

Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
iago taking it all in

Not Far From Home ep 3 Pyrenees
Just a bunch of friends enjoying a weekend of mountain biking


Not Far From Home ep 3 Pyrenees


Not Far From Home ep 3 Pyrenees

No phone service and a lot to take in is the perfect combination to relax



Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides

High altitude cuisine


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides



Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides

Jorgito has to be one of the fastest Mtb guides in the world with a huge DH racing background. Couldn't find a better wheel to follow down these trails



Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides

The icing on the cake, the Heli drop


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides

Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


360 views from the top of Punta Suelza

Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
In the past this trail was used to move cows from one valley to another and now the guys from Altitude rides refurbished it into an awesome MTB trail!


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
Luckily enough, when fixing the trail, Jorgito left a couple of hidden booters

Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
Not that many guides have as much style as Jorgito...


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
Sergio proving he can shred some loam too


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
Riding until sundown on these magical loamy trails


Not Far From Home ep3 Pyrenees Heli drop Altitude Rides
Wheelie boys!


Stay tuned for the next episode of Not Far From Home and subscribe to my YouTube channel for more videos.

Powered by Smith Optics, DYEDbro, Santa Cruz Bicyles.
Film and edit: Nacho Trueba @nacho_trueba
Photography: Kike Abelleira @kikeabelleira
Riders: iago Garay, Sergio Layos, Jorge Garcia
Production: iago Garay @iagogaray
Location: Spanish Pyrenees
Logo Design: Victor Brousseaud


