Video & Photo Story: A Heli Drop in the Pyrenees with Iago Garay in Episode 3 of 'Not Far From Home'

It's not only Heli drops with Altitude rides, to warm up you get to do a bunch of shuttles on their secret loamy trails.

Flat out between clouds at the top of Punta Suelza

All the way down to the bottom of the valley, 2000m vertical drop!

Perfect combo with Altitude rides and Trekking Mule

The Ibon de Plan is one of the most breathtaking spots you could camp or swim in the Pyrenees

iago taking it all in

Just a bunch of friends enjoying a weekend of mountain biking

No phone service and a lot to take in is the perfect combination to relax

High altitude cuisine

Jorgito has to be one of the fastest Mtb guides in the world with a huge DH racing background. Couldn't find a better wheel to follow down these trails

The icing on the cake, the Heli drop

360 views from the top of Punta Suelza

In the past this trail was used to move cows from one valley to another and now the guys from Altitude rides refurbished it into an awesome MTB trail!

Luckily enough, when fixing the trail, Jorgito left a couple of hidden booters

Not that many guides have as much style as Jorgito...

Sergio proving he can shred some loam too

Riding until sundown on these magical loamy trails

Wheelie boys!

Not Far From Home