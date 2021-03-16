Video & Photo Story: Jeff Kendall-Weed Explores Montana's Wild Places With MTB Missoula

Missoula, MT Montana is wild. photography by Aaron Teasdale // video filmed by Logan Nelson // words and video editing by Jeff Kendall-Weed Missoula, MT is home to MTB Missoula, a 501 (c)3 club, as well as a university (Go Monte!). It was also a campsite on Lewis and Clark’s expedition in 1805.

Descending Carlton Ridge just south of Missoula, Brian Williams leads Ben Horan. Ben is the former MTB Missoula executive director, and Brian is the trails director and acting executive director. Carlton Ridge is a great example of the many backcountry trails that MTB Missoula helps clear and maintain annually.

The original inhabitants of Missoula were a Salish tribe called Nemissoolatakoo, from which the word “Missoula” was derived.

Carlton Ridge and Sheep Mountain are two of the backcountry routes that MTB Missoula helps maintain. These rides were both a lot of fun, though we were only able to out-and-back on Carlton. Sheep Mountain was a blast, which we rode as a loop. With our trusted guide, Mr. Sam Schultz, we found our way out in the dark, an hour after sun down. Some would say we got “Schultzed!”

Ben Horan (left) descending Carlton ridge. Brian Williams (right) airing out a root.

The Lolo Peak Fire of 2017 burned 2 years prior to our visit, so while we were riding through a skeleton forest, we were treated to the occasional site of new blooms. With the sun setting on our ride, the lack of overhead vegetation also kept us from getting “Horaned” in the dark.

Marshall Mountain is home to a small bike park. A former ski resort, now it sports several fun descents. Bjorn Again, Hello Kitty, and the other trails on the upper mountain are forever safe in the hands of Five Valleys Land Trust and at no risk of being closed.

Brian Williams rails through the monster berms that he built as a part of the Bjorn Again trail on Marshall Mountain. I found it really inspiring that the club has showcased its abilities through Marshall Mountain, and now with their proven success, more new opportunities are becoming a reality. The land for Marshall is owned by the Five Valleys Land Trust, and it really seems that finding who the major landowners are in a region, and fostering those relationships, is an ideal use of advocacy resources.

Brian Williams is an experienced trail builder. Bonus fun fact, Brian made custom bicycle saddles in his garage under the “Catahoula” brand name. More on that here . A key aspect of what makes for a successful advocacy group is full time staff. Volunteers come and go, and of course sometimes staff do as well, but dedicated personnel really help advocacy groups stick around for the long haul.

Brian drops out of Bjorn Again. A big supporter of MTB Missoula is Big Sky Brewing Co. Noted as the funding partner for the trail, the club wanted a way to thank them for the support, but without an overtly commercial display. The solution? The owner of the brewery’s first name is Bjorn. How about “Bjorn Again?” Sounds good to me!

Montana is the third most sparsely populated state in the USA, at 7 inhabitants per square mile, ranking third behind Alaska and Wyoming.

Meg Whicher works for the City of Missoula, and leads the Zootown Derailleurs, a youth mountain biking program. As the father of a 4 year old, I think it’s awesome that this program exists, as I really hope my little gal can find as many good friends through cycling as I have.

Meg samples Hello Kitty. This trail is a popular post-work trail for locals.

Brian leads the crew down Hello Kitty.

Ben Horan, the former executive director, is moving on. I had a great time spending a couple days with Ben and Brian both, and I’m sure that wherever Ben finds himself, those involved will be lucky to have him.

Ben guides his Kona Process through a sweeping berm, as Meg and Jeff in the background wonder if they’ll ever be able to catch him.

Of all bike park berms I’ve ridden, including Whistler Bike Park, these are my favorite. I have no affiliation with Marshall Mountain or MTB Missoula, I simply love the way these turns flow together!

The Collegiate National Championship race in 2017 was the deadline for completion of the construction of Bjorn Again. This section here was one of my favorites.

Marshall Mountain has a history of recreation, beginning as a ski hill in 1950. The hill ceased snow operations in 2003, when rumors of an IRS seizure began to circulate. The mountain itself is owned by the Five Valleys Land Trust, though the base area continues with a private land owner.

Jeff attempts to table top off a small drop near the bottom of Bjorn Again.

