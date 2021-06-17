Video & Photo Story: Jeff Kendall-Weed on How Olympian Sam Schultz Built Montana's NICA League

Sam’s racing accolades run deep, as he is both a national champion and an Olympian, however he is quick to admit that his first love is not the starting line- it’s epic backcountry rides with friends that result in a phenomenon known as getting “Schultzed.” This means a “3 hour ride” begins after breakfast and ends riding through the dark to try to return back to the truck.

Sheep Mountain is an excellent backcountry route that MTB Missoula helps maintain. This is also a favorite training ride for Sam. If you haven’t yet seen it, give a watch to the Local Loam episode that gets to know the crew behind MTB Missoula.

“I did start the process at one point, and quit. I was just like, this is too much,” Sam tells me mid-ride as we chat along a tiny campfire to fend off the chill and intermittent rain. “The hardest part was the initial push to get it going. So many hurdles, so many obstacles. Trying to get people to buy into it while getting people to fund it. All that stuff was pretty hard and daunting.” — Sam Schultz

Sam racing at Marshall Mountain in 2011, at the first ever professional mountain bike race in Montana. Sam won that day, and repeated a second victory in 2012. Fist pump dude is stoked!

Logan Nelson, middle, deserves a big shout out. Normally I’ll cut down and organize the interviews and provide a rough template for these videos. But I wasn’t able to for this one, and Logan did the vast majority of the editing- excellent work, Logan!

We filmed this back in September 2019, and this event was held in Lolo, MT, a small town just outside of Missoula, MT.

Ridges with grizzly bear footprints in the leftover snow- this is Montana.

This story of a hometown hero building something that the community was missing is pretty cool- cool enough to make the nightly news!

Nate Madsen, league co-founder and current medical director.

“Sam’s built for it, he’s the dude.” — Nate Madsen

Bike racing is only about the results for a very small percentage of competitors. While racing is a great experience of focus and determination, the camaraderie that this develops is quite infectious.

“He’s got the energy and the attitude to keep everything going, and keep everyone excited about it.” — Jackson Melin, chief course marshall

Sam’s parents, Bill and Cindy, are also very involved.

Eric Bowman was there volunteering at the race, and his daughter, Rylie, was racing. Coincidentally, I had spoken with Eric on the phone years ago in a prior life when I was working at Ibis Cycles, doing inside sales, as is a big part of an Ibis dealer, Owenhouse Cycling, in Bozeman, MT.

Rylie Bowman, left, and Britta Neilson, right.

Racers run the full gamut, from beginners to highly experienced, varsity level competitors.

Sam has been riding on Rocky Mountain Bicycles for as long as I can remember. After I had my first experience riding a Rocky, I began to ride better by simply pretending to be Sam. Then I’d wake up and realize only Sam can ride like Sam!

