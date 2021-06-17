Video & Photo Story: Jeff Kendall-Weed on How Olympian Sam Schultz Built Montana's NICA League

Jun 17, 2021
by Jeff Kendall-Weed  

Montana MTB Future
How an Olympian is giving back.
photography by Aaron Teasdale // video filmed and edited by Logan Nelson // produced by Jeff Kendall-Weed
After years of the air horn blast signifying the start of a painful hour or two of seeing spots and tasting blood, Sam Schultz now gets to be on the more comfortable side of that starting horn.

When Sam’s mother, Cindy, drove her 12 year old son, Sam, to his first ever mountain bike race, he was just one of only two junior competitors. Sam had already spent a solid year training in preparation for the event, and as we all can assume, proclaimed that, “I was hooked!”

Photo by Aaron Teasdale https linktr.ee aaron teasdale www.instagram.com aaron teasdale https twitter.com aaronteasdale
Sam’s racing accolades run deep, as he is both a national champion and an Olympian, however he is quick to admit that his first love is not the starting line- it’s epic backcountry rides with friends that result in a phenomenon known as getting “Schultzed.” This means a “3 hour ride” begins after breakfast and ends riding through the dark to try to return back to the truck.

Sam’s uncle got him into riding at an early age, and what would end up becoming a very successful career in mountain biking racing would rise from the trails around Sam’s hometown of Missoula, MT. Sam’s racing career quickly became the real deal- in his last year as a junior rider, he was selected for the prestigious US national team for the world championships. He went on to compete on the UCI World Cup circuit the following year. In 2012, Sam would represent the USA at the London Olympics. Now in his mid 30s, Sam has found a unique way to blend his own experiences, network, and skills to create a job that he’s uniquely qualified for- league director and co-founder of the Montana NICA league.

Sheep Mountain is an excellent backcountry route that MTB Missoula helps maintain. This is also a favorite training ride for Sam. If you haven’t yet seen it, give a watch to the Local Loam episode that gets to know the crew behind MTB Missoula.

bigquotes“I did start the process at one point, and quit. I was just like, this is too much,” Sam tells me mid-ride as we chat along a tiny campfire to fend off the chill and intermittent rain. “The hardest part was the initial push to get it going. So many hurdles, so many obstacles. Trying to get people to buy into it while getting people to fund it. All that stuff was pretty hard and daunting.”Sam Schultz

Sam racing at Marshall Mountain in 2011, at the first ever professional mountain bike race in Montana. Sam won that day, and repeated a second victory in 2012. Fist pump dude is stoked!

One thing that needs to be made clear is that Sam is not what some of us would think of as the “prototypical XC geek”, as he’s as confident with flat pedals and flat table tops as he is with FTP and training cycles. While my former enduro career briefly overlapped with Sam’s, we never attended any of the same races. Despite dozens, if not hundreds, of mutual friends, I had never met Sam until late summer 2018, when a mutual friend brought Sam on a ride near my home in Washington. I was expecting to get my legs torn off on the climbs, and to be heckled for riding “jump trails”, as I’ve become accustomed to when attempting to ride with professional cross country athletes. While the first half was true, I was thrilled to find that the second half of my assumption was dead wrong- Sam styles his way down a trail like nobody else.

Logan Nelson, middle, deserves a big shout out. Normally I’ll cut down and organize the interviews and provide a rough template for these videos. But I wasn’t able to for this one, and Logan did the vast majority of the editing- excellent work, Logan!

We filmed this back in September 2019, and this event was held in Lolo, MT, a small town just outside of Missoula, MT.

I might even go as far as to say Sam is one of my favorite riders to follow. And to be brutally honest, I’m still perplexed that someone without a BMX background, and instead a cross country background, rides so well. Go figure- stereotypes are meant to be broken!

Ridges with grizzly bear footprints in the leftover snow- this is Montana.

Throughout the first wave of races in the 1980s, the resurgence and boom of the 1990s, and even the relatively dark 2000s, there weren’t many opportunities for junior mountain bike racers. NICA itself wasn’t even founded until 2009. Heck, I remember being 11 years old, and having to race the 12-18 beginner category because there simply wasn’t a class for anyone under 12- unless they wanted to do the “kids” race down in the infield. If you found yourself first experiencing mountain biking as a kid in the grunge era of the 1990s, you likely have similar memories of thinking about your 5th grade teacher while the kid next to you on the starting line had a full beard.

This story of a hometown hero building something that the community was missing is pretty cool- cool enough to make the nightly news!

My own love affair with mountain biking really took off after attending the CalPoly SLO Parkfield Classic, which is a west coast collegiate cycling conference event. While collegiate cycling doesn’t get much coverage in the media, it’s a thriving scene, and many of today’s professional racers as well as industry employees have quite a few memories of those rather colorful events. While the mechanics of catering to middle and high school racers are VERY different from legal adults first experiencing sips of freedom, it does have a similar effect. It brings an otherwise very individual experience and shares it among a group of peers.

Nate Madsen, league co-founder and current medical director.

bigquotes“Sam’s built for it, he’s the dude.”Nate Madsen


Bike racing is only about the results for a very small percentage of competitors. While racing is a great experience of focus and determination, the camaraderie that this develops is quite infectious.

bigquotes“He’s got the energy and the attitude to keep everything going, and keep everyone excited about it.”Jackson Melin, chief course marshall


Sam’s parents, Bill and Cindy, are also very involved.

I’m not here to champion NICA, as the league has some extremely strict rules that I do not agree with, but NICA does provide the framework, guidelines, and legitimacy to make a league the size of Montana’s possible. Seeing the success of this, I won’t let a one-size-fits-all rule book erase my memories of the positive experiences and relationships that all these people enjoy from the league. Sam’s ability to work within these guidelines is commendable, and clearly the product is something that really stands proud.

Eric Bowman was there volunteering at the race, and his daughter, Rylie, was racing. Coincidentally, I had spoken with Eric on the phone years ago in a prior life when I was working at Ibis Cycles, doing inside sales, as is a big part of an Ibis dealer, Owenhouse Cycling, in Bozeman, MT.

Rylie Bowman, left, and Britta Neilson, right.

Racers run the full gamut, from beginners to highly experienced, varsity level competitors.

Mountain biking can only exist with legal, sanctioned riding areas. With other user groups also enjoying landmark growth, us mountain bikers have never needed to organize together more so than today. This is why I’m such a big supporter of advocacy. However, another part of establishing mountain biking as a legitimate user group with a strong future is to foster in the next generation of riders. What Sam, along with the work of many others, have built is something that will not only immensely grow the sport within Montana, but will help ensure that this sport is as strong as ever in the years to come.

Sam has been riding on Rocky Mountain Bicycles for as long as I can remember. After I had my first experience riding a Rocky, I began to ride better by simply pretending to be Sam. Then I’d wake up and realize only Sam can ride like Sam!

If you’d like to help the league, please contact them through their website at montanamtb.org.

Supported by:Jenson USA, PNW Components, and Industry Nine

Follow Jeff on his Instagram, subscribe to his YouTube, or follow him on Facebook. Hope you enjoyed this video!

