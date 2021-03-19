Video & Photo Story: Mark Wallace Shows Off the Incredible Riding on Vancouver Island

Words: Canyon

A wonderfully Canadian shuttle

Spikes or no spikes, that is the question to consider daily through winter.

The trails feature a healthy mix of jumps, tech and steep chutes.

Is there even a better feeling than a jump out of a turn?

Time to swap out the big bike and venture out of the woods and along the coastline.

Wondering about that hockey stick? It's the worlds largest, originally made for Expo '86, now residing in Duncan, BC. #Trivia

We'd like to hazard a guess that Mark is contemplating how cold the water may be to get in. Athletes like ice-baths right?

"I think most of the best months I’ve had on bikes just out riding great trails with my friends and just pushing each other to go fast and try things we haven’t been able to do before, those are usually my favourite days. — Mark Wallace

Bikes + Friends. I don't think any caption is needed here, it's just the best feeling in the world.

A Canyon over a canyon in Canada.

A Canadian's day isn't finished until some wood has been chopped and the supply restocked

Of course not all the chopped wood ends up on the stockpile, some of it has to go towards the essential use of backyard jumps

Over and out Canada!