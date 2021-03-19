Video & Photo Story: Mark Wallace Shows Off the Incredible Riding on Vancouver Island

Words: Canyon
Spanning over 5,500 thousand miles, from the eastern tip of Newfoundland and Labrador, through the French-speaking Quebec, all the way over to what is probably one of the most renowned areas for MTB; British Columbia. It’s safe to say that Canada, with its sparse population and seemingly endless wilderness, holds all MTB trail potential we could dream of from our HQ in Germany.
So, with the release of Canyon bikes in Canada, we tasked Sterling Lorence, Rob Parkin and Canyon CLLCTV Factory Racing athlete Mark Wallace to capture what riding on Vancouver Island has to offer.
"The thing that’s special about living in this part of Canada for me is the weather really, and the climate, like we get seasons so we get to experience summer, fall, winter, spring. Each of those seasons has its own benefits for just riding and doing outdoor activities. I find I can enjoy every season equally, and I just do slightly different things in each season, so it’s pretty cool, it keeps things interesting and keeps us doing new things and I think that’s a really good thing to have.”
Alongside the video, we’ve got a mesmerizing photo epic from Canadian photographer Sterling Lorence. if you’re viewing this on your phone, you’re probably gonna want to jump on the computer, these shots are best viewed big!
Time to swap out the big bike and venture out of the woods and along the coastline.
|"I think most of the best months I’ve had on bikes just out riding great trails with my friends and just pushing each other to go fast and try things we haven’t been able to do before, those are usually my favourite days.— Mark Wallace
Photography by: Sterling Lorence
Video by: Rob Parkin and Nandoo Production
Featuring: Mark Wallace
