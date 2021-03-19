Video & Photo Story: Mark Wallace Shows Off the Incredible Riding on Vancouver Island

Mar 19, 2021
by Canyon  

Words: Canyon

Spanning over 5,500 thousand miles, from the eastern tip of Newfoundland and Labrador, through the French-speaking Quebec, all the way over to what is probably one of the most renowned areas for MTB; British Columbia. It’s safe to say that Canada, with its sparse population and seemingly endless wilderness, holds all MTB trail potential we could dream of from our HQ in Germany.

So, with the release of Canyon bikes in Canada, we tasked Sterling Lorence, Rob Parkin and Canyon CLLCTV Factory Racing athlete Mark Wallace to capture what riding on Vancouver Island has to offer.

"The thing that’s special about living in this part of Canada for me is the weather really, and the climate, like we get seasons so we get to experience summer, fall, winter, spring. Each of those seasons has its own benefits for just riding and doing outdoor activities. I find I can enjoy every season equally, and I just do slightly different things in each season, so it’s pretty cool, it keeps things interesting and keeps us doing new things and I think that’s a really good thing to have.”

Alongside the video, we’ve got a mesmerizing photo epic from Canadian photographer Sterling Lorence. if you’re viewing this on your phone, you’re probably gonna want to jump on the computer, these shots are best viewed big!

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
A wonderfully Canadian shuttle


Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Spikes or no spikes, that is the question to consider daily through winter.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.


Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.


Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
The trails feature a healthy mix of jumps, tech and steep chutes.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Is there even a better feeling than a jump out of a turn?

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Time to swap out the big bike and venture out of the woods and along the coastline.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Wondering about that hockey stick? It's the worlds largest, originally made for Expo '86, now residing in Duncan, BC. #Trivia

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
We'd like to hazard a guess that Mark is contemplating how cold the water may be to get in. Athletes like ice-baths right?

bigquotes"I think most of the best months I’ve had on bikes just out riding great trails with my friends and just pushing each other to go fast and try things we haven’t been able to do before, those are usually my favourite days. Mark Wallace

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Bikes + Friends. I don't think any caption is needed here, it's just the best feeling in the world.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.


Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
A Canyon over a canyon in Canada.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
A Canadian's day isn't finished until some wood has been chopped and the supply restocked

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Of course not all the chopped wood ends up on the stockpile, some of it has to go towards the essential use of backyard jumps

Mark Wallace in Duncan British Columbia Canada. March 2021.
Over and out Canada!

Photography by: Sterling Lorence

Video by: Rob Parkin and Nandoo Production

With support from: Canyon Bicycles

Featuring: Mark Wallace

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Canyon Mark Wallace


Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
172402 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
59313 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
51408 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
40694 views
Rose Bikes Announces Price Increases of 8-12%
39432 views
Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
38568 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
37562 views
Final Results: Windrock Tennessee National 2021
34129 views

5 Comments

  • 5 0
 Despite what it looks like here, the island actually sucks. Trust me, it's totally not worth coming. Like, at all. Tell your friends. It's definitely not BC's best kept secret or anything.
  • 1 0
 Could have sworn this guy rode a giant and flew planes
  • 1 0
 I see the man's bike is more than his truck. Niceeeee.
  • 1 0
 Beauty all around! Well done. Bring on the WCs!
  • 1 0
 I only ride parks

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009301
Mobile Version of Website