Video & Photo Story: Micayla Gatto & Hailey Elise Hit Kamloops

Apr 10, 2021
by Hailey Elise  


Micayla Gatto and Hailey Elise call the Sea to Sky region home and have Vancouver, Whistler, Pemberton, and Squamish trails at their fingers tips. No strangers to lush coastal forests, loam, and rocky terrain, this summer, they looked north for something different. They headed out on a road trip to explore areas of the Caribou region: Williams Lake and Kamloops. Known for terrain shaped by the interior weather, history rich in gold, and more recently, abundant trail networks, there's no shortage of adventure. From farmer's markets, to breweries, to unreal riding, saddle up and then giddy up, the girls are on the road. Second stop: Kamloops!


Harper Mountain is a must hit when visiting Kamloops.
After a quick paddle board on Paul Lake, it's time to hit the Harper Mountain trails.

Need a quick bike fix Head over to the Bicycle Cafe.
Can't visit Kamloops without saying hello at the Bicycle Cafe

Sends for days at the Kamloops Bike Ranch.
Onto the Kamloops Bicycle Ranch. With a little bit of everything from XC to big hits, there's something for everyone.



Dreamy Kamloops scenery.
The dreamy Kamloops landscape and views of the city can all be taken in on a climb

Sunset hits.
Sunset at the Ranch.

Post ride beers. There s tons of breweries in Kamloops.
Breweries galore. Kamloops isn't short of rad little places to enjoy a post ride beer

Kamloops mountain biking trails

For more of the trip, check out the vlog!

Regions in Article
Kamloops, Williams Lake

Posted In:
Videos Micayla Gatto Women's MTB


0 Comments


Post a Comment



