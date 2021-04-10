Video & Photo Story: Micayla Gatto & Hailey Elise Hit Kamloops

Micayla Gatto and Hailey Elise call the Sea to Sky region home and have Vancouver, Whistler, Pemberton, and Squamish trails at their fingers tips. No strangers to lush coastal forests, loam, and rocky terrain, this summer, they looked north for something different. They headed out on a road trip to explore areas of the Caribou region: Williams Lake and Kamloops. Known for terrain shaped by the interior weather, history rich in gold, and more recently, abundant trail networks, there's no shortage of adventure. From farmer's markets, to breweries, to unreal riding, saddle up and then giddy up, the girls are on the road. Second stop: Kamloops!Kamloops mountain biking trails
For more of the trip, check out the vlog
!
