Video & Photo Story: Micayla Gatto & Hailey Elise Hit Kamloops

After a quick paddle board on Paul Lake, it's time to hit the Harper Mountain trails.

Can't visit Kamloops without saying hello at the Bicycle Cafe

Onto the Kamloops Bicycle Ranch. With a little bit of everything from XC to big hits, there's something for everyone.

The dreamy Kamloops landscape and views of the city can all be taken in on a climb

Sunset at the Ranch.

Breweries galore. Kamloops isn't short of rad little places to enjoy a post ride beer