Video & Photo Story: Micayla Gatto and Hailey Elise Shred Natural Trails at Williams Lake

Sep 22, 2020
by Hailey Elise  
Photo + Video // Ollie Jones


Micayla Gatto and Hailey Elise call the Sea to Sky region home and have Vancouver, Whistler, Pemberton, and Squamish trails at their fingers tips. No strangers to lush coastal forests, loam, and rocky terrain, this summer, they looked north for something different. They headed out on a road trip to explore areas of the Caribou region: Williams Lake and Kamloops. Known for terrain shaped by the interior weather, history rich in gold, and more recently, abundant trail networks, there's no shortage of adventure. From farmer's markets, to breweries, to unreal riding, saddle up and then giddy up, the girls are on the road. First Stop, Williams Lake!


Arrived.


The iconic ridge lines and shoots Williams Lake is known for can be found on Desous Mountain. Easily shuttle able, hunker down for the night at a campground at the bottom and then wake up and have coffee before hitting descents of 1,000 metres.


You'll find a bit of everything on Desous Mountain but most of the trails cater to intermediate riders.

A favourite trail was God Speed. Jumps, drops, complete with ridge lines and chutes.

Desous isn't the only riding zone, there are a number of others including Westsyde, Fox Mountain and South Side that all have something different to offer. Pictured here is the end of Snakes & Ladders, a trail filled with woodwork and perfect for a friendly game of bike.

Fox Mountain is easily accessible and one of the oldest networks in the area. Perfect for those looking for a climb with a lengthy descent.

After riding, check out one of the local eateries, there's an abundance of breweries and foodie hot spots. You'll need the fuel, there's a lot of riding to be done!

Williams Lake mountain biking trails

For more of the trip, check out the vlog!

