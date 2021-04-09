Video & Photo Story: Mick Hannah, Carson Storch & More Hit Big Lines in Utah for the SR Suntour US Team Trip

Words: SR Suntour
Last month, SR Suntour gathered as many of the 2021 USA team that could make it and we hit Southwest Utah for a training and tuning camp and to get the family together. Products were tested, suspension was tuned and we mixed a bunch of riders of various disciplines into one awesome riding experience. Here’s the result:
“Another company doing the same trip to Virgin Utah” was 100% the premise of this trip. From starting the edit using the quintessential “SAIL” song to an overabundance of much slow motion, the MTB formula has been written and we were going to follow it to a T.
However, when the cast got together in a rented out AIR BNB a different story began writing itself. Circus members and Rampage Elites were now at the same table eating freshly prepared meals with master mechanics and progressive characters and they were all getting along. In fact, they seemed to enjoy being around one another. The house looked closer to squatters on BLM land than the beautiful neighborhood we engulfed. Gigantic full-sized vans encompassed every available inch of the property and bonfires and South Park movies were played as loudly as possible.
The trip turned into a punk rock array of fast riding and friendly banter. Everyone pushed one another and the level of tricks going down in the desert for that week was memorable. The crew traveled as one as the cameraman was berated constantly with horrible editing ideas and constant peer pressure to not use slow motion.
We know once the FPV drone crashed early on, that this was going to be a unique session. In the end, we were still able to use that played-out song, a fake voice over, and too much slow motion. The fun had that week was captured in the edit is presented in a way that expresses the personality of the crew for the week. It was quite simply, fun! " - Micah Kranz
Early on in the trip SR Suntour made sure everyone was happy with their setups and spent time with each of the riders discussing how they may fine-tune the ride for the upcoming season. The tent would become a place of sanctuary as the trip progressed.
Carson (Left) has spent significant time in Virgin prior and had some great areas to show off to the rest of us. He was quick to drop into some big features with others, such as Dylan Crane (Right) quickly following suit.
We are so fortunate to have such a great group of women representing SR Suntour and working to help progress women in mountain biking. April (Left), stepped it up in the land of freeride which is certainly different from what she typically rides, but she has an incredible mentality towards learning new skills.
SR Suntour wants to extend a massive thank you to everyone involved and we hope to bring everyone together more often. Learn more about SR Suntour and the 2021 product line here
Photos by: Tory Powers, April Zastrow, Dylan Crane and Kyle Warner
