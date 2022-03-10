Video & Photo Story: Riding Fort William and Lochaber with Scotty Laughland

Fort William and Lochaber form part of Scotland's dramatic and varied West Coast. The area carries a wealth of trails - from the UK's longest Blue Route, through to off-piste, technical trails made famous by Joe Barnes and the 2.8km World Cup DH track, the scene of moments that our sport will never forget. Beyond the town of Fort William, with it's rail links that are served from all over the UK, lie some unspoilt adventure gold - with multi-day bike packing routes, incredible coastal route adventures and a range of cafés and places to stay.
The West Highland Way connects Scotland's biggest city, Glasgow, with Scotland's Highest Mountain, Ben Nevis across 96 miles.
The views and trails are diverse. Most riders do this over 2-3 days, but the record stands at under 9 hours for the 93 mile route....if you're feeling fit......
The Blue Doon is the UK's longest Blue Grade uplifted track, starting from the same height as the World Cup DH track.
The youth movement is strong in Lochaber. Inspired by the various pro's that live locally, and encouraged by the amazing volunteer club and shop groups , Lochaber caters for the future of our sport really well.
Mikayla Parton and Miles Mallinson are two talented riders local to Fort William and know how to make the most of the area. Fort William mountain biking trails
