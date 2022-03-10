close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video & Photo Story: Riding Fort William and Lochaber with Scotty Laughland

Mar 10, 2022
by DMBinS DMBinS  


Fort William and Lochaber form part of Scotland's dramatic and varied West Coast. The area carries a wealth of trails - from the UK's longest Blue Route, through to off-piste, technical trails made famous by Joe Barnes and the 2.8km World Cup DH track, the scene of moments that our sport will never forget. Beyond the town of Fort William, with it's rail links that are served from all over the UK, lie some unspoilt adventure gold - with multi-day bike packing routes, incredible coastal route adventures and a range of cafés and places to stay.



West Coast Delights
A true adventure playground
Incredible views and a huge diversity of trails make Fort William and Lochaber one Scotland's premier destinations.

The West Highland Way connects Scotland's biggest city, Glasgow, with Scotland's Highest Mountain, Ben Nevis across 96 miles.


The views and trails are diverse. Most riders do this over 2-3 days, but the record stands at under 9 hours for the 93 mile route....if you're feeling fit......

NEVIS RANGE
Trail Centre
Best known for the World Cup DH track which came to life way back in the year 2000, and held its first World Cup in 2002, Nevis Range is the UK's only Gondola accessed riding destination, but it plays host to much more than just lift accessed riding.

The Blue Doon is the UK's longest Blue Grade uplifted track, starting from the same height as the World Cup DH track.



The youth movement is strong in Lochaber. Inspired by the various pro's that live locally, and encouraged by the amazing volunteer club and shop groups , Lochaber caters for the future of our sport really well.



EXPLORING LOCHABER
Off Piste Adventure
The riding here is nearly year round - with Autumn being one of the best seasons to get out an explore amongst the burns, mountains and glens.

Mikayla Parton and Miles Mallinson are two talented riders local to Fort William and know how to make the most of the area.


Fort William mountain biking trails


Book your stay via this link for 5% to the trails here. View the full guide here

Support your trails here.

Posted In:
Travel Scotty Laughland


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
76638 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
61795 views
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
61524 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
59740 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
37315 views
Randoms: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2022
33814 views
Slack Randoms: Plant-Based Bikes, VR Climbing & More
30356 views
Two Unique & Very Expensive Balance Bikes for Little Shredders
28056 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 And it is the home of the SSDT! Been there done that a few times Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007880
Mobile Version of Website