Video & Photo Story: Riding Fort William and Lochaber with Scotty Laughland

West Coast Delights A true adventure playground Incredible views and a huge diversity of trails make Fort William and Lochaber one Scotland's premier destinations.

The West Highland Way connects Scotland's biggest city, Glasgow, with Scotland's Highest Mountain, Ben Nevis across 96 miles.

The views and trails are diverse. Most riders do this over 2-3 days, but the record stands at under 9 hours for the 93 mile route....if you're feeling fit......

NEVIS RANGE Trail Centre Best known for the World Cup DH track which came to life way back in the year 2000, and held its first World Cup in 2002, Nevis Range is the UK's only Gondola accessed riding destination, but it plays host to much more than just lift accessed riding.

EXPLORING LOCHABER Off Piste Adventure The riding here is nearly year round - with Autumn being one of the best seasons to get out an explore amongst the burns, mountains and glens.