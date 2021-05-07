Video & Photo Story: Riding in Tenerife with Iago Garay in Episode 4 of 'Not Far From Home'

This winter Tenerife got a lot of rain and even a big snowstorm just before we got there. All the water left some perfect conditions for riding but also damaged a bunch of the trails, so before we started filming we headed to one of the most popular trails near Arafo and fixed all the rain ruts.

Sandy

Probably my favorite kind of terrain on the island, with the always loose volcanic dirt in between trees making some super flowy and fast trails.

Edgar not only rides around here, he spends a lot of time fixing trails. On this specific one he had built some bad ass berms making some of the best corners I had hit in a while!

Like I mentioned: dreamy terrain .

While riding with Sergio you can always count on him getting the most steeze out of every jump.

Dusty

As you get lower down the mountain you start leaving behind the trees to find drier terrain.

Since pretty much all the trails are natural, there aren’t many jumps in the island, but Edgar is always using the terrain to find and build some natural gaps. This one here was a tight one jumping out of the massive rut and landing on the next corner.

If you are trying to follow Edgar down these trails expect lots of dust explosions as he hits corners as hard as he can and comes out at full speed.

Well, not always he comes out of corners at max speed....

No Edgars were harmed in this crash.

Another consequence of Edgar’s explosive cornering.

Edgar’s shuttle rig is specially designed for the island. There is no trail he can’t get to the top of. Here we are discussing which one we were going to head next.

Black Dirt

During our visit to the island we were hit by a desert storm from Africa. It looks like fog but its actually a huge dust cloud that made for some really cool light!

Above the tree line and close to the volcano you can find high speed trails and roads that are a treat to bomb down.

With plenty of loose gravely corners to get your drift on.

Edgar showing how its done.

Even though its just a dirt road, it was super fun to try go around these corners as fast as possible.

Here Edgar is probably telling us about another epic trail he wants to show us, seems like the amount of trails here is never ending.

Crew stoked on another day of riding and shooting.

Loam

The rainforests of the north have a completely different type of dirt, it might look grippy in the photo but there were plenty of greasy spots down the trail that would keep you on your toes the whole way down.

Sergio VS iago .

Trails in the North end up right at the beach and as we try to make the most out of every day, lunch by the sea was mandatory.

Concrete

Sergio brought his BMX to the trip and we tried to stop at a couple skateparks so he could get out and play.

We get ALL the angles covered!

Local BMX rider Rubio took us to one of his secret spots in the island. This used to be a huge water reservoir for the crops around, but one of the walls cracked open loosing all water and leaving behind a great playground for bikes.

Sergio with a wall ride air.

BMX and MTB.

It was an absolute pleasure to ride with these two legends .

Not Far From Home