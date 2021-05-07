Video & Photo Story: Riding in Tenerife with Iago Garay in Episode 4 of 'Not Far From Home'

May 7, 2021
by iago Garay  




Not Far From Home ep4

Tenerife



When most people think about Tenerife or the Canary Islands, they usually visualize long sandy beaches and very dry, hot weather. What most people probably don’t know is that Tenerife is one of the best MTB destinations in the world.

Picture this: Tenerife is basically a massive volcano that comes straight out of the Atlantic Ocean. Pico del Teide is 3715 meters high, making it the tallest mountain in Spain and the perfect trap for storms traveling across the Atlantic. A lot of those clouds get stuck halfway up the mountain creating a ring of green, lush forests around the island. Usually those storms bring rain to the north side, forming jungle like thick rainforests while they keep the south dry and almost desert like.

With this, there is every type of riding you could ask for all packed in one little island. Slippery tight tracks in the north jungle, grippy and loamy trails halfway up the mountain, dry and rocky terrain in the south and loose volcanic dirt at the top of Teide mountain. In one run from the top you can hit at least three different eco systems and track types.

There are trails everywhere and there is only one man that knows them all... Edgar Carballo.

Edgar and I have been good friends for over 13 years. We both raced the Downhill national series as juniors and now we are both racing the EWS. Edgar is one of the most well know riders in Spain thanks to his charisma, humor and overall friendliness. He is always there to help people out and there is one thing you can always count on him for: party.

When I started the Not Far From home series I knew that at some point we had to go to Tenerife to ride with Edgar, so once the travel restrictions allowed it I got the usual crew together: Kike Abelleira (photo), Nacho Trueba (video) and Sergio Layos (professional kids bike rider and occasional MTBer) and went to visit him.


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

This winter Tenerife got a lot of rain and even a big snowstorm just before we got there. All the water left some perfect conditions for riding but also damaged a bunch of the trails, so before we started filming we headed to one of the most popular trails near Arafo and fixed all the rain ruts.



Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

We spent a lot of afternoons in the main square of Arafo, where Edgar lives, eating some traditional sandwiches and drinking the iconic “barraquito” coffee. The local street performer became a fan of DYEDbro and put one of their stickers on his guitar.

Sandy

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Probably my favorite kind of terrain on the island, with the always loose volcanic dirt in between trees making some super flowy and fast trails.

Not Far From Home ep4 Tenerife

Not Far From Home ep4 Tenerife
Edgar not only rides around here, he spends a lot of time fixing trails. On this specific one he had built some bad ass berms making some of the best corners I had hit in a while!

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Like I mentioned: dreamy terrain .
Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
While riding with Sergio you can always count on him getting the most steeze out of every jump.

Dusty

As you get lower down the mountain you start leaving behind the trees to find drier terrain.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Since pretty much all the trails are natural, there aren’t many jumps in the island, but Edgar is always using the terrain to find and build some natural gaps. This one here was a tight one jumping out of the massive rut and landing on the next corner.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
If you are trying to follow Edgar down these trails expect lots of dust explosions as he hits corners as hard as he can and comes out at full speed.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Well, not always he comes out of corners at max speed....

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
No Edgars were harmed in this crash.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Another consequence of Edgar’s explosive cornering.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Edgar’s shuttle rig is specially designed for the island. There is no trail he can’t get to the top of. Here we are discussing which one we were going to head next.



Not Far From Home ep4 Tenerife


Not Far From Home ep4 Tenerife

At the end of the long trail Edgar took us to this “Guachinche”, a traditional restaurant where you can find all sorts of meat and typical dishes from Tenerife together with the fresh wine made this year. A good way to end the day and fuel up for the next adventure.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife


Black Dirt

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
During our visit to the island we were hit by a desert storm from Africa. It looks like fog but its actually a huge dust cloud that made for some really cool light!

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Above the tree line and close to the volcano you can find high speed trails and roads that are a treat to bomb down.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
With plenty of loose gravely corners to get your drift on.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Edgar showing how its done.
Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Even though its just a dirt road, it was super fun to try go around these corners as fast as possible.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Here Edgar is probably telling us about another epic trail he wants to show us, seems like the amount of trails here is never ending.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Crew stoked on another day of riding and shooting.


Loam


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

The rainforests of the north have a completely different type of dirt, it might look grippy in the photo but there were plenty of greasy spots down the trail that would keep you on your toes the whole way down.


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

Sergio VS iago .


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife


Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

Trails in the North end up right at the beach and as we try to make the most out of every day, lunch by the sea was mandatory.

Concrete

Not Far From Home ep4 Tenerife
Sergio brought his BMX to the trip and we tried to stop at a couple skateparks so he could get out and play.
Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
We get ALL the angles covered!




Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Local BMX rider Rubio took us to one of his secret spots in the island. This used to be a huge water reservoir for the crops around, but one of the walls cracked open loosing all water and leaving behind a great playground for bikes.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
Sergio with a wall ride air.

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
BMX and MTB.




Not Far From Home ep4 Tenerife

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife

Not Far From Home ep4 x Tenerife
It was an absolute pleasure to ride with these two legends .


Stay tuned for more episodes of Not Far From Home and subscribe to my YouTube channel to stay up to date with all my video projects.

Mentions: Not Far From Home ep.4 has been possible thanks to Evo, Crankbrothers, Camelbak, SMITH optics, and DYEDbro.

Film and edit: Nacho Trueba @nacho_trueba
Photography: Kike Abelleira @kikeabelleira
Production: iago Garay @iagogaray

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Iago Garay


