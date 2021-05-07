Video & Photo Story: Riding in Tenerife with Iago Garay in Episode 4 of 'Not Far From Home'

When most people think about Tenerife or the Canary Islands, they usually visualize long sandy beaches and very dry, hot weather. What most people probably don’t know is that Tenerife is one of the best MTB destinations in the world.
Picture this: Tenerife is basically a massive volcano that comes straight out of the Atlantic Ocean. Pico del Teide is 3715 meters high, making it the tallest mountain in Spain and the perfect trap for storms traveling across the Atlantic. A lot of those clouds get stuck halfway up the mountain creating a ring of green, lush forests around the island. Usually those storms bring rain to the north side, forming jungle like thick rainforests while they keep the south dry and almost desert like.
With this, there is every type of riding you could ask for all packed in one little island. Slippery tight tracks in the north jungle, grippy and loamy trails halfway up the mountain, dry and rocky terrain in the south and loose volcanic dirt at the top of Teide mountain. In one run from the top you can hit at least three different eco systems and track types.
There are trails everywhere and there is only one man that knows them all... Edgar Carballo
Edgar and I have been good friends for over 13 years. We both raced the Downhill national series as juniors and now we are both racing the EWS. Edgar is one of the most well know riders in Spain thanks to his charisma, humor and overall friendliness. He is always there to help people out and there is one thing you can always count on him for: party.
When I started the Not Far From home series I knew that at some point we had to go to Tenerife to ride with Edgar, so once the travel restrictions allowed it I got the usual crew together: Kike Abelleira
(photo), Nacho Trueba
(video) and Sergio Layos
(professional kids bike rider and occasional MTBer) and went to visit him.
This winter Tenerife got a lot of rain and even a big snowstorm just before we got there. All the water left some perfect conditions for riding but also damaged a bunch of the trails, so before we started filming we headed to one of the most popular trails near Arafo and fixed all the rain ruts.
We spent a lot of afternoons in the main square of Arafo, where Edgar lives, eating some traditional sandwiches and drinking the iconic “barraquito” coffee. The local street performer became a fan of DYEDbro and put one of their stickers on his guitar. Sandy Dusty
At the end of the long trail Edgar took us to this “Guachinche”, a traditional restaurant where you can find all sorts of meat and typical dishes from Tenerife together with the fresh wine made this year. A good way to end the day and fuel up for the next adventure.
Black Dirt Loam
The rainforests of the north have a completely different type of dirt, it might look grippy in the photo but there were plenty of greasy spots down the trail that would keep you on your toes the whole way down.
Sergio VS iago .
Trails in the North end up right at the beach and as we try to make the most out of every day, lunch by the sea was mandatory.Concrete
Film and edit: Nacho Trueba @nacho_trueba
Photography: Kike Abelleira @kikeabelleira
Production: iago Garay @iagogaray
