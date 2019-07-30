Video: Riding the Vision Film Line with Veronique Sandler

VISION | Dream Line POV - Revolution Bike Park

Vero Sandler's Vision movie is out now. The film shows Vero traveling to some iconic mountain biking spots then using the inspiration she gained at each one to build her own dream line in partnership with Revolution Bike Park. To celebrate the line, she also organized a jam with some of the world's best riders who turned up, threw down and left nothing on the mountain. To give you an idea of what to expect, here's a helmet cam from the Vision line at the Revolution Bike Park and some photos that tell the story of the film.

This line is now open to the public at Revolution Bike Park. Book on here.

To download the film, click here.


The steep transitions of La Poma were the first stop for Vero, she took Joey Gough over to the Costa Brava to check out the iconic jumps.

Next up was Madeira with Brendan Fairclough.

These freeride chutes ended at a cliff edge with a massive drop down to the ocean below, adding a bit more peril to an already gnarly line.

The pair revisited the Deathgrip line, which is looking a bit worse for wear after a few years of neglect. It was this stop that made Vero determined her line would be maintained and open to the public for years to come.

Back in Wales, the line was now complete. Martin Soderstrom spreads his wings.

Riders from all over the globe congregated at Revolution bike park for a mega session. Casey Brown called it the "best line ever".

Always rad to see Manon Carpenter in action.
This was apparently Vaea Verbeeck's first-ever suicide.

Vero leads the way with a styled out toboggan.

Peaty drifts himself into the bottom berm in hot pursuit of Sandler.

Kaos Seagrave up to his usual tricks

Riders were soon getting comfortable enough to trick as well. Matt Jones gets inverted on the hip

Old school meets new school, Kade Edwards throwing down a huge x-up.

The fireroad makes getting back to the top super easy.

Vero was gifted a custom Marin Mount Vision, complete with plenty of purple goodies from Hope, full bike check coming soon.


A shot that sums up the film, rad riders all shredding together.

VISION Official Trailer

by FiveTen
VISION – Available Now (itunes, Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now, Vimeo on Demand)

 Below you can find links to alternative stores:

Vimeo On Demand:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/visionmountainbiking

Google:https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/Vision?id=cnNCIgtTcZ8&hl=en

Amazon: www.amazon.co.uk/Vision-Veronique-Sandler/dp/B07VR289ZC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=vision&qid=1564469365&s=instant-video&sr=1-1

iTunes: geni.us/VISION
 Holy damn. That's more shark fins than in Jaws. I want to go there.
 I know it's bigger than it looks on camera but it just looks like so much fun! In my head I can do this.
 SICK !

