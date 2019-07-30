Video: Riding the Vision Film Line with Veronique Sandler

Vero Sandler's Vision movie is out now. The film shows Vero traveling to some iconic mountain biking spots then using the inspiration she gained at each one to build her own dream line in partnership with Revolution Bike Park. To celebrate the line, she also organized a jam with some of the world's best riders who turned up, threw down and left nothing on the mountain. To give you an idea of what to expect, here's a helmet cam from the Vision line at the Revolution Bike Park and some photos that tell the story of the film.
This line is now open to the public at Revolution Bike Park. Book on here
To download the film, click here
