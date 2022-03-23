Video & Photo Story: Riding Under Britain's Tallest Mountain

The Allt a' Mhuilinn path was the original access route to the North Face of Ben Nevis, used by climbers and walkers to reach the cliffs and beautiful alpine feeling terrain above. When we first started mountain biking, the path was shared between walkers and mountain bikers, always meeting with a friendly hello and some comments about how treacherous it must be to ride down.When a fresh new graded walkers path was inserted a number of years ago, the old path was taken over almost exclusively as a mountain bike trail with the new path being the ideal ascent to reach the start. As time went on, the area became an ideal spot for bike trails and eventually another, newer access path was built. All memory of the original Allt a' Mhuillinn path being used by walkers and hikers was lost but so too was it gradually lost to mountain bikers. For a number of years the path was unusable; eroded away, water damaged and entirely overgrown.In 2020, we inserted a new top half with a slightly different line, then at the beginning of 2021 it was time to re-dig the middle and bottom sections of the original path and restore the classic.James used to ride this trail on his way to school when it was the only trail/path in the area. It was one of the earliest non official trails I rode regularly as a teenager so it was nice and nostalgic to see it back in proper use. Like much of the trail networks around the UK and further afield the track is now busier with riders than it ever has been.From being ridden by a group of 3 or 4 riders on a rare and sporadic basis when we first learned about it all those years ago. When a long forest road loop to the top was the only access (besides pushing up the track itself) to now being one of the most enjoyed trails in the area in 2022 with a perfect access path to the top and even a view point bench 5 meters from the start of the track it feels like it has come full circle!The track is due another little freshen up now after a wet winter of use to be ready for another year of action!This video was created with help from Acros Components to celebrate the release of their new Clipless pedal which is now available!Photos by Finlay Anderson