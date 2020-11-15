Video & Photo Story: Searching for Wild Freeride Lines in Canada

Nov 14, 2020
by Northern Braaap  
FREERIDE IS DEAD

by northernbraaapcrew
Photos: Sergi Massot/Aritz Petri // Video: Iñigo Ekisoain

We spent 2019 living in a van, working and traveling through Canada and the United States. We wanted to do the same in 2020, but with the Covid pandemic we were not able to travel as much as we wanted. In mid-March, everything started shutting down in Whistler due to the virus. We couldn't travel outside of Canada, and instead of heading home like many others, we decided to hit the road with our Chevy van and start a journey exploring the entire states of British Columbia and Yukon to find the best places for mountain biking.

















