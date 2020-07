5 am, breakfast of champions

Sandro Silva, one of the biggest pushers of the dirt jump discipline in Portugal! National champion in 2008, 2009, 2010 and the mentor behind this gathering, he put together the Portuguese fleet for the occasion

Misty morning with beautiful views of the highest mountain range

Choose your path and ride until the sun sets

Blessed by light, early mornings with Sandro Silva and Fabio Gil ready to drop in

No words needed... Fabio Gil immersed in nature: manual over one of the many rock slabs features

Same feature with a different approach, Fabio Gil with the goods

6 am, Sandro Silva opened the big jump line for the boys, launching the notorious shark fin feature

Air miles at the big jump line with Francisco Sousa

A short break to recharge batteries

Sandro Silva with a steezy tobogan

Same feature yet again, a different approach: Fabio Gil with a table one footer

Francisco gathering those frequent flyer miles

Up we go for some rowdy laps

" Just one more take boys" - Miguel Bento

Miguel a.k.a Mike, the owner, creator and shaper, leading train laps with all the boys

[Tomas Barreiros getting rowdy after being shot out of the schnitzel berm

Flow...miles of it with Fabio Gil

Tomás Reis flying over the rocks

Mike, the guy who quit his job, bought his own piece of land to follow his dreams: to shape flow organic trails, all over his lands. Developed by a rider for riders!

The session kept going after lunch, with everybody wanting a taste of every feature on the tracks! Tomás Barreiros, whip with a view

Sick flow all day long from Ze Lopes

Francisco Sousa smash the berm

By afternoon we were blessed by some occasional light showers, perfect for much-needed dirt humidity conditions and sick frames like this one

Massive boulders from top to bottom, all around flowing down the tracks, Sandro Silva just focused while boosting through them

With so many of them, some boulders are used for extra fun: nose bonk with Mike

The final straight! Where all the tracks lead: an ancient wall from the roman times, leads the way to the shuttle. Back up again for another ride!

Zé Lopes doing a sick whip

Fabio Gil and the moon booter

Alongside with the man who has created all this madness, there is his soulmate, and the queen of Chiba's kingdom: Inês. A woman who knows her way around a shovel! After five years she already dug and shaped more dirt than most riders! This woman followed Mike in his quest and alongside they both grew and managed this project from scratch, into this sick and beautiful venue.

No Dig No Ride! After the sesh, the boys still found some daylight to patch and reshape all damages, Mike, Sandro and Francisco, fully committed to the cause

Dirt waves by the eye of the genius Miguel Bento

Sundown and yet, still patching and brooming with Mike and not all, but almost the full crew, leaving everything mint perfect for next session! Sick Day

Chiba Bike Farm is a mountain bike holiday destination located in the beautiful northeast countryside of Portugal. The farm is nestled amongst seemingly endless rolling hills, villages, and ancient Roman castles in over 44 Acres of private property we are immersed in nature at its wildest state, sky gazing here is always mind-blowing!