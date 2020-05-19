Video & Photo Story: Surfing Trails in Oaxaca, Mexico

May 19, 2020
by transierranorte  

The Canadian Enduro Series winter training camp in Oaxaca

In order to support the riders and promote new winter mountain bike destinations, Transierra Norte 'The Ride' and the Canadian National Enduro Series partner to hold unique training mountain bike camps in Oaxaca, Mexico. All this is designed for people looking into a rad winter escape to ride bikes, meet new people, and discover Mexico in a different way.

When you hear Mexico you already know there are good times ahead and a Mountain Bike trip to Oaxaca isn’t the exception. Since we were flying over the mountains right before we landed I knew this was going to be a special trip.

The terrain in the Sierra Norte of Oaxaca has a rugged topography with diverse ecosystems becoming unique for mountain biking, just in one descent you rip down on three or four different climates passing through a dense pine-oak forest to then fight against the enormous agave plants down into the valley scrub dropping more than 1000 m in just one single run.


The Transierra Norte guys really know how to put amazing daily rides together, from riding hand-built and flowy trails and all you can see on Trailforks to really take you into the backcountry for hike a bike adventures very well rewarded with what they call the Mexican freeride, really steep and technical natural infinite lines that blow out your mind and challenge your fitness and riding skills in a unique way.


Alvin, our head guide mentioned once that his favorite part of riding in Mexico is the post-ride chilling time and now I understand why. Almost every trail drops into a different village where the hospitality of the locals makes you love these trails even more. They welcome you into their home to share some of the most delicious food you can imagine, drink a cold beer right on the street and watch the town lifestyle going by which is surprisingly very interesting, from running into local festivities with music and tons of people to making friends with all the kids and dogs around.


The times of the bike are just like the riding, matchless. The food and drinks in Oaxaca are packed with vibrant flavors, there are delicious, fresh, and fun. There are also colorful, spicy, and use an amazing array of chilies, both fresh and dried. Mezcal tasting and its process its definitely something you can only do in Oaxaca, but be careful more than three can be too much. As the locals say; Mezcal doesn´t create or destroys, it only transforms you.

Also, the coffee culture in Oaxaca city is huge, they grow and roast their own beans and also brew them in different methods accompanied by perfectly baked sweets touched up with traditional Oaxacan chocolate or a Mexican street crepe better know as "Marquesita".

Sunset Ride in Oaxaca

This experience is all you want, world-class riding, great weather, amazing guides and staff, historical culture and traditions, and flexible for all budgets.

If you ever thought about riding in Mexico you should definitely reach out to the Transierra Norte 'The Ride' crew or join one of the Canadian Enduro Series Training camps.

www.transierranorteTHERIDE.com

#transierranorteTHERIDE
#canadianenduro
All pictures by @nswitalski

