Video & Photo Story: Take A Lap in the South of France with the Orbea Enduro Team's Damien Oton

Two lovers. Damien's old BMW and his Orbea Rallon.

A plumber in the past, Damien is happy with doing all his bikes' wrenching when at home.

Memories of his most severe bike crash, when he broke his back in 2019.

Born and raised in Ille-sur-Tet.

Some nature shapes around town.

Before falling in love with mountain biking, Damien was into enduro motorbikes.

Something really cool about my place is that I can leave my house and go up to the high mountains in a few minutes, we've got plenty of different terrain. And then on the other side, we've got the sea and an amazing landscape

The Tet river valley and one of the fast trails Damien usually rides on.

Narrow, dry and rocky trails are the norm over here.

The highest peak around, the Canigou, still covered in snow early in the Spring.

France's most southern Mediterranean coastline is not far from Damien's. Out with the Orbea Rise for longer rides.

Not too far from the Spanish border.

Fueling stop by one of the top boulangeries in Collioure.

Earning his rides and helping out the riders community.

Goats

Rough, demanding, and technical stuff around.

Flying down the trail in the most colorful time of the year in this area.

A family that rides together stays together.

My dream is to have my family around me"

Now I can take my daughter to the school in the morning, go training, and then go back to the school to spend time with my family."

Once a week Damien and his father take the van for a shuttle day so he can smash more and faster laps.

Damien's grandparents were Spanish immigrants that moved to France in the past century. Paella and family matters.

Sharing his passion for bikes with his daughter Joy. They couldn't have thought of a better name for her.

To be strong you should have a balance between performance and happiness"

Despite the dry and rocky local terrain, there are also some fun and fast flow trails.

Don't think about cycling all day long, and then you'll be faster.

Being fast on loose dirt comes naturally when you live in Southern France.

Most of the rides with his friend Geoffrey end up at Geoff's garden.

Gibson Les Paul for the win.

The guitar is like therapy for me. I can think about nothing and just enjoy."

Rallon 5, Damien's weapon for the 2021 season