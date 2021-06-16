Video & Photo Story: Take A Lap in the South of France with the Orbea Enduro Team's Damien Oton

The secret is in personal balance. Damien Oton, an Orbea FOX Enduro Team rider, embraces this philosophy in all facets of his life in the South of France. Living here combines the tranquility of family time with the adrenaline of riding his Rallon. Calm and thoughtful, Damien shares his story and proudly shows us everything that fills his soul with gratitude. Explore the photos and video and get to know the family man and team rider.
Memories of his most severe bike crash, when he broke his back in 2019.
Before falling in love with mountain biking, Damien was into enduro motorbikes.
|Something really cool about my place is that I can leave my house and go up to the high mountains in a few minutes, we've got plenty of different terrain. And then on the other side, we've got the sea and an amazing landscape
Fueling stop by one of the top boulangeries in Collioure.
Earning his rides and helping out the riders community.
A family that rides together stays together.
|My dream is to have my family around me"
|Now I can take my daughter to the school in the morning, go training, and then go back to the school to spend time with my family."
Once a week Damien and his father take the van for a shuttle day so he can smash more and faster laps.
Damien's grandparents were Spanish immigrants that moved to France in the past century. Paella and family matters.
Sharing his passion for bikes with his daughter Joy. They couldn't have thought of a better name for her.
|To be strong you should have a balance between performance and happiness"
|Don't think about cycling all day long, and then you'll be faster.
Most of the rides with his friend Geoffrey end up at Geoff's garden.
|The guitar is like therapy for me. I can think about nothing and just enjoy."
MENTIONS: @orbea
/ @raceface
/ @Maxxis
/ @foxfactory
/ @shimano
/ @fizik
/ @crankbrothers
/ @Galfer
