Video & Photo Story: Take A Lap in the South of France with the Orbea Enduro Team's Damien Oton

Take A Lap in the South of France with the Orbea Enduro Team's Damien Oton

Jun 16, 2021
by Orbea  



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
TAKE A LAP with

DAMIEN OTON



The secret is in personal balance. Damien Oton, an Orbea FOX Enduro Team rider, embraces this philosophy in all facets of his life in the South of France. Living here combines the tranquility of family time with the adrenaline of riding his Rallon. Calm and thoughtful, Damien shares his story and proudly shows us everything that fills his soul with gratitude. Explore the photos and video and get to know the family man and team rider.

Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Two lovers. Damien's old BMW and his Orbea Rallon.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
A plumber in the past, Damien is happy with doing all his bikes' wrenching when at home.



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira

Memories of his most severe bike crash, when he broke his back in 2019.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Born and raised in Ille-sur-Tet.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Some nature shapes around town.



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira

Before falling in love with mountain biking, Damien was into enduro motorbikes.


bigquotesSomething really cool about my place is that I can leave my house and go up to the high mountains in a few minutes, we've got plenty of different terrain. And then on the other side, we've got the sea and an amazing landscape


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
The Tet river valley and one of the fast trails Damien usually rides on.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Narrow, dry and rocky trails are the norm over here.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
The highest peak around, the Canigou, still covered in snow early in the Spring.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
France's most southern Mediterranean coastline is not far from Damien's. Out with the Orbea Rise for longer rides.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Not too far from the Spanish border.



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Fueling stop by one of the top boulangeries in Collioure.



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Earning his rides and helping out the riders community.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Goats


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Rough, demanding, and technical stuff around.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Flying down the trail in the most colorful time of the year in this area.



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira

A family that rides together stays together.


bigquotesMy dream is to have my family around me"



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


bigquotesNow I can take my daughter to the school in the morning, go training, and then go back to the school to spend time with my family."



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira

Once a week Damien and his father take the van for a shuttle day so he can smash more and faster laps.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Damien's grandparents were Spanish immigrants that moved to France in the past century. Paella and family matters.



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira

Sharing his passion for bikes with his daughter Joy. They couldn't have thought of a better name for her.


bigquotesTo be strong you should have a balance between performance and happiness"


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Despite the dry and rocky local terrain, there are also some fun and fast flow trails.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


bigquotesDon't think about cycling all day long, and then you'll be faster.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Being fast on loose dirt comes naturally when you live in Southern France.



Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Most of the rides with his friend Geoffrey end up at Geoff's garden.


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Gibson Les Paul for the win.


bigquotesThe guitar is like therapy for me. I can think about nothing and just enjoy."


Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira

Take a Lap with Damien Oton Ilhe sur Tet France Orbea Enduro Team ORBEA Photographer Kike Abelleira
Rallon 5, Damien's weapon for the 2021 season


MENTIONS: @orbea / @raceface / @Maxxis / @foxfactory / @shimano / @fizik / @crankbrothers / @Galfer


