Video & Photo Story: Take A Lap with Pinkbike Academy Winner & Orbea Enduro Team Rider Evan Wall

Jun 2, 2021
by Orbea  

Grab your tools and hit the trails of Squamish, B.C. with Orbea enduro racer and winner of the first Pinkbike Academy, Evan Wall!

When he isn’t smashing his bike around in the forest with his buddies, you can find him riding moto or crushing miles on his road bike. He’s one of the most humble and hard-working Canadians and definitely ready to prove himself on the race circuit this summer.



bigquotesThis opportunity with the Orbea Enduro team is what I've been dreaming of since I was a kid. Getting to train and race for a living, I'm taking this opportunity for everything it's worth. Focusing on media, training and racing when Summer comes around.Evan Wall




bigquotesAfter winning the Pinkbike Academy I decided to take things seriously, not let the fun slip away, so I moved out to Squamish where I started training on the bike, off the bike, on the dirt bike. It's been huge so far, for both skills and strength.Evan Wall





bigquotesRiding bikes is special because you don't have any other thoughts, you're just out in the forest. It's good for the mind, good for the body and you're just out having a good time.Evan Wall




MENTIONS: @orbea / @foxfactory / @raceface / @Maxxis / @shimano / @Fizik / @Galfer


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Orbea Evan Wall Enduro Racing


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Evan needs to have a go on the Pinkbike hotlap track. Make it happen Pinkbike!
  • 1 0
 Damn @Soucy I wanted first drop but yes I agree
  • 1 0
 Deadly!

