Video & Photo Story: Take A Lap with Pinkbike Academy Winner & Orbea Enduro Team Rider Evan Wall

Grab your tools and hit the trails of Squamish, B.C. with Orbea enduro racer and winner of the first Pinkbike Academy, Evan Wall!
When he isn’t smashing his bike around in the forest with his buddies, you can find him riding moto or crushing miles on his road bike. He’s one of the most humble and hard-working Canadians and definitely ready to prove himself on the race circuit this summer.
|This opportunity with the Orbea Enduro team is what I've been dreaming of since I was a kid. Getting to train and race for a living, I'm taking this opportunity for everything it's worth. Focusing on media, training and racing when Summer comes around.—Evan Wall
|After winning the Pinkbike Academy I decided to take things seriously, not let the fun slip away, so I moved out to Squamish where I started training on the bike, off the bike, on the dirt bike. It's been huge so far, for both skills and strength.—Evan Wall
|Riding bikes is special because you don't have any other thoughts, you're just out in the forest. It's good for the mind, good for the body and you're just out having a good time.—Evan Wall
