Video & Photo Story: Take A Lap with the Orbea Enduro Team's Laura Charles

We invite you to meet the new Orbea FOX Enduro Team rider, Laura Charles. We journeyed to France to discover her day-to-day life between Auvergne and Ardèche, where she lives and trains for the Enduro World Series.
Laura Charles approaches life the same way she descends trails on her Rallon, with courage and determination. The French rider opens her world to us and shares what her day-to-day life is like in the surrounding areas of Ardèche and Auvergne, perfect locations to balance her enduro riding and ski passion. With a permanent smile on her face and familiarity, Laura reveals to us the facets of her life that make her such an incredibly versatile rider. Dive into her world through this video and series of photos.
|Riding a bicycle is freedom”—Laura Charles
|What I like the most about cycling is that you can be alone out there with the nature”—Laura Charles
|Enduro is not just a men’s sport. There’s also a place for women. We just need to tell ourselves we can do it”—Laura Charles
|Something I like about Orbea is that they have a huge range of bikes for every discipline”—Laura Charles
The Orbea FOX Enduro Team rider shares her love for cycling with her mother, who describes cycling as “a wonderful passion”
|I spend the whole winter in Auvergne because I am also a Ski instructor”—Laura Charles
On top of racing Enduro and being a Ski instructor, Laura also works as MTB instructor for kids close to Ardeche
|I’m very proud that she is currently among the best in the world,” admits her brother, Clement, Laura’s riding mate at the start of her career—Clement Charles
|Training on different terrains helps me a lot to improve as a rider”—Laura Charles
The woods in her home of Auvergne are some of Laura's favourites
|When it comes to balancing personal life and racing, she has massive support from her partner, Alex, emphasizing the value of having someone who “understands sports as you understand it.”—Laura Charles
Cook together, trail build together, ride together
