Video & Photo Story: Take A Lap with the Orbea Enduro Team's Laura Charles

Riding a bicycle is freedom” — Laura Charles

What I like the most about cycling is that you can be alone out there with the nature” — Laura Charles

Enduro is not just a men’s sport. There’s also a place for women. We just need to tell ourselves we can do it” — Laura Charles

Wheeling with one of the Auvergne's volcanos in the background

Something I like about Orbea is that they have a huge range of bikes for every discipline” — Laura Charles

Laura and her mother riding on the roads around Super Besse, where she also works as Ski coach

I spend the whole winter in Auvergne because I am also a Ski instructor” — Laura Charles

Biathlon is one of the Ski disciplines that Laura coaches

On top of racing Enduro and being a Ski instructor, Laura also works as MTB instructor for kids close to Ardeche

I’m very proud that she is currently among the best in the world,” admits her brother, Clement, Laura’s riding mate at the start of her career — Clement Charles

Laura and Clement riding their home trails in Auvergne

Training on different terrains helps me a lot to improve as a rider” — Laura Charles

The woods in her home of Auvergne are some of Laura's favourites

Back in Ardeche riding with her boyfriend Alex. Dry and rocky trails as opposite to the dirt from Auvergne

When it comes to balancing personal life and racing, she has massive support from her partner, Alex, emphasizing the value of having someone who “understands sports as you understand it.” — Laura Charles

Cook together, trail build together, ride together

Laura's Orbea Rallon R5