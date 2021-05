Video & Photo Story: Take A Lap with the Orbea Enduro Team's Vid Persak

Born and raised in Šentanel

Home rides with his team manager, Primoz Strancar

I´m always stoked about life!

Riding small motos older than you on the trails is fun, fact

I enjoy every season even more than the one before"

There's no shortage of pretty decent mountain views in this region

Besides riding bikes, studying and being a mtb kids coach, Vid manages to find time to help out his family at the house and his uncle's farm

I would describe myself as a hardworking guy. I think I'm a humble person too and I don´t need many things in life. Maybe that´s why I am happy!"

Trailbuilding sessions with friends are also common

Off for an XC ride

Petzen mountain in the background

That was the first race that I did. I still remember that they were all pissed at me a little bit because they took me to the race and nobody expected me to ride that well. I won that one. That´s where it all started"

Vid's home trails are World class. Here he's riding one of the trails that were part of the 2018 EWS Petzen-Jamnica

Getting some air time even on flattish sections

Some loam...

I think it's pretty important to stay in school, learn different things and get a different perspective on life as well"

Especially I love to coach kids, I think kids are always so authentic in their attitude. No matter if they are angry or happy, they always show their real face"

Talking about Orbea, "Everyone there is so passionate about bikes. You feel like part of the family. It is the people that work there who make the company, not the bikes"

Roots. Vid's grandpa used to work in this mine in the past century

In for a ride in the mine...

Riding the Black Hole trail in the tunnels of the lead and zink Mine of Mežica

Vid leading his friend Anej Štrucl, mtb guide and '18 EWS organiser, into the darkness

Taking time for each other. That is the value you are looking for. I think that, is what people are forgetting these days"

Vid is happy with sharing his skiing and mtb passion with his older brother

Without joy and fun in life, it is all ruined I guess"

No

place

like

Vid Persak feels a constant attraction to the mountains, they have an almost magnetic bond. The deep woods of the Carinthia region in Northern Slovenia are where Vid grew up, evolved as a rider and are also the place the young rider of the Orbea Enduro Team calls home nowadays. These forests and their trails helped to forge that connection with the mountains. It is in this environment where Vid feels alive, and if he is on a bicycle even more so. In love with mountain biking enduro riding and being an “all-road” athlete, Vid opens the doors of his life to us and shows us his restless and outgoing character. Get to know the person behind the rider through this photo story and video.MENTIONS: @orbea @crankbrothers / @Galfer