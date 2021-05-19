Video & Photo Story: Take A Lap with the Orbea Enduro Team's Vid Persak

Vid Persak feels a constant attraction to the mountains, they have an almost magnetic bond. The deep woods of the Carinthia region in Northern Slovenia are where Vid grew up, evolved as a rider and are also the place the young rider of the Orbea Enduro Team calls home nowadays. These forests and their trails helped to forge that connection with the mountains. It is in this environment where Vid feels alive, and if he is on a bicycle even more so. In love with mountain biking enduro riding and being an “all-road” athlete, Vid opens the doors of his life to us and shows us his restless and outgoing character. Get to know the person behind the rider through this photo story and video.
Home rides with his team manager, Primoz Strancar
|I´m always stoked about life!
|I enjoy every season even more than the one before"
|I would describe myself as a hardworking guy. I think I'm a humble person too and I don´t need many things in life. Maybe that´s why I am happy!"
|That was the first race that I did. I still remember that they were all pissed at me a little bit because they took me to the race and nobody expected me to ride that well. I won that one. That´s where it all started"
|I think it's pretty important to stay in school, learn different things and get a different perspective on life as well"
|Especially I love to coach kids, I think kids are always so authentic in their attitude. No matter if they are angry or happy, they always show their real face"
|Talking about Orbea, "Everyone there is so passionate about bikes. You feel like part of the family. It is the people that work there who make the company, not the bikes"
Roots. Vid's grandpa used to work in this mine in the past century
|Taking time for each other. That is the value you are looking for. I think that, is what people are forgetting these days"
|Without joy and fun in life, it is all ruined I guess"
