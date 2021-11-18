Video & Photo Story: The Best Hand Cut Trails in Scotland, Perthshire

I'm super excited to share episode 1 of my first ever short film series aptly named, 'Scotty's Scotland Showcase!' In this first episode, I visit Perthshire and showcase the region's diversity through riding locations, Dunkeld, Comrie Croft and Aberfeldy. The hills here are rolling rather than being mountainous but that doesn’t hold the region back, it’s got some of the best MTB trails in Scotland.
Dunkeld as a location is steeped in race history, having held various regional downhill and enduro races. Now, it’s a popular trail riding destination and it’s the community that have developed its vast network of trails. There are 4 main hills surrounding the village all littered with trails and each have their own style, no two trail are the same. It’s famous for natural, steep and hand cut trails that are rooty, rocky and challenge any rider of any ability. Dunkeld is a special place to me, it’s where my love for MTB’ing started - I’ve got so many memories of riding here. I competed in my first ever SDA race here and did it on a hardtail which looking back is pretty wild, it was and still is a gnarly track! Over the last number of years with the popularity of riding natural hand cuts trails increase, I’ve seen it first hand grow to be popular riding location.
Comrie Croft is a natural trail centre offering a blue, red and black plus a skills park. It’s rideable year-round, thanks to its rocky base and the centre offers bike hire, a shop with servicing, a cafe, camping on site and a farm shop where they sell the veg they grow on site. Aberfeldy is a developing bike park that offers a good mix of riding, from blues to blacks all the trails are lovingly hand built and cared for by the local riding community. It's Perthshire's newest location and I'm super excited to see how it continues to develop!
I'm creating the entire series carbon neutral. All the emissions will be offset, each episode will have a slightly different story line around sustainability and the advertising revenue generated from viewership will be split across planting more trees in Scotland and the local trail associations.
In this episode, my sustainability focus is on supporting locally owned independent businesses and the 3 locations we're riding in have many. It's important that we as MTB'ers support these businesses, are seen as valued customers in the communities and this will help us to continue to develop and grow the ever emerging trail network in these locations.
Produced by Scotty Laughland
Cinematography by Glen Thomson
Photography by Jonny Cook
Graphics by Scott Muirhead
Archive images by Ian Linton
