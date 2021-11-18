Video & Photo Story: The Best Hand Cut Trails in Scotland, Perthshire

Nov 18, 2021
by Scott Laughland  

I'm super excited to share episode 1 of my first ever short film series aptly named, 'Scotty's Scotland Showcase!' In this first episode, I visit Perthshire and showcase the region's diversity through riding locations, Dunkeld, Comrie Croft and Aberfeldy. The hills here are rolling rather than being mountainous but that doesn’t hold the region back, it’s got some of the best MTB trails in Scotland.

Dunkeld as a location is steeped in race history, having held various regional downhill and enduro races. Now, it’s a popular trail riding destination and it’s the community that have developed its vast network of trails. There are 4 main hills surrounding the village all littered with trails and each have their own style, no two trail are the same. It’s famous for natural, steep and hand cut trails that are rooty, rocky and challenge any rider of any ability. Dunkeld is a special place to me, it’s where my love for MTB’ing started - I’ve got so many memories of riding here. I competed in my first ever SDA race here and did it on a hardtail which looking back is pretty wild, it was and still is a gnarly track! Over the last number of years with the popularity of riding natural hand cuts trails increase, I’ve seen it first hand grow to be popular riding location.

Comrie Croft is a natural trail centre offering a blue, red and black plus a skills park. It’s rideable year-round, thanks to its rocky base and the centre offers bike hire, a shop with servicing, a cafe, camping on site and a farm shop where they sell the veg they grow on site. Aberfeldy is a developing bike park that offers a good mix of riding, from blues to blacks all the trails are lovingly hand built and cared for by the local riding community. It's Perthshire's newest location and I'm super excited to see how it continues to develop!

A Dunkeld special, rocks, roots and in the trees - this is one of my favourite trails, Eastpoint.

It was the first time I'd seen the forests like this, there were huge ferns everywhere.

It's got a kinda jurassic feel to it.

I mean look at the greenery, you can barely even see the rider.

This is the top of Dunkeld's Rake and Ruin, huge views over Perthshire before dropping into a loose shale.

Coming out of the tree-line and heading for the ruin.

The forest floors around Perthshire are just stunning.

Views out of the trees and right over Perthshire.

Does it get any more quaint? Dunkeld itself is full of loads of amazing independent shops and cafes.

Views right down to Dunkeld village from The Rudder, on this trail you'll be steering with the rear.

Aberfeldy's, Blue View and you can see why.

Dropping into Aberfeldy's, Shredo.

Abberfeldy Shredo
The berms certainly go well.

Abberfeldy Shredo
The dirt here is absolutely incredible, we had it in primo conditions.

Abberfeldy Shredo
The trail features some of the best turns I've ridden in a while, it just works.

Aberfeldy Top of the World
Perthshire's famous for it's big trees but Aberfeldy's going to become famous for MTB'ing.

Aberfeldy Top of the World
Triple through the trees on Top of the World.

Aberfeldy Top of the World
One of the things that gets me about the 'Top of the World' trail is as you descend, the trail style significantly changes. Here in the lower section, we're now in a loamy malchy forest.

Aberfeldy Top of the World
Look at that beautiful hand cut trail.

Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters
My other favourite thing about Aberfeldy, the Glen Lyon coffee shop.

Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters
All my post ride needs covered.

I'm creating the entire series carbon neutral. All the emissions will be offset, each episode will have a slightly different story line around sustainability and the advertising revenue generated from viewership will be split across planting more trees in Scotland and the local trail associations.

In this episode, my sustainability focus is on supporting locally owned independent businesses and the 3 locations we're riding in have many. It's important that we as MTB'ers support these businesses, are seen as valued customers in the communities and this will help us to continue to develop and grow the ever emerging trail network in these locations.

Produced by Scotty Laughland
Cinematography by Glen Thomson
Photography by Jonny Cook
Graphics by Scott Muirhead
Archive images by Ian Linton

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 The «planting more trees»-goal should be modified, if it’s one thing you don’t need in Scottland, it’s more industrial fast-growing american sitka spruce plantations. Iit grows fast, spreads, and kills off biodiversity on the forest floor by letting no light through.
It has an environmenral impact totally different from planting birch, larch, pine, and oak. A forest with a variety of differently aged trees has the most biodiversity, but it is seldom financially sound for any landowner.
  • 1 0
 I have built some 2 km of hand built pump track near Montrose if are looking for some new trials trails build to fit in with the environment, call it environmental sculpture if you like
But built on flood plan of local river & are still ride-able in most weather when not underwater
If nothing else will make a good edit ?
Let me know if would like to ride/ film?

