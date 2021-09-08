Video & Photo Story: The First-Ever Hangtime Women's Jump Jam

Video: Transition Bikes

Photos: Kerstin Holster

Avery Martinson comes from BMX and blew everyone away at her first-ever invitational mountain bike event.

The event was Hannah Bergemann's brainchild and was supported by Transition and Red Bull.

15-year-old ripper Brooke Anderson took home the 'best style' award.

Blake Hansen won the award for best progression.

Avery Martinson has style.

Riders spent the two days of the event getting more and more comfortable on the jumps, which were the biggest jumps some of the riders had ever ridden.

The event took place on Bellingham's Blue Steel jump line, which Hannah Bergemann helped shape.

These events are all about the camaraderie.

Endless style and stoke.

The event was a great mix of experienced freeriders and up-and-comers, with mentorship being a huge focal point for the weekend.

The air was full of ladies.

Sydney Schumacher was all smiles.

Blake Hansen made huge strides forward in her riding at the event.

Hannah is somewhere up there by the trees.

See the shiny new Red Bull helmet on the third rider? Harriet Burbidge-Smith was granted her Red Bull wings this weekend.

Hannah Bergemann hosted the first-ever Hangtime women's jump jam last weekend in Bellingham on the Blue Steel jump line. The event, which was supported by Transition and Red Bull, brought together more than a dozen invited athletes and a collection of up-and-coming groms to share two days of stoke, sends, and mentorship.At the end of the weekend, three riders earned well-deserved awards: Avery Martinson, who threw backflip after backflip at her first-ever invitational event, walked away with the Riders' Choice award. Blake Hansen, who worked her way down the line jump by jump until she could hit the whole thing and even throw in some style, took home the Best Progression award. Finally, 15-year-old Brooke Anderson was named for the Best Style award.Another honor goes to Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith, who already knows how to fly but was granted her Red Bull wings at Hangtime when Hannah Bergemann gave her the coveted Red Bull helmet.Each and every rider seems to have pushed their personal limits and progressed immensely. Hannah Bergemann has said time and again that she wants to show the next generation what's possible and create a path forward for the riders to come, and events like Hangtime help make that goal into a reality. Freeride mountain biking has, until now, remained notably male-dominated, but with events like Audi Nines and Proving Grounds welcoming women and with new events gaining momentum like Red Bull Formation, Dark Horse, and now Hangtime, the sport seems to have finally reached a tipping point.