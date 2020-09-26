Video & Photo Story: The Free Radicals' 2019 Europe Tour

Sep 26, 2020
by The Free Radicals  


When Fanie Kok at Specialized offered to rent us an RV so we could “race” the last two rounds of the 2019 EWS and share the stoke of trail building around Switzerland and Italy, we jumped at the opportunity. Mark had never been to Europe. The next two weeks were spent driving around and paying tolls, riding bikes, digging trail - drinking wine by the litre - having gelato for breakfast, pizza for lunch and WAY too much pasta for dinner. We wish we could be gorging ourselves on exotic European carbohydrates, dairy and cured meats right now, but alas COVID is real and we’re at home in British Columbia.


Instead, watch this video and look at these photos to remind yourself of how fun it can be to travel around the world to ride your bike with your friends. Stay alert, stay safe and wear a mask. Shout out to our fast friends hanging it out this weekend on the coast of the Mediterranean laying it out for our entertainment!


















Huge thanks to Fanie and Soil Searching for making this possible


