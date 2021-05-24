Video & Photo Story: The Origin of the Mons Royale Future Ground Progression Camp

We've always been big on the women's side of action sports. Our business is 55% women which is pretty unheard of in the snow, outdoor or bike industry and through Covid we went through a lot of reflection and really nailed down our brand purpose which is; we believe through action and adventure sports we can better people on the planet. So we started having a lot of internal conversations about what we're going to do going forward. — Hamish Acland, Mons Royale Founder