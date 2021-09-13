Video & Photo Story: The Outlaw Sport - The Legalization of the North Shore's Trails with Geoff Gulevich & the NSMBA

Sep 13, 2021
by Orbea  

The history and legacy of trail building in Vancouver’s North Shore mountains is incredible, few places on earth have had as much impact on the mountain biking community as this Canadian mecca. With its perfect dirt and dense trees - the trails were built with whatever they could find lying around the woods.

Originally, the North Shore district was against mountain biking for years. Mountain bikers were seen as adrenaline junkies tearing up the forest. It took until 1997 for these trails and cycling to be recognized as a valid user group who have the best interest in the land.

With the North Shore Mountain Bike Association working together alongside land management teams and local government officials, a symbiotic relationship between mountain bikers and land has evolved to be one of the most impressive networks of trails in the world.

With the help of the entire community of builders, riders and government the hopes are to have these trails around for future generations to enjoy.

bigquotesMy hope is that I made some fun trails and brought smiles to people’s faces. That’s what I want my legacy to be like.Todd “Digger” Fiander, trail builder






NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.


NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.

Todd the Digger Fiander on Mount Fromme in North Vancouver British Columbia Canada

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.


NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.


Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.


Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.


Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.


NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.


Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.


Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.

NSMBA trail builder Penny Deck on Mount Seymour 2021.

Geoff Gulevich on Vancouver s North Shore June 2021.


@orbea / @raceface / @foxfactory / @shimano / @Maxxis



11 Comments

  • 12 0
 Thanks Digger
  • 2 0
 Digger for prime minister!
  • 3 0
 The Sedona community was just as much, if not more, against the mtb community. Funny how money (tourist tax revenue) eventually talks loud enough for local government to finally pay attention to something.
  • 1 0
 Sedona blows my mind. They've done so much to bring mountain biking above board.
  • 1 0
 Sounds like the Bay Area/Santa Cruz too. Local agencies complain that dealing with injured riders in rugged locale's is too much... They don't mind collecting tax money from Hotels, Restaurants, and nighttime entertainment from hundreds of people who come to town each weekend from far and wide to ride.
  • 1 0
 .......Riding MTB trails is illegal. Meanwhile in Gasstown.. Scariest 'hood' I've been to, except for Tenderloin in SF, and a few in Michoacan Mexico.
  • 1 0
 Props to Orbea for supporting this project showcasing the work put in to make these trails happen. Beautiful work by Scott Secco behind the camera
  • 1 0
 Oh cool, looks like thats the new Occam which launches... Tomorrow?
  • 6 0
 Never mind, that's an ebike lol. Que disappointment.
  • 3 1
 Thanks Penny!
  • 1 0
 Thanks to the local legends of gravity!!

Post a Comment



