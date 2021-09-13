Video & Photo Story: The Outlaw Sport - The Legalization of the North Shore's Trails with Geoff Gulevich & the NSMBA

The history and legacy of trail building in Vancouver’s North Shore mountains is incredible, few places on earth have had as much impact on the mountain biking community as this Canadian mecca. With its perfect dirt and dense trees - the trails were built with whatever they could find lying around the woods.
Originally, the North Shore district was against mountain biking for years. Mountain bikers were seen as adrenaline junkies tearing up the forest. It took until 1997 for these trails and cycling to be recognized as a valid user group who have the best interest in the land.
With the North Shore Mountain Bike Association working together alongside land management teams and local government officials, a symbiotic relationship between mountain bikers and land has evolved to be one of the most impressive networks of trails in the world.
With the help of the entire community of builders, riders and government the hopes are to have these trails around for future generations to enjoy.
|My hope is that I made some fun trails and brought smiles to people’s faces. That’s what I want my legacy to be like.—Todd “Digger” Fiander, trail builder
MENTIONS: @orbea
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @shimano
/ @Maxxis
11 Comments
Post a Comment