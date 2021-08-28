Video & Photo Story: Tito Tomasi Rides Across the Basque Country

The map of our little adventure.

Chorrizo and Sunset

IPA and Pottok

Leaving the last village to climb. The day can start.

Typical Basque Country vision.

Long climbs, heavy bags, ... Bikepacking has some tough sides.

Getting there. Doug is hiking the Orbea rise, a light ebike with a couple of extra batteries. If that configuration doesn't make the bike super fast it's still helping him a lot. Doug says it was like pedaling without a backpack, and that's pretty cool for a multiple day trip!

Hidden garden in the mountains.

Such a beautiful sunset session up there, right above the shelter.

I brought some craft beer from Nice country.

Beauttiful Basque forest in spring time.

Jumping into that nice morning atmosphere.

Doug is the guide!

Last ride of our adventure was on a coastal mountain. That's so good to finish this way.

Rocky section.

Last turn to IPA.