Video & Photo Story: Tito Tomasi Rides and Road Trips through the South of France



This is a chapter of the web series "Our Playground" by Tito Tomasi - showcasing some good riding in some beautiful areas!

With the end of lockdown number one it was time to start a new road trip, and after losing your freedom, where do you go for exploring first? your backyard!

Simple map of the Maritimes Alps with the itinerary made.



The Road Trip Concept

The Story

Photo Epic

Mussolini's train station in Roya valley, a mark of the ancient period where Italian fascism wanted to show the power. Before been French again.

Typical trails int he heights of Sospel, Bevera valley.

French/Italian antic border mark.

Dario and Tito.

Italian coffee for breakfast.

The horses in the mountains.

Two racers are making it to the clouds.

Julie and Nic, desperately looking for loam!

Wild ridge lines.

Tito on slab.

Love is in the air, not in the water.

Mtb trail near Guillaumes, Cians valley.

What a day! riding the last valley, a huge ride and with dad. So I put my favorite socks on.

Military lines above 2000m.

Pine loam and wild trails, what a day. Tinée valley.

Our trails are not always on Strava but they are in our heart, carving our passion for adventure rides and mountains.

The famous Turini to Sospel is a half-day ride through all the layers, the forest and the good trails.

Julie Duvert.

Nic Bean.

Dad in the first downhill, entering Italy.

The man behind my passion for outdoor, mountain and simple life. Next one three generations!

Alpine lake in Italy.

Like father like son.

Chillin on the French Riviera with the biggest sailing yacht in the World.

Yours truly. In my element.