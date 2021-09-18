Video & Photo Story: Tito Tomasi Rides Around Mont Blanc

Because we love the mountains, we shiver for adventure, overcome the fear and difficulties.

D1 Let's pedal the trail up!

D1 First bit of trail gives the tone for the trip.

D1 The luxury in the Alps is the quality of the trails but it's also this precious freshwater, allowing us to travel with one bottle only.

D1 Going deeper and deeper into the valley.

D1 Hike a bike is what we do.

D1 Such a long climb with all kinds of terrain.

D1 Entering the Swiss mountain with style.

D1 The first day is a transfer day from Switzerland to Italy, with 4 times more uphill than downhill! But the views and the commitment is worth it.

D1 Freeride along the slabs while crossing to Italy.

D2 And the iconic pass.

D2 Surprisingly fun descent in the mineral landscape.

D2 When you see the big white.

D2 Some remote trail in the Aosta valley.

D2 Rare forest riding on that day.

D2 Aosta Valley.

D3 The start in the mist.

D3 Exhausting hike to the pass at 2700m.

D3 Rushing to the last descent before the rain.

D3 Beautiful waterfall.

D3 Blueberry delicatessen, a Refugio classic.

D3 Watching the storm from the inside, with a proper mountain dinner.

D4 It's gonna rain, let's go!

D4 My mountain beast is an enduro sled disguised as a mountain goat. Rocky Mountain Altitude with Race Face parts.

D4 Technical and demanding start.

D4 When Manu jumped but he missed the river ...

D4 Entering the Chamonix valley.

D4 Chamonix valley is full of surprise and diverse trails.

D4 Cryotherapy for the end of the ride.

D4 MBC Chamonix is the best beer and burger place in Cham valley.

D5 Glorious morning in Chamonix.

D5 The start was a playful and beautiful trail.

D5 Yes friend, it's the way!

D5 Even on the last day on the bike you will carry young Padawan.

D5 Manu, all smile after surviving the trip.

D5 And the good old sketchy section.