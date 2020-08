Video & Photo Story: Trail Riding in Basque Country with Iago Garay in Episode 2 of 'Not Far From Home'

Basque MTB has to be one of the first MTB-Enduro guiding companies ever created in Spain and you can tell they have a lot of experience creating awesome trips!”. — Iago Garay

Man of the match. Our good friend Igor Eskudero is the best host and mtb guide you can ask for. Fun fact: we estimate he knows 20 percent of the people in the Basque Country and 50 percent of the people knows Igor.

BasqueMTB planned a cool ride in Penas de Aia, a three peaks mountain range near Irun. Three wild horses.

We followed the route of the old mining industry located in the mountain, along the way the mining train used back in the days.

Together with Doug from BasqueMTB, two local friends, Unai Aramburu and Andima Errazti, joined us.

Locals name this trail as Champery. Go figure...

Sergio leads Doug on Penas de Aia.

Down on Penas, Iago throwing some shapes.

On the second day, having Sergio on board, we obviously paid a visit to some skateparks. Iago tables at Irun skatepark.

Tres amigos.

Can't quite choose between regular Layos and #enduroLayos, we take them both.

Right after the Bikepark we went to Zarautz, well known as a surf spot and also for its triathlon race. It happens that also has some rad trails with the stamp of Bikingo trail builder. Iago leads Sergio and Igor at one of the most fun trails we rode all week.

The afternoon plan... Roadies race this mountain that lies next to the sea on Donostia Klasikoa aka Clasica de San Sebastian.

Riding Jaizkibel slopes down to Lezo.

This was just the start of one of those days for the books. Sergio, Iago and Igor entering Navarra territory.

There is no shortage of epic views in the Basque Country and Navarra.

Magic light and woods right at the border that separates Guipuzkoa and Navarra provinces.

Sergio leading the trio on this barely ridden trail.

Beech woods are a thing in the Basque Country.

Iago warming up.

Hard to find a deep carpet of leaves in Summer, but we did. Iago and Igor on drifting duties.

Sergio adding some style to the wall.

bmx riders.... #enduroLayos

Woods that dreams are made of.

Let him loose...

Without beers available, can't beat free spring water at the end of a full day ride. Oiartzun delivered.

This spot in Bera was as top notch as any mtb trail we rode that week. Sergio proving that right.

Having a local friend we couldn't avoid the touristic thing. Pasajes is a must... and take the boat that crosses the bay.

Pasajes is an old fishing town where tuna fishing still runs in a sustainable way.

Txakoli cheers for the win. Traditional Basque white wine to celebrate a week of friendship and bikes.

Not Far From Home

We go North!Two months of lockdown gave us plenty of time to plan for our next adventure. We were eager to jump on our bikes again and ride some trails, and if there is a place that has plenty of trails to ride is the Basque Country!We got in touch with the guys at Basque MTB and asked them if they would be able to give us a small tour. Luckily for us, the Corona Virus had cleared their schedules, so the first week travel was allowed between provinces in Spain we loaded the vans and headed their way!Basque MTB has to be one of the first MTB-Enduro guiding companies ever created in Spain and you can tell they have a lot of experience organizing awesome trips!Doug and Igor welcomed us into their backyard with open arms and we had an awesome time riding a great mix of trails around Hondarribia, right on the border with France.The first day delivered a classic Basque vibe, we were taken to a one of the tallest mountains around there. These mountains have a lot of history and we used a mix of hiking trails and old mountain railroads to make our way down the mountain. The rain and the fog had left the trails with a good moisture, just what you would expect to find up north during the spring, making for a pretty good time sliding around the wet roots and shiny rocks. All the way down you can find remains of other times, when the mountain was booming with the mine. Old beautiful stone houses and tunnels dug through the rock connecting the top to the city and the port.Any good trip where Sergio Layos comes along will have a stop at a skatepark. Since I know Sergio I have been riding more and more skatepark, but my progression is pretty slow because I spend most of the time just mesmerized with Sergio’s riding.After the skatepark sesh we tried to find a spot where it wasn’t raining so we could shoot. We have heard about this cool trail near Zarautz so we had to check it out. It ended up being some of the most perfect and fun corners we had hit in a while, it was like they were made for synchronized biking!The end of the day was spent riding the iconic Jaizkibel mountain, between Hondarribia and San Sebastian. Full of hiking trails that turn out to be really fun on a bike!The trip continued on some magical woods near Oiartzun and a big day on the bike. The beech forest offered some beautiful views and flowy trails covered in leaves where thanks to our guide Igor we found the best spots to play around!Any trip to the Basque country needs to have Pintxos and Txakoli. That turned out to be the perfect end to our trip, reminiscing on the good times had and already planning the next trip back to ride with the Basque MTB guys!We would like to say a huge thanks to Basque MTB for all the help guiding and with the logistics.And thanks to our sponsors SMITH optics, DYEDbro, Santa Cruz Bicycles and questionmarkMTB.All photos by Kike AbelleiraVideo by Nacho TruebaWords by iago GarayStay tuned for the next episode ofand subscribe to my YouTube channel for more videos.Powered by Smith Optics, DYEDbro, Santa Cruz Bicyles, questionmarkMTB.Film and edit: Nacho Trueba @nacho_truebaPhotography: Kike Abelleira @kikeabelleiraRiders: iago Garay, Sergio Layos, Igor EskuderoProduction: iago Garay @iagogaray Locations: Hondarribia, Irún, Lezo, Oiartzun, Zarautz (Basque Country) and Bera (Navarra)Logo Design: Victor Brousseaud