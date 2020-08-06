Video & Photo Story: Trail Riding in Basque Country with Iago Garay in Episode 2 of 'Not Far From Home'

Basque MTB has to be one of the first MTB-Enduro guiding companies ever created in Spain and you can tell they have a lot of experience creating awesome trips!”. — Iago Garay

Man of the match. Our good friend Igor Eskudero is the best host and mtb guide you can ask for. Fun fact: we estimate he knows 20 percent of the people in the Basque Country and 50 percent of the people knows Igor.

BasqueMTB planned a cool ride in Penas de Aia, a three peaks mountain range near Irun. Three wild horses.

We followed the route of the old mining industry located in the mountain, along the way the mining train used back in the days.

Together with Doug from BasqueMTB, two local friends, Unai Aramburu and Andima Errazti, joined us.

Locals name this trail as Champery. Go figure...

Sergio leads Doug on Penas de Aia.

Down on Penas, Iago throwing some shapes.

On the second day, having Sergio on board, we obviously paid a visit to some skateparks. Iago tables at Irun skatepark.

Tres amigos.

Can't quite choose between regular Layos and #enduroLayos, we take them both.

Right after the Bikepark we went to Zarautz, well known as a surf spot and also for its triathlon race. It happens that also has some rad trails with the stamp of Bikingo trail builder. Iago leads Sergio and Igor at one of the most fun trails we rode all week.

The afternoon plan... Roadies race this mountain that lies next to the sea on Donostia Klasikoa aka Clasica de San Sebastian.

Riding Jaizkibel slopes down to Lezo.

This was just the start of one of those days for the books. Sergio, Iago and Igor entering Navarra territory.

There is no shortage of epic views in the Basque Country and Navarra.

Magic light and woods right at the border that separates Guipuzkoa and Navarra provinces.

Sergio leading the trio on this barely ridden trail.

Beech woods are a thing in the Basque Country.

Iago warming up.

Hard to find a deep carpet of leaves in Summer, but we did. Iago and Igor on drifting duties.

Sergio adding some style to the wall.

bmx riders.... #enduroLayos

Woods that dreams are made of.

Let him loose...

Without beers available, can't beat free spring water at the end of a full day ride. Oiartzun delivered.

This spot in Bera was as top notch as any mtb trail we rode that week. Sergio proving that right.

Having a local friend we couldn't avoid the touristic thing. Pasajes is a must... and take the boat that crosses the bay.

Pasajes is an old fishing town where tuna fishing still runs in a sustainable way.

Txakoli cheers for the win. Traditional Basque white wine to celebrate a week of friendship and bikes.

Not Far From Home