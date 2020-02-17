Video & Photo Story: Trans NZ - Days 1 & 2

Day 1

The crucial morning horn salute. Fresh legs? Not for long.

Lets get this party started! Day 1, Stage 1 is on!

Cragieburn offers some of the most amazing New Zealand Beech Forest. Just don't look down, it's a steep drop off you don't want to have to try and climb back up.

Ryan Leutton(AUS) was hauling all day long, making light work of this awkward right-hander that caught many people off guard.

Riders had two massive climbs for Day 1. Snack stops were mandatory at every opportunity.

A little bit of seasonal summer confusion hit later in the day

Harriet Beaven(NZL) attacked the classic Cheeseman DH track. Riders have to watch those tussocks though. Get off line and they are not forgiving at all.

Did he ride it out though?

Keeping up with Charlie Murray(NZL) could be an issue this week. He's set the pace and put a target on his back for the rest of the week.

The media squids had an apprentice for Day 1. Young local Ben Ferrier helped out and put the squids to the test getting some bangers. Cheers, Ben!

Jordan Powell(AUS) ripping through the lush Craigieburn Forest. The Aussie contingent is out in force this week trying as always token up with the kiwis.

Wyn Masters jumped in as a guest rider for Day 1 and 2 putting some pressure on all the top riders.

One last dash through the tress for stage 5. The beer was calling by this point in the day.

Warp speed down Stage 5

Day 1 Results

Open Men



1st. Charlie Murray - 00:25:09

2nd. Wyn Masters - 00:26:48 (Guest Rider)

3rd. Paul Van der Ploeg - 00:27:00

4th. Jordan Powell - 00:27:39

5th. Stu Cali - 00:27:44

Open Women



1st. Falesha Stocker - 00:34:08

2nd. Harriet Beaven - 00:35:25

3rd. Shantel Koenig - 00:38:33

4th. Tanya Sharp - 00:38:36

5th. Alice Foote - 00:38:45



Remember to stay stoked kids.

All eyes are on this man heading into day 2.

Writters Note: Spare a thought for this man! Mike, one of our epic medic crew took a big digger on the crews final run of the day and was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital. Stoked to see you back shredding soon dude! Healing vides coming your way.

Day 2

Not a bad place to start the day aye. And of course, the compulsory morning horns salute.

Settling into Stage 1 of the day and getting the nerves out of the way.

Riders got the chance to watch the first part of stage one as they hiked up to the start.

Charlie Murray(NZL) made light work of the damp trails today.

The iconic Luge trail. If you don't ride this while you're at Craigieburn did you really actually go?

Wyn's final chance to try and topple Charlie from the top of the result sheet.

A little overnight rain and some slick roots didn't stop Harriet Beaven(NZL) putting down another killer run.

Slick roots? Ryan Leutton didn't think so, riding the trail as if it were completely dry.

There will be no shortage of this going on this week.

Check those lines on the way up. but make sure you heckle at the same time.

How good are these conditions?

Dark and Damp was the name of the day.

Day 2 Results

Open Men



1st. Charlie Murray - 00:12:28

2nd. Wyn Masters - 00:13:01 (Guest Rider)

3rd. Calum Wilson - 00:13:14

4th. Paul Van der Ploeg - 00:13:21

5th. Max Hides - 00:13:24

Open Women



1st. Falesha Stocker - 00:17:03

2nd. Harriet Beaven - 00:17:37

3rd. Caitlin Dore - 00:18:08

4th. Shantel Koenig - 00:18:41

5th. Mindy McCutcheon - 00:19:53



Its been RAD Craigieburn, Chur! Next stop, Queenstown...