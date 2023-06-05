Video & Photo Story: Vinny T and Louis Reboul in Madeira

Words: MET / Bluegrass
Vinny-T and Louis Reboul are not new to Madeira. They did the famous Trans Madeira last year and since then, it was pretty obvious they would come back. So when Bluegrass asked them if they would like to do a shooting there, they said yes strait away.
Madeira island is like escaping into Jurassic Park. Super-varied riding, a fresh challenge every day. Thick, old-growth forests. Jungle. Red dirt and deep blue seas. Everything in God’s creation. Everything you need for inspiration.
Let Vincent and Louis fire up your imaginations. It’s time to start planning your next adventure at the Vanguard of possibility.
Video: @Cell__Co
Pictures: @ulyssedaessle
Thanks to @freeridemadeira
for the logistic support
