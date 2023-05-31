Video: 'Where the Trail Begins' for IXS Trail Stories

Words: IXS

Pristine landscapes, amazing mountains, harsh weather. Some call it “the end of the world”. For others, Patagonia is home.

When iXS rider, Adrien Loron, visited Patagonia for the first time, he was amazed by the welcoming locals and strong community.

But what impressed Adrian most was the potential that this area had for riding. It became clear that he would quickly return to help build and shape, ride, and have a great time with great company.

Stronger Together: The Community of bikers in Patagonia

Teamwork makes the dream work!

Locals Bojan Magister and Martin 'Cepi' Raffo are pushing hard to develop the region around Bariloche into a real dream MTB destination.

We guess this is what hero dirt looks like.

I really like building and maintaining trails because I feel it's a great way of giving something back to the sport that I love and gives me so much happiness. — Florencia Pintos

In Kiefersland, old and young are teaming up to build new trails.

When Adrien is not racing, Adrien is trail building for Les2Alpes. There is no doubt he knows how to handle an excavator.

Nothing better than battling it out with a buddy on a dual slalom course. Here Adrien and Bojan testing the new track.

Teach them young

At bike school, Bojan and Cepi teaching the next generation the fundamentals. Every time Adrien is in town, he dedicates time to riding with kids and teaching them new skills.

“To have trails, someone has to build them”. Bojan and Cepi teaching kids the principles of trail building and maintenance.

The view could be worse.

Where the trail begins

Chapeau too the entire community! It’s so inspiring to see what a group of passionate riders can achieve.