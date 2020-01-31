Video & Photos: 4 Years as a Full-Time Filmer with Calvin Huth

This is the Calvin starter kit.

Dillon Butcher - With some of the best bike control I've seen.

Daniel Fleury - Skilled with a bike, shovel, and camera.

Ryan Morris - Our workhorse and good vibe enforcer.

Build, rest, shoot and repeat. Mesa was a grind, but that's what we love about our sport. If it was easy everyone would do it.

The dedication from Tyler was inspiring to say the least. He deserves everything he has!

You don't always have to travel far to capture some of your favorite moments.

Reece and I both ate pig intestine. This makes us cultured now.

Talk smack all you want. E-bikes are fun. (Turbo photos by: Long Nygen)

This was my 4th year behind a lens.My name is Calvin. I like cats, ride bikes, and can't seem to find the power on button!After "4 Years Behind the Lens" I can definitively say the 10,000-hour rule is wrong. I now have the luxury to film full time. Dedicating most of my time to filming, editing, riding and digging. Sometimes I have those "careful what you wish for moments," but for the most part, it's the dream. After 4 years, all I know is that I still have a long way to go!It was my passion for riding that paved the road to becoming a videographer/photographer. Between injuries, I would grab a camera and take the role of photo buddy. After a bad string of injuries, I spent half the year playing photographer instead of riding. This was when I made the shift to pursue life behind the lens. The joy of riding never left, however, I now get to share that passion with others the same way Freeride Entertainment, Anthill & others did for me. If I can inspire just a couple people, to me, that's the coolest thing.I live on Vancouver Island and ride with a solid crew of locals. This has been our crew for a couple of years now. They all kill It! I can't thank these guys enough for helping make our home paradise.This last year I was blessed to see some different corners of the world. Here are a couple of photos I took while filming video projects that were released in 2019.After a long year its fun to look back for a sec before moving forward. Unfortunately, this year wasn't without a great loss. I had the honor to spend two Rampages, many days riding and filmed Rough AF III with Jordie Lunn. Everything they say about Jord is true, he was one of the most kind souls I've ever met. I'm truly blessed to have been able to call Jordie Lunn a good friend. He will forever be missed!With that I want to thank everyone who has been apart of my journey thus far. Couldn't have got this far alone. Here's to another good year to start out a new decade!Much Love.CalvinFor more content: