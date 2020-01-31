Video & Photos: 4 Years as a Full-Time Filmer with Calvin Huth

Jan 31, 2020
by Calvin Huth  



This was my 4th year behind a lens.

My name is Calvin. I like cats, ride bikes, and can't seem to find the power on button!

Photo by - Dillon Butcher

Photo by - Toby Cowley
How the hell does this thing work again Photo by - Micayla Gatto
This is the Calvin starter kit.

After "4 Years Behind the Lens" I can definitively say the 10,000-hour rule is wrong. I now have the luxury to film full time. Dedicating most of my time to filming, editing, riding and digging. Sometimes I have those "careful what you wish for moments," but for the most part, it's the dream. After 4 years, all I know is that I still have a long way to go!

It was my passion for riding that paved the road to becoming a videographer/photographer. Between injuries, I would grab a camera and take the role of photo buddy. After a bad string of injuries, I spent half the year playing photographer instead of riding. This was when I made the shift to pursue life behind the lens. The joy of riding never left, however, I now get to share that passion with others the same way Freeride Entertainment, Anthill & others did for me. If I can inspire just a couple people, to me, that's the coolest thing.

Prep work
Dillon Butcher



I live on Vancouver Island and ride with a solid crew of locals. This has been our crew for a couple of years now. They all kill It! I can't thank these guys enough for helping make our home paradise.

Fully Torqued
Dillon Butcher - With some of the best bike control I've seen.

Phat Flatty
Daniel Fleury - Skilled with a bike, shovel, and camera.

Clicked
Ryan Morris - Our workhorse and good vibe enforcer.


This last year I was blessed to see some different corners of the world. Here are a couple of photos I took while filming video projects that were released in 2019.

Drifting https www.youtube.com watch v zX7aTV6iH20
Mesa
Ethan Nell & Tom Van Steenbergen


Carnage https www.youtube.com watch v zX7aTV6iH20


Build, rest, shoot and repeat. Mesa was a grind, but that's what we love about our sport. If it was easy everyone would do it.

Handbuilt - Santa Cruz https www.youtube.com watch v EZlifuEEn I
Hand Built
Tyler McCaul


https www.youtube.com watch v EZlifuEEn I
https www.youtube.com watch v EZlifuEEn I
The dedication from Tyler was inspiring to say the least. He deserves everything he has!

Wildlife filming will always be my favorite. https www.youtube.com watch v xECoafAJUuo
Heathen


Wildlife filming will always be my favorite. https www.youtube.com watch v xECoafAJUuo
Wildlife filming will always be my favorite. https www.youtube.com watch v xECoafAJUuo
You don't always have to travel far to capture some of your favorite moments.
https www.youtube.com watch v mxlPt-fqrYU
Giant Trance 29
Reece Wallace



Portugal https www.youtube.com watch v mxlPt-fqrYU
Portugal https www.youtube.com watch v mxlPt-fqrYU
Reece and I both ate pig intestine. This makes us cultured now.

Photo By Long Nygen https www.youtube.com watch v PaY9aXMGIg4
Turbo
Marshall Mullen



Photo By Long Nygen https www.youtube.com watch v PaY9aXMGIg4
Photo By Long Nygen https www.youtube.com watch v PaY9aXMGIg4
Talk smack all you want. E-bikes are fun. (Turbo photos by: Long Nygen)

After a long year its fun to look back for a sec before moving forward. Unfortunately, this year wasn't without a great loss. I had the honor to spend two Rampages, many days riding and filmed Rough AF III with Jordie Lunn. Everything they say about Jord is true, he was one of the most kind souls I've ever met. I'm truly blessed to have been able to call Jordie Lunn a good friend. He will forever be missed!

Filming Rough AF III - Photo by - Steve Robert

With that I want to thank everyone who has been apart of my journey thus far. Couldn't have got this far alone. Here's to another good year to start out a new decade!
Much Love.
Calvin


For more content:



STAY TUNED


Posted In:
Videos Ethan Nell Reece Wallace Tom Van Steenbergen Tyler Mccaul


Must Read This Week
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
56378 views
Review: Atomik's BERD XC33 Wheels Use Spokes That Look Like String
49930 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
46157 views
Video: What's the Deal with Chains? - The Explainer
45561 views
2019 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open
42272 views
Randoms Day 1 - Core Bike Show 2020
39840 views
Staff Rides: Photographer Matt Wragg's Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29
38255 views
Last Chance: Halo Wheels & YT Industries Announce Custom Jordie Lunn Bike Raffle in His Memory
37291 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 calvin you are a god. everyone of your projects are just absolute bangers. keep it up
  • 1 0
 With rad work, trails, budds... no bad days, for sure!
Looking forward to more beautious videos/images!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009244
Mobile Version of Website