Video & Race Recap: Jennifer McHugh & Remi Gauvin Win 2019 Canadian Enduro Championships

Jul 30, 2019
by Ted Morton  


Race Recap: Norco Canadian Enduro Championships presented by LTP Sports // Panorama Mountain Resort

This weekend we turned the party up to twelve with a combined DH and Enduro Canadian Championship festival extravaganza. Panorama Mountain was our gracious host and the proximity to Invermere meant that there was no lack of things to-do whether up at the Resort or in Town. We received a very warm welcome from the Panorama Trail Crew and Jose “The Legend” Letelier!

What makes this race special is that it was the first time in the history of enduro racing in Canada that Cycling Canada sanctioned an Elite National Champion. Here at the Canadian Enduro Series we’ve always been at the forefront of the enduro scene in Canada. We started the Canadian National Enduro Series and held the first Canadian Enduro Championship back 2016 and have been pioneering Enduro in Canada ever since. The Enduro community is like none other, our riders mean the world to us and without their support, dedication and commitment to the series the scene would definitely not be the same. Thank you to the riders, you are a true family of absolute shredders!

When you think of what it means to be #PureCanada – everything Panorama comes to mind. Steep, exposed, rugged mountains create a dramatic and very Canadian backdrop for a race full of equal drama. Riders pedalled just over 45kms and descended more than 4,500m and at the end of the day it was Jennifer McHugh taking the Womens Pro Category and Remi Gauvin for the men. In the U21 Category, we had Norco Canadian Enduro Team rider Evan Wall sweeping the day and fellow Norco rider Julia Long for the women.

This weekend we achieved brilliance and I owe a lot of thanks to a lot of people, especially the riders. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this unreal community and I’m so glad that we’ve been able to bring so many firsts to the Enduro community in Canada! Get ready for 2020!

For full results you can click here.


-Ted Morton
Owner/Race Director
Norco Canadian Enduro Series



TRAIL LOVE

Panorama holds a spot near and dear to my heart. For one, its where a few of my best friends (Jose and Jay) spend countless hours exploring, the bike park crew here is LEGIT and the riding is untouched! Panoramas’ team is full of hardcore mountain bikers and it shows in their trails, service and willingness to create exceptional experiences and think outside of the box!

In preparation for this week their trail crew put in a month of trail work constructing a DH course and preparing the trails at the resort for our arrival. What gets even better is that they also worked with Jose “The Legend”, Simon and Jay Balabas to help build some bridges on the Hopeful trail and add some length to the firehall trail!

I simply can’t say thank-you enough – teamwork truly does make the dreamwork. If you haven’t ridden in Panorama or Inveremere you need to make this a stop on your next road trip for sure!

Thanks to:
Jose Letelier | Jason Simpson | Amy Green | Jay Balabas | Invermere Panorama Tourism | Rachael S. | Zee Germans | Tom Bradshaw | James McConville | Lucas Hall | Cam from the Inside Line




The Griz! He's the man behind bringing the Norco setup to each race and keeping the behind the scenes ticking.Thanks Griz for all the hardwork you put in this year!


Bunch of beauties in here - thanks to all the volunteers for a wicked season and to the Panorama Bike Crew!



This guy though! Jose "The Legend" Letelier. The only answer to Jose when he asks if you want to 'go on a mission' is YES.



The Course






Raw, rugged and real!


Follow the pinflags!



Absolutely #PureCanada!



RACING




No Way Jose is one of the fastest trails I've ever ridden!


Don't go left!



Norco Canadian Enduro Team rider Max Leyen was on fire this weekend, but fell just shy of the podium spot!


Evan Wall was also representing the Norco Canadian Enduro Team and walked away with the U21 Mens category. He's been confidently winning the majority of races this year and we're excited to see where that will take him in 2020.


Miranda Miller was battling hard all day with Jennifer McHugh. However Jenn had a solid performance on Stage 1 the longest of the day. The Women's field is super competitive this year.


Introducing two time Canadian Enduro Champion, Remi Gauvin!


Introducing your women's champion - Jennifer McHugh! I'm elated to see Jenn on the top spot, she's been busting her butt all season and what a race! Edging out Miranda Miller by just two seconds! Congrats Jenn!

SMITH THRILLS AND SPILLS - Timed Descent



At every event, we pick a stage that is full of wild thrills and tremendous spills. This year our buddy Mike Coulter is on course armed with $75.00 cash to make someone's day a little better, so follow along on Instagram for the video from this stage, and be sure if you see Mike Coulter to spin a yarn and tell him about your Thrills and Spills.


Evan Wall exchanging Thrills and Spills with Jacob Tooke. What a couple of Wildcats!


Our winners of the final SMITH Thrills and Spills.



Levi showing what a "Spill" looks like!



Livin' the Dream!



These events are more than just racing, it's about having an adventure with your crew and in some cases, winning some sweet, sweet, prizing!


Thats it folks! Season is a wrap!.


Massive thanks to Cam at Inside Line for running the mechanics station. He's been a long time supporter of the series. Thanks Cam!



Stacking footy-ferda-boiissss!


Race Face is a rad company because not only do they make wicked product, but their engineer and sales team were racing in the event - oh, and ey shut the beer gardens down!



Terrain. Lots and lots of terrain.




RESULTS


If you're looking for results, you can find them here.

Be sure to check out all the photos from the event here - with more photos available on Roots and Rain. Big thanks to James Cattanach, Scott Robarts, and Peter Wojnar for collecting all the media this weekend.

Your winners from first to third are:
U15 // Wei Tien, Elijah, Cole


30-39 // Mike Smith, Ryan Cowie, Michael Karutz


21-29 // Jacob Tremblay, Mike Brush, Linden Ladoucer


40+ // Shane Jensen, Jeffrey Beeston, Guillame Racine


Open Women // Krista Cook, Stefanie Lachance, Zanny Venner


U21 // Evan Wall (Norco Canadian Enduro Team), Milton McConville, Jack Menzies


U21 Women // Julia Long, Emmy Lan, Lucy Schick


Expert Women // Megan O'Brien

Expert Men // Spencer Wight, Marty Schaffer, Tucker Braund

Pro Women // Jennifer McHugh, Miranda Miller, Marilyn Proulx


Pro Men // Remi Gauvin, Rhys Verner, Mckay Vezina


Your 2019 Canadian Enduro Champions!



VOLUNTEERING
If you're keen to volunteer, register here as a volunteer

Thanks to all our volunteers, you are the backbone of the racing community!


The Norco Canadian Enduro Series is supported by:



A massive thank-you to this year's series sponsors and supporters and anyone who volunteered with us and anyone who helped with a shuttle, a beer, or a spare tube!

Need something? More information?

• Visit our Website
• Athlete Inquires & Volunteer Information | admin@bcenduro.com
• All other inquiries | ted@bcenduro.com (Event Director)



MENTIONS: @SmithOptics / @raceface / @CLIF

Big thanks to Norco and LTP Sports for the support this year. Also, Griz - you're a legend!


