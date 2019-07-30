Video & Race Recap: Jennifer McHugh & Remi Gauvin Win 2019 Canadian Enduro Championships

Race Recap: Norco Canadian Enduro Championships presented by LTP Sports // Panorama Mountain Resort

TRAIL LOVE



The Griz! He's the man behind bringing the Norco setup to each race and keeping the behind the scenes ticking.Thanks Griz for all the hardwork you put in this year!



Bunch of beauties in here - thanks to all the volunteers for a wicked season and to the Panorama Bike Crew!



This guy though! Jose "The Legend" Letelier. The only answer to Jose when he asks if you want to 'go on a mission' is YES.

The Course



Raw, rugged and real!



Follow the pinflags!



Absolutely #PureCanada!

RACING



No Way Jose is one of the fastest trails I've ever ridden!



Don't go left!



Norco Canadian Enduro Team rider Max Leyen was on fire this weekend, but fell just shy of the podium spot!

Evan Wall was also representing the Norco Canadian Enduro Team and walked away with the U21 Mens category. He's been confidently winning the majority of races this year and we're excited to see where that will take him in 2020.

Miranda Miller was battling hard all day with Jennifer McHugh. However Jenn had a solid performance on Stage 1 the longest of the day. The Women's field is super competitive this year.

Introducing two time Canadian Enduro Champion, Remi Gauvin!

Introducing your women's champion - Jennifer McHugh! I'm elated to see Jenn on the top spot, she's been busting her butt all season and what a race! Edging out Miranda Miller by just two seconds! Congrats Jenn!

SMITH THRILLS AND SPILLS - Timed Descent



Evan Wall exchanging Thrills and Spills with Jacob Tooke. What a couple of Wildcats!



Our winners of the final SMITH Thrills and Spills.



Levi showing what a "Spill" looks like!

Livin' the Dream!



Thats it folks! Season is a wrap!.



Massive thanks to Cam at Inside Line for running the mechanics station. He's been a long time supporter of the series. Thanks Cam!





Stacking footy-ferda-boiissss!



Race Face is a rad company because not only do they make wicked product, but their engineer and sales team were racing in the event - oh, and ey shut the beer gardens down!



Terrain. Lots and lots of terrain.

RESULTS

U15 // Wei Tien, Elijah, Cole

30-39 // Mike Smith, Ryan Cowie, Michael Karutz

21-29 // Jacob Tremblay, Mike Brush, Linden Ladoucer

40+ // Shane Jensen, Jeffrey Beeston, Guillame Racine

Open Women // Krista Cook, Stefanie Lachance, Zanny Venner

U21 // Evan Wall (Norco Canadian Enduro Team), Milton McConville, Jack Menzies

U21 Women // Julia Long, Emmy Lan, Lucy Schick

Expert Women // Megan O'Brien

Expert Men // Spencer Wight, Marty Schaffer, Tucker Braund

Pro Women // Jennifer McHugh, Miranda Miller, Marilyn Proulx

Pro Men // Remi Gauvin, Rhys Verner, Mckay Vezina

Your 2019 Canadian Enduro Champions!

VOLUNTEERING

The Norco Canadian Enduro Series is supported by:

Need something? More information?

Big thanks to Norco and LTP Sports for the support this year. Also, Griz - you're a legend!