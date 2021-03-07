Video & Race Report: 2021 New Zealand National DH Champs

"Community Transmission" - An aptly named trail for the days racing

"It means a lot to be able to showcase what Christchurch has to offer and it’s pretty rewarding for everyone who helped out to see pro riders coming to Christchurch and enjoying the track and the event!" - Will Keay, race director

Luke Hancock dirt surfing his way to 1st U17

Octavio, sliding it back into 2nd - Masters

Sam Weir - 5th U19

Seth bar deep on his way to 4th U17!

Superwoman Agata, your Gravity Canterbury Club president, and fastest female sweeper!

Alex Wayman - easily the smoothest and fastest rider in this rock garden - 3rd U19 - 10th overall.

Jonty Vink full attack

Eddie was well in contention for the top step, but a small slip-up in racing led to a big slam on his hip and a few nights in hospital.

Scrubbing in 4th U19 - Cam Beck

The locals champion Max Hides coming in hot for the Sport Male Victory!

Jack keeping it low and fast for the U15 win.

Rae Morrison on the charge in the early morning fog - 1st Masters Women

Caitlin Titheridge 4th - Elite Women

Robin Goomes on her way to 2nd place Elite Women

Jess with her eyes on the prize!

Jess on the charge, 1st Elite Women - 7 seconds clear of 2nd!

A lay down for George Brannigan pushed him back to 15th.

Kieran Bennett, not the run he hoped for, but full points for style. 13th Elite

Bryn Dickerson full moto - 12th Elite

Cole Lucas flying into 5th place Elite on his EWS rig!

Enduro specialist Charlie Murray laying down a heater of a run and using every millimetre of that Boxxer for 4th place.

If I was a betting man, I'd be betting on Charlie Murray for the 2021 EWS title.

Lachlan laid down a scorcher for the U19 win and 4th overall

Boaz on the charge after claiming a $1000 and the NZOpen the week before. He cemented his place in the hot seat for 18 runs.

Blenkinsop holding it wide open

Wouldn't be a race without Blenki's signature ET

Sam holds on to the #1 plate with over 4 seconds to spare!

Back to back champion - Sam Blenkinsop

Brady Stone all smiles after putting down a respectable 7th place in Elite on the Enduro bike.

Jess Blewitt, Robin Goomes, Louise Kelly, Caitlin Titheridge, Kelsey Timpany

Sam Blenkinsop, Boaz Hebblethwaite, Sam Gale, Charlie Murray, Cole Lucas

Your 2021 New Zealand National Champions!