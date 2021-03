Video & Race Report: 2021 New Zealand National DH Champs

"Community Transmission" - An aptly named trail for the days racing

"It means a lot to be able to showcase what Christchurch has to offer and it’s pretty rewarding for everyone who helped out to see pro riders coming to Christchurch and enjoying the track and the event!" - Will Keay, race director

Luke Hancock dirt surfing his way to 1st U17

Octavio, sliding it back into 2nd - Masters

Sam Weir - 5th U19

Seth bar deep on his way to 4th U17!

Superwoman Agata, your Gravity Canterbury Club president, and fastest female sweeper!

Alex Wayman - easily the smoothest and fastest rider in this rock garden - 3rd U19 - 10th overall.

Jonty Vink full attack

Eddie was well in contention for the top step, but a small slip-up in racing led to a big slam on his hip and a few nights in hospital.

Scrubbing in 4th U19 - Cam Beck

The locals champion Max Hides coming in hot for the Sport Male Victory!

Jack keeping it low and fast for the U15 win.

Rae Morrison on the charge in the early morning fog - 1st Masters Women

Caitlin Titheridge 4th - Elite Women

Robin Goomes on her way to 2nd place Elite Women

Jess with her eyes on the prize!

Jess on the charge, 1st Elite Women - 7 seconds clear of 2nd!

A lay down for George Brannigan pushed him back to 15th.

Kieran Bennett, not the run he hoped for, but full points for style. 13th Elite

Bryn Dickerson full moto - 12th Elite

Cole Lucas flying into 5th place Elite on his EWS rig!

Enduro specialist Charlie Murray laying down a heater of a run and using every millimetre of that Boxxer for 4th place.

If I was a betting man, I'd be betting on Charlie Murray for the 2021 EWS title.

Lachlan laid down a scorcher for the U19 win and 4th overall

Boaz on the charge after claiming a $1000 and the NZOpen the week before. He cemented his place in the hot seat for 18 runs.

Blenkinsop holding it wide open

Wouldn't be a race without Blenki's signature ET

Sam holds on to the #1 plate with over 4 seconds to spare!

Back to back champion - Sam Blenkinsop

Brady Stone all smiles after putting down a respectable 7th place in Elite on the Enduro bike.

Jess Blewitt, Robin Goomes, Louise Kelly, Caitlin Titheridge, Kelsey Timpany

Sam Blenkinsop, Boaz Hebblethwaite, Sam Gale, Charlie Murray, Cole Lucas

Your 2021 New Zealand National Champions!

After 6 months of preparation, Christchurch Adventure Park was ready to play host for the 2021 New Zealand Downhill National Championship.We are in a relatively fortunate position here in New Zealand, for the most part, we are COIVD free - so we have been able to run public events, almost like normal.All the NZ World Cup big hitters Sam Blenkinsop, Brook MacDonald, Ed Masters, George Branigan, Bryn Dickerson and up-comers of the New Zealand Downhill scene were in for a treat with a brand new trail, "Community Transmission".After a successful day of practice on Saturday, the tables turned on New Zealand at 9 pm. That night an emergency announcement was made over COVID community transmission being detected in our largest city, Auckland. This resulted in our four-tier alert system being elevated from level 1 to 3 for Auckland and level 2 for regions outside that area. This meant an effective lockdown for Auckland and elsewhere that gatherings over 100 people were no longer allowed, among other restrictions, this presented a set of issues for the race with 150 riders entered, but Cycling New Zealand quickly put into action a preplanned script of dropping seeding runs, shorting practice and splitting the event into two parts - Junior categories in the morning and Elite in the afternoon."This was not ideal but it was workable and enabled us to at least run the event which was way better than canceling it! Thanks to CAP and CNZ for making it happen and thanks to the riders for being so understanding." - Jeremy Christmas, UCI Commissaire"What a great weekend to see CAP come alive with the best riders in the country " - Anne Newman, General Manager - Christchurch Adventure ParkThomas Clark in two-wheel driveRory Meek & Alexander Gilchrist coming in hot!Local Mountain Bike club Gravity Canterbury was tasked by Cycling New Zealand to organise and run the DH event. Volunteers from the club built the new track especially for the race with assistance from the team at CAP. Volunteers make the world go round!Jack Collins 13 years old, your fastest U15 and 11th place overall in a stacked field. Elite riders, watch out the next generation is coming for you!Oli Clark, another young gun - 13 years old and an absolute weapon on two wheels. Unfortunately, a high-speed OTB put him out of contention with a broken wrist.Sacha Earnest showing there is no shortage of upcoming female talent in NZ - 1st U17The fastest dad in Downhill"It felt like I was overseas racing again, the track was great, it just feels good to be back on a bike, racing!" - Sam BlenkinsopFull event results here Words, Photos, and Video: The Perfect Line