Video & Race Report: 5 Days of Rough & Rowdy Riding - Trans New England 2023

We're thrilled to announce that Trans New England
will be coming back for yet another epic year in 2024. Dates are locked in for September 22-27th, 2024
. Exact locations will not be disclosed until shortly before the event begins, but you can expect to ride in at least three different states and sample the goods at five unique trail systems, providing ample amounts of tech, flow, jumps, steeps, and everything in between.
For a glimpse into what Trans New England is all about, keep scrolling for our 2023 video recap and a photo gallery from the fun. No amount of content can do the week justice, but we did our best...
If New England hasn't yet made it on to your bucket list, it's time to reevaluate. This small corner of the world can be seemingly easy to overlook, but the rapidly growing bike scene and infectiously passionate trail culture - paired with the sheer beauty and rugged terrain - should put New England at the top of anyone's short list for a helluva good time on two wheels. And if there was ever an event that might show you just what we mean, it would be Trans New England.
2023 marked the fourth iteration of Trans New England, this time taking riders to four states - Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine - for five days of rough and rowdy riding. Despite some torrential rains greeting racers on the first day in Charlemont, MA, which made the challenging tracks at Thunder Mountain that much more exciting for blind racing, the rest of the week was an exceptional block of weather proving that it was possible to have a great weather window at the end of September. We even got to witness the renowned fall foliage of New England as we brought our traveling circus to each of the destinations.
Big days on the bike brought us through a variety of terrain highlighting the best trails of each region, with a total of 29 timed stages; the fastest man of the week, Felix Burke from Quebec, had a final time of 1:40:13 and the fastest woman, Tina Dutra from New Hampshire, finished with a time of 2:11:53. Outside of the timed racing, the week had a combination of unofficial stages, untimed party laps, and opportunities to session trail features if you had the energy.
Every day also provided delicious, locally-made meals, convenient camping + lodging, easy transportation to each new venue, and the unique opportunity to connect with friends new and old while testing both physical and mental limits. We were also treated to rides with some of the trail builders from each location, getting an inside glimpse of what it takes to build and maintain trails in their neck of the woods. This year we even had an exclusive sampling of some brand new private trails in Vermont on Day 4 thanks to Knight Ide and Ideride Builders, as well as a sneak preview of a brand new jump trail at Mt Abram that won't be open until 2024.
There's always the argument that one could do a cheaper DIY version of a trans event like this, but there is something undeniably special about this event, the people it attracts, the bonds that are formed, and the community that is cultivated. It’s largely the infectious atmosphere generated throughout the week that you can't really put a price tag on; this 'special sauce', per se, is what keeps us coming back for more and continues to make each year's event better and better.
A tight-knit family has formed around this week-long experience each Fall in New England. It feels as if we spend most of the year biding our time until we get to come back together at the end of each September and do it all over again. We hope that you will consider joining us someday, whether for the entire week's worth of racing or even just a day of riding or spectating, to share in the good times, positive energy, and camaraderie that makes TNE special.
DAY 0 - RIDER MEET-UP
DAY 1 - CHARLEMONT, MA
DAY 2 - ARROWHEAD, NH
DAY 3 - COCHRAN'S + BOLTON VALLEY, VT
DAY 4 - ELMORE, VT
DAY 5 - MT ABRAM, ME
