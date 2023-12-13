Video & Race Report: 5 Days of Rough & Rowdy Riding - Trans New England 2023

2024 REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

2023 EVENT RECAP

DAY 0 - RIDER MEET-UP

Racers met up at Mt Abram on Sunday morning to leave their vehicles for the week, pack up the trucks and vans, and head Southwest to Thunder.

Once arrived at Thunder, folks got the chance to unpack, ride a bit to shake out the nerves, and pick up their number plates.

Swag bags full of goodies from all of the event sponsors. Wild Rye even came in last minute to provide fresh kits for the ladies.

A birds eye view of the TNE 'pits' at stop 1.

Once the bikes are unloaded, bags are claimed, and tents are setup, the fun can begin.

In its fourth year, TNE has gathered a crew of loyal repeat customers who are eager to reconnect after a year apart.

First feast of the week, time to fuel up! The main man, Pete Ostroski, with the official welcome and run through on what's about to go down.

DAY 1 - CHARLEMONT, MA

Time to wake up, it's raining hard and we've got a race to start!

Fear not, the Shimano + SRAM techs were ready to help out racers when needed - and with the sloppy, slippery conditions in Massachusetts, both mechanics had their work cut out for them.

Everyone looking clean and relatively dry to start the day of with a spin over to the Deerfield Trails for the morning stages.

Trying to fit in with the locals, but they weren't impressed.

With steady rainfall all day, conditions were wet. Very, very wet.

Navigating slippery roots and a tight squeeze. Lush greenery flanking Josh Hoffman.

Event medic, Amanda Tulip, enjoying her time sliding around in the woods.

Finding some cover whenever possible, as the rain persisted throughout the day.

Owen Cassidy back again for his second year in a row.

Also a repeat rider, Dillon Osleger kept it upright through some classic Northeast chunder.

No shame in hiking your bike, especially when you've got five days of this lined up.

The afternoon brought racers back over to Thunder Mountain for an afternoon of absolute carnage. Michelle Guy making this particular section look easy.

A day where a good bike wash with Mountain Flow cleaner is very necessary... ...and a good full-body rinse is highly recommended.

After swapping for some dry clothes and loading the caravan back up, some well-deserved beverages were enjoyed and the crew headed North to New Hampshire.

DAY 2 - ARROWHEAD, NH

The second day of racing took place at Arrowhead, a small yet incredible mountain that is quickly becoming a favorite riding spot thanks to the crew at The Wheelhouse.

Without any lifts to bring racers up the mountain, nutritious snacks were going to be the name of the game to making it through all eight stages.

Some moisture remained from the day before, but the dirt proved to be primo. TNE Veteran Matt Sawin smiling his way down the trail, as per usual.

Arrowhead is only about 500 vertical feet of climbing, but the climb is pretty brutal. Multiplied by 8.

Mandatory team photo at the summit.

The sun began to come out, shining a light on this beautiful view down into the town of Claremont.

Tom 'Danger' Place staying above some remnant slop from previous days' heavy rain.

Point 'er down and hope for the best. Blind racing is always a treat to witness.

Incredibly lucky to have SRAM, Shimano, and Rocky Mountain putting their support behind the event and lending a hand with keeping bikes in tip-top shape.

Like we said, primo conditions. Ask anyone, this was a fantastic day.

With a mix of steep loamers, janky tech, and some fun jump sections, Arrowhead has a little bit of everything.

Racing done, time to crack open a cold one before the drive to Vermont. But save room for Creemees, we're making a pit stop once we cross the border.

DAY 3 - COCHRAN'S + BOLTON VALLEY, VT

Day 3, and a full day of racing on the docket. First up: a few 'warm up' laps at Cochran's.

To each their own, but 23 seems like a safe bet.

An absolute beauty of a day to ride some Vermont singletrack during the best season of the year.

For the first time in four years, we had a dry day at Cochrans + Bolton. Colin Lindberg throwing a foot out on a leafy flow section.

Stunning afternoon views from the climb at Bolton, with Lake Champlain looking gorgeous in the backdrop.

Foliage was nearing peak, Jake Whitlock can confirm. Tim Mohs basking in some enthusiastic heckling.

Alternate lines, which would you choose?

Local fast guy, Adam Morse, bringing the pace and style on his home trails.

Officially over the halfway point, and a Sip of Sunshine tasted very good after a big day riding.

With no transfer after riding Bolton, we got a bonfire burning and took advantage of a clear evening.

And things quickly got a little weird. Mini bike/biathlon relay, anyone?

Calm and picturesque, the end to a killer day.

DAY 4 - ELMORE, VT

Thursday brought riders just down the road from Bolton to the town of Elmore. We can confirm that socks and shoes were getting more than a bit stinky at this point.

The essentials, ready to go.

We were extremely lucky to have the chance to race fresh trails, not yet open to the public.

The masterminds behind TNE making any trail look easy, Pete Ostroski chased Adam Craig down the first stage before racers were released.

Some airtime for Washington's Kelly Wood. Every trail is better with friends.

Above the trees and making some shapes, Jake is always one to put down some style.

Jo Peters, coming all the way from Squamish, BC, making her way down some hidden slick rock.

A quick break for some delicious lunch...

...before making our way back up for more of the good stuff.

Yanick Laporte, from Quebec picking his way down an excellent example of Elmore's terrain.

Greenroom moments of zen.

After climbing all day, the shuttle rigs finally gave an assist. No bad days when you're riding your bike with friends.

Volunteer, Terin Ostroski, getting caught in a pan.

Hecklers boosting up the mood as Shimano's Yanko came through on sweep.

Another day of racing finished, another quaint New England village. Heading East for the last day!

DAY 5 - MT ABRAM, ME

Friday arrived, and with it some final work to keep everyone rubber side up for the last day of racing.

Local trailbuilder, Max Southam, giving the morning brief alongside Pete. Still some juice in the tank left for the impending five Mt Abram stages.

This guy likes to party. Somehow, Matt's infamous suit gets smaller and shorter every year...

It's the last day, but best not let your guard down just yet. Gabe Ohlson showing the slippery side of things.

Party lap down Whiplash, let's go! If you're not in a costume, you're doing it wrong.

Max donning the 'roadside hero helmet' to open up Stage 4, Bedrocker, in classic TNE style. *Helmet not MIPS equipped.*

Coming into Day 5 with a comfortable lead, Canada's Felix Burke just needed to keep it smooth.

Tina Dutra with some good line choices down some bedrock. Michelle coming through the chunk unscathed.

All ages come out and play when TNE rolls into town. Mt Abram is home to some absolute frothing groms from both Gould Academy and the local towns, and they showed up with speed and style.

A bit of tech with some flow thrown in, this unassuming mountain in Maine has built some awesome trails for the community in the past few years.

Also a great ski hill in the Winter, it's hard to beat the small-mountain, family-friendly vibes that Abram offers.

Men's Podium: (1) Felix Burke, (2) Corey Ellah, (3) Kieran Lombard. Women's Podium: (1) Tina Dutra, (2) Michelle Guy. Unfortunately the remaining ladies were DNF on the week.

The final dinner was wolfed down, awards were handed out, and so it was time for the traditional final night fire jump.

One last night of camping out and hanging with the TNE fam under the stars before heading back to reality on Saturday morning...

