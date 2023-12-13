Video & Race Report: 5 Days of Rough & Rowdy Riding - Trans New England 2023

Dec 13, 2023
by Trans New England  

photo
TRANS NEW ENGLAND ENDURO
2023 Event Recap, 2024 Dates & Registration

Video by Josh Lawless; photography by Katie Lozancich, Brett Protasiewicz, Vinnie Moro, Scott Tribby, and Katherine Donnelly.


2024 REGISTRATION NOW OPEN
We're thrilled to announce that Trans New England will be coming back for yet another epic year in 2024. Dates are locked in for September 22-27th, 2024. Exact locations will not be disclosed until shortly before the event begins, but you can expect to ride in at least three different states and sample the goods at five unique trail systems, providing ample amounts of tech, flow, jumps, steeps, and everything in between.

Learn more and register for the 2024 edition here.

For a glimpse into what Trans New England is all about, keep scrolling for our 2023 video recap and a photo gallery from the fun. No amount of content can do the week justice, but we did our best...

2023 EVENT RECAP
If New England hasn't yet made it on to your bucket list, it's time to reevaluate. This small corner of the world can be seemingly easy to overlook, but the rapidly growing bike scene and infectiously passionate trail culture - paired with the sheer beauty and rugged terrain - should put New England at the top of anyone's short list for a helluva good time on two wheels. And if there was ever an event that might show you just what we mean, it would be Trans New England.

2023 marked the fourth iteration of Trans New England, this time taking riders to four states - Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine - for five days of rough and rowdy riding. Despite some torrential rains greeting racers on the first day in Charlemont, MA, which made the challenging tracks at Thunder Mountain that much more exciting for blind racing, the rest of the week was an exceptional block of weather proving that it was possible to have a great weather window at the end of September. We even got to witness the renowned fall foliage of New England as we brought our traveling circus to each of the destinations.


Big days on the bike brought us through a variety of terrain highlighting the best trails of each region, with a total of 29 timed stages; the fastest man of the week, Felix Burke from Quebec, had a final time of 1:40:13 and the fastest woman, Tina Dutra from New Hampshire, finished with a time of 2:11:53. Outside of the timed racing, the week had a combination of unofficial stages, untimed party laps, and opportunities to session trail features if you had the energy.

Every day also provided delicious, locally-made meals, convenient camping + lodging, easy transportation to each new venue, and the unique opportunity to connect with friends new and old while testing both physical and mental limits. We were also treated to rides with some of the trail builders from each location, getting an inside glimpse of what it takes to build and maintain trails in their neck of the woods. This year we even had an exclusive sampling of some brand new private trails in Vermont on Day 4 thanks to Knight Ide and Ideride Builders, as well as a sneak preview of a brand new jump trail at Mt Abram that won't be open until 2024.

There's always the argument that one could do a cheaper DIY version of a trans event like this, but there is something undeniably special about this event, the people it attracts, the bonds that are formed, and the community that is cultivated. It’s largely the infectious atmosphere generated throughout the week that you can't really put a price tag on; this 'special sauce', per se, is what keeps us coming back for more and continues to make each year's event better and better.

A tight-knit family has formed around this week-long experience each Fall in New England. It feels as if we spend most of the year biding our time until we get to come back together at the end of each September and do it all over again. We hope that you will consider joining us someday, whether for the entire week's worth of racing or even just a day of riding or spectating, to share in the good times, positive energy, and camaraderie that makes TNE special.

DAY 0 - RIDER MEET-UP

Photo by Vinnie Moro.
Racers met up at Mt Abram on Sunday morning to leave their vehicles for the week, pack up the trucks and vans, and head Southwest to Thunder.

Photo by Vinnie Moro.
Once arrived at Thunder, folks got the chance to unpack, ride a bit to shake out the nerves, and pick up their number plates.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Swag bags full of goodies from all of the event sponsors.
Photo by Scott Tribby.
Wild Rye even came in last minute to provide fresh kits for the ladies.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
A birds eye view of the TNE 'pits' at stop 1.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Once the bikes are unloaded, bags are claimed, and tents are setup, the fun can begin.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
In its fourth year, TNE has gathered a crew of loyal repeat customers who are eager to reconnect after a year apart.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
First feast of the week, time to fuel up!
Photo by Scott Tribby.
The main man, Pete Ostroski, with the official welcome and run through on what's about to go down.

DAY 1 - CHARLEMONT, MA
Find the full Day 1 recap here.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Time to wake up, it's raining hard and we've got a race to start!

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Fear not, the Shimano + SRAM techs were ready to help out racers when needed - and with the sloppy, slippery conditions in Massachusetts, both mechanics had their work cut out for them.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Everyone looking clean and relatively dry to start the day of with a spin over to the Deerfield Trails for the morning stages.

Photo by Vinnie Moro.
Trying to fit in with the locals, but they weren't impressed.

Photo by Scott Tribby.
With steady rainfall all day, conditions were wet. Very, very wet.

Photo by Scott Tribby.
Navigating slippery roots and a tight squeeze.
Photo by Scott Tribby.
Lush greenery flanking Josh Hoffman.

Photo by Scott Tribby.
Event medic, Amanda Tulip, enjoying her time sliding around in the woods.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Finding some cover whenever possible, as the rain persisted throughout the day.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Owen Cassidy back again for his second year in a row.

Photo by Vinnie Moro.
Also a repeat rider, Dillon Osleger kept it upright through some classic Northeast chunder.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
No shame in hiking your bike, especially when you've got five days of this lined up.

Photo by Katie Lozancich
The afternoon brought racers back over to Thunder Mountain for an afternoon of absolute carnage. Michelle Guy making this particular section look easy.

Photo by Vinnie Moro.
A day where a good bike wash with Mountain Flow cleaner is very necessary...
Photo by Katie Lozancich
...and a good full-body rinse is highly recommended.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
After swapping for some dry clothes and loading the caravan back up, some well-deserved beverages were enjoyed and the crew headed North to New Hampshire.

DAY 2 - ARROWHEAD, NH
Find the full Day 2 recap here.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
The second day of racing took place at Arrowhead, a small yet incredible mountain that is quickly becoming a favorite riding spot thanks to the crew at The Wheelhouse.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Without any lifts to bring racers up the mountain, nutritious snacks were going to be the name of the game to making it through all eight stages.

Photo by Scott Tribby.
Some moisture remained from the day before, but the dirt proved to be primo.
Photo by Scott Tribby.
TNE Veteran Matt Sawin smiling his way down the trail, as per usual.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Arrowhead is only about 500 vertical feet of climbing, but the climb is pretty brutal. Multiplied by 8.

Photo by Vinnie Moro.
Mandatory team photo at the summit.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
The sun began to come out, shining a light on this beautiful view down into the town of Claremont.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Tom 'Danger' Place staying above some remnant slop from previous days' heavy rain.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Point 'er down and hope for the best. Blind racing is always a treat to witness.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Incredibly lucky to have SRAM, Shimano, and Rocky Mountain putting their support behind the event and lending a hand with keeping bikes in tip-top shape.

Photo by Scott Tribby.
Like we said, primo conditions. Ask anyone, this was a fantastic day.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
With a mix of steep loamers, janky tech, and some fun jump sections, Arrowhead has a little bit of everything.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Racing done, time to crack open a cold one before the drive to Vermont.
Photo by Vinnie Moro.
But save room for Creemees, we're making a pit stop once we cross the border.

DAY 3 - COCHRAN'S + BOLTON VALLEY, VT
Find the full Day 3/4 recap here.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Day 3, and a full day of racing on the docket. First up: a few 'warm up' laps at Cochran's.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
To each their own, but 23 seems like a safe bet.

Photo by Vinnie Moro.
An absolute beauty of a day to ride some Vermont singletrack during the best season of the year.

Photo by Vinnie Moro.
For the first time in four years, we had a dry day at Cochrans + Bolton. Colin Lindberg throwing a foot out on a leafy flow section.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Stunning afternoon views from the climb at Bolton, with Lake Champlain looking gorgeous in the backdrop.

Photo by Vinnie Moro.
Foliage was nearing peak, Jake Whitlock can confirm.
Photo by Scott Tribby.
Tim Mohs basking in some enthusiastic heckling.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Alternate lines, which would you choose?

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Local fast guy, Adam Morse, bringing the pace and style on his home trails.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Officially over the halfway point, and a Sip of Sunshine tasted very good after a big day riding.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
With no transfer after riding Bolton, we got a bonfire burning and took advantage of a clear evening.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
And things quickly got a little weird.
Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Mini bike/biathlon relay, anyone?

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Calm and picturesque, the end to a killer day.

DAY 4 - ELMORE, VT
Find the full Day 3/4 recap here.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Thursday brought riders just down the road from Bolton to the town of Elmore. We can confirm that socks and shoes were getting more than a bit stinky at this point.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
The essentials, ready to go.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
We were extremely lucky to have the chance to race fresh trails, not yet open to the public.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
The masterminds behind TNE making any trail look easy, Pete Ostroski chased Adam Craig down the first stage before racers were released.

Photo by Scott Tribby.
Some airtime for Washington's Kelly Wood.
Photo by Scott Tribby.
Every trail is better with friends.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Above the trees and making some shapes, Jake is always one to put down some style.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Jo Peters, coming all the way from Squamish, BC, making her way down some hidden slick rock.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
A quick break for some delicious lunch...

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
...before making our way back up for more of the good stuff.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Yanick Laporte, from Quebec picking his way down an excellent example of Elmore's terrain.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Greenroom moments of zen.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
After climbing all day, the shuttle rigs finally gave an assist.
Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
No bad days when you're riding your bike with friends.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Volunteer, Terin Ostroski, getting caught in a pan.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Hecklers boosting up the mood as Shimano's Yanko came through on sweep.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Another day of racing finished, another quaint New England village. Heading East for the last day!

DAY 5 - MT ABRAM, ME
Find the full Day 5 recap here.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Friday arrived, and with it some final work to keep everyone rubber side up for the last day of racing.

Photo by Katherine Donnelly.
Local trailbuilder, Max Southam, giving the morning brief alongside Pete.
Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Still some juice in the tank left for the impending five Mt Abram stages.

Photo by Katherine Donnelly.
This guy likes to party. Somehow, Matt's infamous suit gets smaller and shorter every year...

Photo by Scott Tribby.
It's the last day, but best not let your guard down just yet. Gabe Ohlson showing the slippery side of things.

Photo by Scott Tribby.
Party lap down Whiplash, let's go!
Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
If you're not in a costume, you're doing it wrong.

Photo by Katherine Donnelly.
Max donning the 'roadside hero helmet' to open up Stage 4, Bedrocker, in classic TNE style. *Helmet not MIPS equipped.*

Photo by Katherine Donnelly.
Coming into Day 5 with a comfortable lead, Canada's Felix Burke just needed to keep it smooth.

Photo by Katherine Donnelly.
Tina Dutra with some good line choices down some bedrock.
Photo by Katherine Donnelly.
Michelle coming through the chunk unscathed.

Photo by Katherine Donnelly.
All ages come out and play when TNE rolls into town. Mt Abram is home to some absolute frothing groms from both Gould Academy and the local towns, and they showed up with speed and style.

Photo by Katherine Donnelly.
A bit of tech with some flow thrown in, this unassuming mountain in Maine has built some awesome trails for the community in the past few years.

Photo by Katherine Donnelly.
Also a great ski hill in the Winter, it's hard to beat the small-mountain, family-friendly vibes that Abram offers.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Men's Podium: (1) Felix Burke, (2) Corey Ellah, (3) Kieran Lombard.
Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
Women's Podium: (1) Tina Dutra, (2) Michelle Guy. Unfortunately the remaining ladies were DNF on the week.

photo
The final dinner was wolfed down, awards were handed out, and so it was time for the traditional final night fire jump.

Photo by Brett Protasiewicz.
One last night of camping out and hanging with the TNE fam under the stars before heading back to reality on Saturday morning...

Check out the Trans New England Enduro website for full results, media, and details about the 2024 event.

Trans New England 2023 wouldn't be possible without the many volunteers who come out to lend a hand and the incredible brands who put their support behind our mission. A huge shoutout and THANK YOU to the businesses who supported this event and made it happen!

photo

2023 EVENT SPONSORS:
Sunday Morning Farm
SRAM
Shimano
Rocky Mountain Bikes
Kates Real Food
Rockshox
DHaRCO
Wild Rye
EVOC
REI
mountainFLOW eco-wax
Vermont Smoke & Cure
Outbound Lighting
Lawsons Finest Liquids
Orono Brewing Company
Wild Maine Seltzer
Frontside Coffee Roasters
Saco River Brewing
Lifted Blends
Bivo

