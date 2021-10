Video & Race Report: Jesse Melamed & Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Win Canadian National Enduro Championships

WORCA - Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association

Cheers for the RAD season Norco!

The Sundial Hotel had us set up with an epic riders lounge for registration.



A good old classic Octobers day.



It was a wet and cold start to the day.



Staying dry on the way to Stage 1 was a challenge accepted by all and won by none.

Jesse Melamed came out swinging. He went on to take a clean sweep of the stages.

It was wetter than an otters pocket there!

It was a rough start to the morning for Lucy Schick but she came back strong and slotted herself into 6th for the Pro Women.

How good's a mid-stage skinny covered in mud?!?



Another day in paradise right?



Emmy Lan was stoked!



Alex Filler battled all day but in the end, had to settle for 2nd in the 30-39 category.

Julia Long pushed hard all day, putting the pressure on ALN. 2nd Pro Women at the end of the day.

Cecilia Campuzano made a bold decision to do without the goggles.



Mud everywhere!



Snack time.



Nobody likes wet feet.

It may have been miserable but the weather made for some pretty epic moody shots.

Just point and shoot.



Mud and wet wood.... every rider's worst nightmare.



October race day essentials.



Celeste Pomerantz has been making moves. Finishing 4th in Pro Women, we're excited to see what next year brings.

Stay stoked!

Caution, slippery when wet? It didn't matter to Elliot Jamieson claiming 3rd in a very hotly contested U21 field.

Emma Le Rossignol making light work of the wet roots to claim the open women's title.

If anyone needs me, I'll be here.

Norco Factory rider, Elliot Jamieson made light work of the trails all day long.

Even in the wettest of conditions the spectators came out.

Geza Rodgers pushed hard as the day went on and just seemed to get better and better. 3rd U21 Women.

Fresh of a stella Enduro World Series performance, Evan Wall came to do battle. Just off the podium in 4th Place.

A flawless performance from ALN, taking the clean sweep.

Results

Full Results can be found here.

Ladies and gentleman, your 2021 Canadian National Enduro Champions.

Pro Men(Left to Right) - Remi Gauvin, Jesse Melamed, Kasper Wooley.

Pro Women(Left to Right) - Julia Long (Milton Mcconville stepped in as Julia had to catch a ferry), Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Florencia Espineira.

U21 Men(Left to Right) - Wei Tien Ho, Noah Rubuliak, Elliot Jamieson.

U21 Women(Left to Right) - Ainsley Haggart, Emmy Lan, Geza Rodgers.

Shoutout to the Longhorns Saloon for hosting the awards. Cheers guys!

Massive shoutout to the volunteers for standing out in the weather all day and still being stoked!

A special thank you to Brooke Hanson. In 2016, Brooke was instrumental in welcoming the first ever Canadian Enduro Championship to Sun Peaks where she was working as the Event Manager. Fast forward to 2021, and Brooke joined the Canadian Enduro team to make this year a success! Brooke's passion for events, rider happiness, and compassion are truly appreciated.

Until next year.. Thaaaanks maaates.

The 2021 Norco Canadian National Enduro Championship Presented by Concord Pacific

The man, the myth, the LEGEND.

- Whistler, BCWhat a year it's been. There have been some challenges but we couldn't be more stoked to be finishing this year off in one of the world's most iconic mountain bike destinations. With a sold-out field, full of Enduro World Series athletes, privateers, and exceptional local talent, we couldn't have asked for much more... except maybe some sunshine. Let's be honest, the weather was miserable. With over 100mm of rain throughout practice and overnight, race day was going to be tough. But hey, we couldn't think of a more fitting way to crown a Canadian Champion than in some classic Canadian weather.The course which used solely Whistler Off Road Cycling Association managed and and maintained trails covered 51km and featured over 1800m of climbing. The 5 stage course, set the stage for what was to be a physical and mentally demanding day for racers.Stage 1 saw the first group of riders head out of the start area in complete darkness. Some riders were given a boost the night before by winning a Black Insomnia Coffee prize pack. Riders made their way down the valley on the 15km liaison to Stage 1. There was no easing into it. Stage 1 was the longest of the weekend and by far and away the most physical. With massive puddles, a savage mid-stage climb, and in the pouring rain no less, the day was off to solid a start.Riders then transitioned to the other side of the valley for stages 2 and 3, Chipmunk Rebellion and Pura Vida. Both short stages, but with again punchy climbs.Riders were given the option to have a bag of clothes dropped at the aid station for a midday change. A welcome feeling after 3 stages in the pouring rain and mud. Staying warm was the name of the game here, thankfully the propane fires from F2C Nutrition did a good job or keeping everyone ready to ride.A quick jaunt up the hill to the beginning of Stage 4, and then the long pedal to the final stage of the day Comfortably Numb. Following the ethos of the day, if you were'nt in the hurt box by the time you dropped into Stage 5, well you would be very quickly!We know you all just want to look at the pictures, so we'll leave it there. We cant wait to see you all again next year!Stay tuned this week as we relive this epic enduro weekend on Facebook and Instagram Thanks to WORCA, and a bigger thank you to the trail builders who put in large amounts of sweat equity for the enjoyment of others. They are selfless leaders in the community and we commend them.At this event, every racer became a member of WORCA, generating approximately $13,000 in membership revenue for the club. Some of the funds raised went to pre-event maintenance and the majority will be going to restoration post event.To make things even better and due to the exceptional conditions, we are donating an additional $5000 back to the trails! How good!!!We'd also like to take this opportunity to thank the following people that were critical in making this event a success!The Volunteers, in particular, Peter (Tick) Haydon and Grant Silverthorne (he drove from Calgary to help out!)Thank you to Dale Mikkelson | Trevor Ferrao | Tourism Whistler | Sebastian Fremont | Adam Pawliwec | Bob Andrea | Allison Kehoe | Shannon Wyatt | Jackie Dickinson | Peter Udzenija | Whistler Trail Builders | Lisa Maravitchi | Derek Foose | Jake PaddonIf you're looking for photo's, we had the pleasure of having James Cattanach, Lindsay Donovan, Steve Shannon, Alex Jackson, Oisin McHugh and videographer Aedan Skinner onsite. You can view their photos here, or use Roots and Rain to purchase even more epic shots from this weekends media crew. Where do we even start? From all the riders and NCES team, a huge thanks to all our volunteers that helped to make this weekend a success, you are the backbone of the racing community!Over the years, everyone racing the series has come to know Ted, many of you becoming good friends. Ted has been an integral part of not only enduro but mountain biking in Canada in general and without him, it quite simply wouldn't be what it is today. With this event, Ted hands over the reins for the series to begin a new chapter. Ted, from all of the riders, volunteers, parents, NCES team, and absolutely anyone else that has been around the series over the years, we can't thank you enough for your support and dedication to the sport. You have built what is quite possibly the best national enduro series in the world. Your legacy will remain for many many years.- Jake Paddon• Visit our Website • Athlete Inquires & Volunteer Information | Kara Delwo kara@canadianenduro.com (Event Manager)• All other inquiries | Matt Hollbrook matt@canadianenduro.com (Owner / Event Director)