Video & Race Report: Jesse Melamed & Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Win Canadian National Enduro Championships

Cheers for the RAD season Norco!

The Sundial Hotel had us set up with an epic riders lounge for registration.



A good old classic Octobers day.



It was a wet and cold start to the day.



Staying dry on the way to Stage 1 was a challenge accepted by all and won by none.

Jesse Melamed came out swinging. He went on to take a clean sweep of the stages.

It was wetter than an otters pocket there!

It was a rough start to the morning for Lucy Schick but she came back strong and slotted herself into 6th for the Pro Women.

How good's a mid-stage skinny covered in mud?!?



Another day in paradise right?



Emmy Lan was stoked!



Alex Filler battled all day but in the end, had to settle for 2nd in the 30-39 category.

Julia Long pushed hard all day, putting the pressure on ALN. 2nd Pro Women at the end of the day.

Cecilia Campuzano made a bold decision to do without the goggles.



Mud everywhere!



Snack time.



Nobody likes wet feet.

It may have been miserable but the weather made for some pretty epic moody shots.

Just point and shoot.



Mud and wet wood.... every rider's worst nightmare.



October race day essentials.



Celeste Pomerantz has been making moves. Finishing 4th in Pro Women, we're excited to see what next year brings.

Stay stoked!

Caution, slippery when wet? It didn't matter to Elliot Jamieson claiming 3rd in a very hotly contested U21 field.

Emma Le Rossignol making light work of the wet roots to claim the open women's title.

If anyone needs me, I'll be here.

Norco Factory rider, Elliot Jamieson made light work of the trails all day long.

Even in the wettest of conditions the spectators came out.

Geza Rodgers pushed hard as the day went on and just seemed to get better and better. 3rd U21 Women.

Fresh of a stella Enduro World Series performance, Evan Wall came to do battle. Just off the podium in 4th Place.

A flawless performance from ALN, taking the clean sweep.

Full Results can be found here.

Ladies and gentleman, your 2021 Canadian National Enduro Champions.

Pro Men(Left to Right) - Remi Gauvin, Jesse Melamed, Kasper Wooley.

Pro Women(Left to Right) - Julia Long (Milton Mcconville stepped in as Julia had to catch a ferry), Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Florencia Espineira.

U21 Men(Left to Right) - Wei Tien Ho, Noah Rubuliak, Elliot Jamieson.

U21 Women(Left to Right) - Ainsley Haggart, Emmy Lan, Geza Rodgers.

Shoutout to the Longhorns Saloon for hosting the awards. Cheers guys!

VOLUNTEER THANKYOU

Massive shoutout to the volunteers for standing out in the weather all day and still being stoked!

A special thank you to Brooke Hanson. In 2016, Brooke was instrumental in welcoming the first ever Canadian Enduro Championship to Sun Peaks where she was working as the Event Manager. Fast forward to 2021, and Brooke joined the Canadian Enduro team to make this year a success! Brooke's passion for events, rider happiness, and compassion are truly appreciated.

Until next year.. Thaaaanks maaates.

The 2021 Norco Canadian National Enduro Championship Presented by Concord Pacific

The man, the myth, the LEGEND.

