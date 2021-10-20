Video & Race Report: Jesse Melamed & Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Win Canadian National Enduro Championships

Race Recap: 2021 Norco Canadian Enduro Championship Presented by Concord Pacific
- Whistler, BC
What a year it's been. There have been some challenges but we couldn't be more stoked to be finishing this year off in one of the world's most iconic mountain bike destinations. With a sold-out field, full of Enduro World Series athletes, privateers, and exceptional local talent, we couldn't have asked for much more... except maybe some sunshine. Let's be honest, the weather was miserable. With over 100mm of rain throughout practice and overnight, race day was going to be tough. But hey, we couldn't think of a more fitting way to crown a Canadian Champion than in some classic Canadian weather.
The course which used solely Whistler Off Road Cycling Association managed and and maintained trails covered 51km and featured over 1800m of climbing. The 5 stage course, set the stage for what was to be a physical and mentally demanding day for racers.
Stage 1 saw the first group of riders head out of the start area in complete darkness. Some riders were given a boost the night before by winning a Black Insomnia Coffee prize pack. Riders made their way down the valley on the 15km liaison to Stage 1. There was no easing into it. Stage 1 was the longest of the weekend and by far and away the most physical. With massive puddles, a savage mid-stage climb, and in the pouring rain no less, the day was off to solid a start.
Riders then transitioned to the other side of the valley for stages 2 and 3, Chipmunk Rebellion and Pura Vida. Both short stages, but with again punchy climbs.
Riders were given the option to have a bag of clothes dropped at the aid station for a midday change. A welcome feeling after 3 stages in the pouring rain and mud. Staying warm was the name of the game here, thankfully the propane fires from F2C Nutrition did a good job or keeping everyone ready to ride.
A quick jaunt up the hill to the beginning of Stage 4, and then the long pedal to the final stage of the day Comfortably Numb. Following the ethos of the day, if you were'nt in the hurt box by the time you dropped into Stage 5, well you would be very quickly!
We know you all just want to look at the pictures, so we'll leave it there. We cant wait to see you all again next year!
WORCA - Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association
Thanks to WORCA, and a bigger thank you to the trail builders who put in large amounts of sweat equity for the enjoyment of others. They are selfless leaders in the community and we commend them.
At this event, every racer became a member of WORCA, generating approximately $13,000 in membership revenue for the club. Some of the funds raised went to pre-event maintenance and the majority will be going to restoration post event.
To make things even better and due to the exceptional conditions, we are donating an additional $5000 back to the trails! How good!!!
SPECIAL THANKS TO
We'd also like to take this opportunity to thank the following people that were critical in making this event a success!
The Volunteers, in particular, Peter (Tick) Haydon and Grant Silverthorne (he drove from Calgary to help out!)
Thank you to Dale Mikkelson | Trevor Ferrao | Tourism Whistler | Sebastian Fremont | Adam Pawliwec | Bob Andrea | Allison Kehoe | Shannon Wyatt | Jackie Dickinson | Peter Udzenija | Whistler Trail Builders | Lisa Maravitchi | Derek Foose | Jake Paddon
If you're looking for photo's, we had the pleasure of having James Cattanach, Lindsay Donovan, Steve Shannon, Alex Jackson, Oisin McHugh and videographer Aedan Skinner
onsite. You can view their photos here, or use Roots and Rain to purchase even more epic shots from this weekends media crew. VOLUNTEER THANKYOU
Where do we even start? From all the riders and NCES team, a huge thanks to all our volunteers that helped to make this weekend a success, you are the backbone of the racing community! The 2021 Norco Canadian National Enduro Championship Presented by Concord Pacific ONE LAST NOTE
Over the years, everyone racing the series has come to know Ted, many of you becoming good friends. Ted has been an integral part of not only enduro but mountain biking in Canada in general and without him, it quite simply wouldn't be what it is today. With this event, Ted hands over the reins for the series to begin a new chapter. Ted, from all of the riders, volunteers, parents, NCES team, and absolutely anyone else that has been around the series over the years, we can't thank you enough for your support and dedication to the sport. You have built what is quite possibly the best national enduro series in the world. Your legacy will remain for many many years.
