Video & Race Report: European 4X Series 2018 - Leibstadt, Switzerland

The sun came out for another awesome MTB Festival Leibstadt



The youth do not hold back.



Eddy Massow wins ahead of Fabian von Allmen and Michael Duc



Saskja Lack pumping for gold.

The future is having great fun

Many line choices in the first corner.

spectators enjoyed watching the action in front of them together with the last warm summer conditions.

Quentin Derbier leading in front of Fabian Gärtner and Erik Emmrich.

Who will be the next 4Cross Swiss Champion?!

Gold, Silver, Bronze - The colours of the Swiss championship medals



all big 4 names packed together till the final straight



pain an happiness in Simon Waldburger’s face





Last 4Cross race for Simon Waldburger and Quentin Derbier.



1. Simon Waldburger (SUI) / 2. Quentin Derbier (FRA) / 3. Noel Niederberger (SUI) / 4. Charly Gaillard (FRA)



