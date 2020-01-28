Video & Race Report: Mariana Salazar & Roberto Castillo Win Costa Rican Open DH 2020

The first annual Costa Rican Open was a perfect weekend of pura vida downhill racing. Over one hundred riders representing ten nations came out to race the world-class downhill track. Track walk and practice day had dry dusty conditions. With overnight rain before qualification day, the track conditions were prime. The event ran as a promoter's dream, on schedule, no injuries, no rain, and happy racers. Among the 40 elite riders, World Cup racer Mariana Salazar from Dorval AM team showed up to the race to get some pre-season testing. The men's elite race heated up after qualifying day as Costa Rica National Champion Teto Castillio was felling the pressure from the USA. Qualifying
Mariana Salazar sending the cabuya's drop just before seeding. Salazar will come up with the fastest time in the women's class with a 3:13.074.
Central American champ, Mariajosé Montoya (left) qualified second, almost 40 seconds behind the world cup racer, Mana. Riley Weidman (right) qualified third.
Finals
|Over the past four years making the trip to Costa Rica, I have watched the downhill community here develop. From spectators to participants, the passion for downhill racing in this small country keeps me coming back. Grateful to have such a family here. - Sean Leader
On Sunday, the women's class stood the same. Mariajosé Montoya from Honduras improved her time by almost 40 seconds. Mariana Salazar will go 10 seconds faster to get the top step of the podium.
National champ Roberto Castillo sent his life on race day and made the fastest time by over 4 seconds.
From left to right, 5 - Damon Sedivy (USA), 3 - Titus Nicholson (USA), 1 - Roberto Castillo (CRC), 2 - Pablo Aguilar (CRC), 4 - Sean Leader (USA).
