Video & Race Report: Mariana Salazar & Roberto Castillo Win Costa Rican Open DH 2020

Shuttles ran fast, getting the riders all the laps they could handle

Alvaro Castillo, race organizer and event promoter, making sure all rules were clear at the marshals meeting.

Qualifying

Conrad Heahner qualifying fifth Teto Castilio qualifying fourth

Titus Nicholson from United States Qualifies third

Windrock Bike Park owner, Sean Leader, sets the pace Qualifying First.

Over the past four years making the trip to Costa Rica, I have watched the downhill community here develop. From spectators to participants, the passion for downhill racing in this small country keeps me coming back. Grateful to have such a family here. - Sean Leader

Finals

Alvaro couldn't make any practice runs on Sunday because of the event organization. He managed to put his riding gear just 10 minutes before his run and finished in the top 15.

Damon Sedivy finishes 5th Sean Leader finishes 4th

Seventeen year old, Pablo Aguilar from Costa Rica, finished 2nd overall and 1st junior.

Roberto and Mariana.

Good times all weekend.

Event sponsors:

The first annual Costa Rican Open was a perfect weekend of pura vida downhill racing. Over one hundred riders representing ten nations came out to race the world-class downhill track. Track walk and practice day had dry dusty conditions. With overnight rain before qualification day, the track conditions were prime. The event ran as a promoter's dream, on schedule, no injuries, no rain, and happy racers. Among the 40 elite riders, World Cup racer Mariana Salazar from Dorval AM team showed up to the race to get some pre-season testing. The men's elite race heated up after qualifying day as Costa Rica National Champion Teto Castillio was felling the pressure from the USA.Mariana Salazar sending the cabuya's drop just before seeding. Salazar will come up with the fastest time in the women's class with a 3:13.074.Central American champ, Mariajosé Montoya (left) qualified second, almost 40 seconds behind the world cup racer, Mana. Riley Weidman (right) qualified third.On Sunday, the women's class stood the same. Mariajosé Montoya from Honduras improved her time by almost 40 seconds. Mariana Salazar will go 10 seconds faster to get the top step of the podium.National champ Roberto Castillo sent his life on race day and made the fastest time by over 4 seconds.From left to right, 5 - Damon Sedivy (USA), 3 - Titus Nicholson (USA), 1 - Roberto Castillo (CRC), 2 - Pablo Aguilar (CRC), 4 - Sean Leader (USA).All results can be found: HERE Thanks to all sponsors for making this event happen. Also thanks to all those who came out and supported the event. Costa Rican Open DH 2021 will be January 24th, 2021.House of Dirt Costa RicaUniversidad HispanoamericanaFox Racing Costa RicaStar CarsDestinos La LuchaFOX CentroaméricaTeletica RadioAsociacion Costarricense de Downhill