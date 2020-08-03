Video & Race Report: Middle Hill Mud Buster Enduro

Will happily put my hand up and say that @middlehillmtb is already one of NZ’s best riding destinations! Huge props to Morgz and G for what they have created!!! — Ed Masters

Ever since I first rode at Middle Hill I knew a race here would be pretty special. After chatting with G and Morgz three weeks ago, we decided to make it happen. The weather was perfect, and everyone looked like they had a bloody good time. — Will Keay, Gravity Canterbury We were so stoked with how well the race went, couldn't wipe the smile off our faces for a few days. Crazy to think that three years ago this was just a dream to have trails on the farm. We are really keen to keep holding races here... watch this space! — G & Morgz, Middle Hill MTB

Clarence, valley of the gods. With 15 degree temps and the sun shining all day it didn't feel like winter!

Usually this shuttle wagon would be busy taking paying customers to the top of the hill. Instead, it spent the day shuttling volunteers and medics around.

The first race in a while meant a good opportunity to catch up with people and see how they got on over the past few months, both for locals and pros alike.

Race briefing was a laid back affair. Go and get after it team.

Riders head off to ride up King Kong to the first stage of the day.

Fat Sac, great track.

Stage 1 proved to be a rider favourite, with a tight and slippery upper section feeding out into some high-speed corners and straights.

Finn Hawkesbury-Browne making up for what would have been his first full season racing World Cup DH.

The feed station was well stocked by Crafty Weka bars, which kept the large contingent of racers fuelled up for Stages 3 and 4.

A small troupe of riders made the trip all the way from Central Otago, including Jimmy Pollard. Middle Hill really is that good!

Rupert 'Stingray' Chapman is more likely to be found behind the controls of an aircraft these days, but it isn't slowing him down at all! 9th in a stacked field on the day.

Eddie Masters and Jimmy Pollard on Stage 4, Wharekiri Ridge. Middle Hill is sandwiched between the Seaward Kaikouras, the Clarence River and the Pacific Ocean, meaning there's a view every way you look.

The fifth and final stage for the elites was 'Honey Pot', an aptly named trail. Sweet if you got it right, and a vicious sting when you didn't.

Charlie Murray and Ed Masters on their way to a first and third respectively, before dropping it into fifth gear on the 3-hour drive back to Christchurch to catch Eddie's 7 pm flight.

Nils Heiniger is another Kiwi who is jetting overseas shortly to chase the remainder of the EWS season, and came out swinging with a 4th on the day, behind a stacked podium.

Local rider Oli Clark ended up 12th in Elite Men and was one of the fastest on Stage 5. He's only 13 years old!

Once you strayed from the thin bench, you were destined for the bushes.

Rae Morrison took a commanding win in the Elite Womens field, even with a few stitches.

Mel Blomfield always looks like she is having the most fun out of everyone!

Timing team finding out how the day stacked up. Mike Inwood (pictured) was also racing during the day, taking a third in his category.

The support crew was just as stoked to be there as the riders. Two medics trailed the racing all day, but not even so much as a band-aid was required.

Local tucker from the farm provided by some bloody good kiwis.

Beer on tap, provided by local Emporium Brewing.

Elite Men's Podium, with Charlie Murray (Frank) in first, Bradley Harris in second, and Eddie Masters (Paua) in third. Charlie and Eddie both had to leave as soon as the last stage finished due to a poorly timed flight...

Charlie was looking fast all day on his new Pivot and topped it off with a win.

Elite Women's Podium, with Rae Morrison in first, Louise Kelly in second, and Melissa Newell in third.