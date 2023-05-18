Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Days 1 & 2

Words: Trans Madeira

Well. Hard to race Trans Madeira without stepping ground in Machico.

Oriano and Alex, full-time trail builders are also the key players in marking stages and liaisons.

Goodies. Who doesn't love them?

Arrivals are always hectic but our race director Rob doesn't look too stressed about it. Two ice creams for him.

Sadly we 'lost' Lachlan Blair on a group ride. Heal up mate.

Life at the beach. No complaints.

Load them up for a 1500m uplift to start day one.

From dust to mud party. Marshals on the move!

Amy Morrison on the way to secure a second place on day one.

Stage one all in the open surrounded by typical Madeira flowers, 'Macaroco'.

"Summer edition"... should change the name to "Tropical edition".

While riders were getting the grip at the end of stage one...

...then it came stage two. Just a couple of pedal strokes away and a completely different terrain.

First three stages of the day all in the wet.

Megaphones and rubber ducks.

Kriss Kyle is racing his first enduro race. Face says it all.

Then, out of nowhere, a dust mayhem down to Machico valley.

Rocks on rocks on the way to Canical. Thomas Lapeyrie sitting in 7th place after day one.

Morgane Jonnier loving the dry and securing all stage wins on day one.

Really, a trail for every taste.

Leigh Johnson dropping to Machico on the last stage of the day.

Jerome back on an Enduro World Series special stage and finding third place.

Mechanics start working their magic while riders dive into 1L beers.

Kitchen staff on the move to prepare meals for 200 people every day.

What a way to wrap day one.

RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE

MEN OVERALL

1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 0:37:38

2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 0:38:12

3. Jerome Clementz (FRA), 0:38:54

WOMEN OVERALL

1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 0:43:10

2. Amy Morrison (USA), 0:44:58

3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 0:55:56



Wet morning to wake everyone up!

Please. Don't ask us about the weather for next day.

Slippery at the top, dusty at the bottom. All in one trail.

Jerome on the hunt. Fourth place on day two.

Another second place finish to Amy Morrison with three out of seven stage wins.

Can anyone catch Kelan Grant this week? Another day another win.

As riders moved closer to the sea things went from wet to dry.

Classic 'Rat-Boy' special stage. Short but with so much going on.

Classic 'Rat-Boy' crashing.

No liaison times. No stress. Just riding bikes with your buddies.

Sunlight in the woods for the Cannondale boys. Things are about to change.

Back to dry with views over Porto da Cruz.

This is a timed stage Kriss... stop playing around!

For those that didn't believe they would see a blue sky today.

Pleasure and pain after 415 meters descent, with 5/5 technical.

Album dropping soon.

Shuttle up for two stages down to Funchal.

You can ride these trails on holidays but with racing involved it just gets better and better.

Again, classic Madeira. Wet morning, dusty afternoon.

Back at camp life.

It takes an army to get this event off the ground. Currently hitting 60 people to get things rolling.

Working with locals in all areas: marshals, timings, food zones, kitchen, bike camp...

Dry those while you can...

Sam Reynolds is back in Madeira six years later after filming 'Deathgrip'. He has no idea what he got himself into... and that's good!

Just another flipping awesome day riding bikes.

RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO

MEN OVERALL

1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 1:14:58

2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 1:16:06

3. Jerome Clementz (FRA), 1:17:40

WOMEN OVERALL

1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 1:28:46

2. Amy Morrison (USA), 1:30:57

3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 1:52:37

