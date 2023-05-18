Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Days 1 & 2

Words: Trans Madeira
Edition eight of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale just got the first and second days of action in Madeira island, Portugal. 140 racers from 28 nations come together in the little dot in the Atlantic Ocean to ride and race a stress-free 220km, exploring north, south, east and west. 75km of racing divided into 30 special stages and over 15000 meters of descent. You can try to make plans for what's ahead but, to be honest, Madeira's tropical weather can really play a huge role in this next week of racing.
The East side of Madeira is what we call the land of diversity and that goes back to the hosting of the Enduro World Series in 2017 and 2019. It really takes riders on a rollercoaster and makes everyone feel like they're racing in five different countries in just one day - it's easy to lose track of where you're riding! You can't go wrong with day one with trails holding a bit of everything: fast, technical, steep, physical, rocky, loam... well, indeed, a trail for every taste.
Arrivals are always hectic but our race director Rob doesn't look too stressed about it. Two ice creams for him.
Life at the beach. No complaints.
Megaphones and rubber ducks.
Mechanics start working their magic while riders dive into 1L beers.RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE
MEN OVERALL
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 0:37:38
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 0:38:12
3. Jerome Clementz (FRA), 0:38:54
WOMEN OVERALL
1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 0:43:10
2. Amy Morrison (USA), 0:44:58
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 0:55:56
.
Imagine having no rain for one and half month. Trans Madeira starts and the rain comes back. Well, it wouldn't be the same without it and it really spiced up the day with riders facing 7 special stages, diving north and south. Surprisingly, the 'queen' stage of the day, facing north, that holds almost 500 meters descent was on that perfect balance and took riders to Porto da Cruz for much-deserved food zone and sun baths. A shuttle back to the top got everyone to face the final two stages of the day, dropping down to the capital, Funchal. A full-day on the bike. That's what we're here for.
Please. Don't ask us about the weather for next day.
Back at camp life.
Dry those while you can...RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO
MEN OVERALL
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 1:14:58
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 1:16:06
3. Jerome Clementz (FRA), 1:17:40
WOMEN OVERALL
1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 1:28:46
2. Amy Morrison (USA), 1:30:57
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 1:52:37
.
