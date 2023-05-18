Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Days 1 & 2

May 17, 2023
by Trans Madeira  

Words: Trans Madeira

Edition eight of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale just got the first and second days of action in Madeira island, Portugal. 140 racers from 28 nations come together in the little dot in the Atlantic Ocean to ride and race a stress-free 220km, exploring north, south, east and west. 75km of racing divided into 30 special stages and over 15000 meters of descent. You can try to make plans for what's ahead but, to be honest, Madeira's tropical weather can really play a huge role in this next week of racing.

Trans Madeira 2023

The East side of Madeira is what we call the land of diversity and that goes back to the hosting of the Enduro World Series in 2017 and 2019. It really takes riders on a rollercoaster and makes everyone feel like they're racing in five different countries in just one day - it's easy to lose track of where you're riding! You can't go wrong with day one with trails holding a bit of everything: fast, technical, steep, physical, rocky, loam... well, indeed, a trail for every taste.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Well. Hard to race Trans Madeira without stepping ground in Machico.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Oriano and Alex, full-time trail builders are also the key players in marking stages and liaisons.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 1
Goodies. Who doesn't love them?

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 1
Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Arrivals are always hectic but our race director Rob doesn't look too stressed about it. Two ice creams for him.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 1
Sadly we 'lost' Lachlan Blair on a group ride. Heal up mate.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Life at the beach. No complaints.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 1
Load them up for a 1500m uplift to start day one.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
From dust to mud party. Marshals on the move!

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Amy Morrison on the way to secure a second place on day one.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Stage one all in the open surrounded by typical Madeira flowers, 'Macaroco'.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
"Summer edition"... should change the name to "Tropical edition".

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
While riders were getting the grip at the end of stage one...

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
...then it came stage two. Just a couple of pedal strokes away and a completely different terrain.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 1
First three stages of the day all in the wet.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Megaphones and rubber ducks.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Kriss Kyle is racing his first enduro race. Face says it all.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Then, out of nowhere, a dust mayhem down to Machico valley.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Rocks on rocks on the way to Canical. Thomas Lapeyrie sitting in 7th place after day one.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Morgane Jonnier loving the dry and securing all stage wins on day one.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Really, a trail for every taste.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Leigh Johnson dropping to Machico on the last stage of the day.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Jerome back on an Enduro World Series special stage and finding third place.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Mechanics start working their magic while riders dive into 1L beers.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Kitchen staff on the move to prepare meals for 200 people every day.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
What a way to wrap day one.

RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE
MEN OVERALL
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 0:37:38
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 0:38:12
3. Jerome Clementz (FRA), 0:38:54
WOMEN OVERALL
1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 0:43:10
2. Amy Morrison (USA), 0:44:58
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 0:55:56

Full results here.

Trans Madeira 2023

Imagine having no rain for one and half month. Trans Madeira starts and the rain comes back. Well, it wouldn't be the same without it and it really spiced up the day with riders facing 7 special stages, diving north and south. Surprisingly, the 'queen' stage of the day, facing north, that holds almost 500 meters descent was on that perfect balance and took riders to Porto da Cruz for much-deserved food zone and sun baths. A shuttle back to the top got everyone to face the final two stages of the day, dropping down to the capital, Funchal. A full-day on the bike. That's what we're here for.


Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Wet morning to wake everyone up!

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Please. Don't ask us about the weather for next day.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Slippery at the top, dusty at the bottom. All in one trail.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Jerome on the hunt. Fourth place on day two.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Another second place finish to Amy Morrison with three out of seven stage wins.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Can anyone catch Kelan Grant this week? Another day another win.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
As riders moved closer to the sea things went from wet to dry.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Classic 'Rat-Boy' special stage. Short but with so much going on.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Classic 'Rat-Boy' crashing.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
No liaison times. No stress. Just riding bikes with your buddies.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Yummy.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Sunlight in the woods for the Cannondale boys. Things are about to change.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Back to dry with views over Porto da Cruz.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
This is a timed stage Kriss... stop playing around!

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
For those that didn't believe they would see a blue sky today.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Pleasure and pain after 415 meters descent, with 5/5 technical.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Album dropping soon.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Shuttle up for two stages down to Funchal.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
You can ride these trails on holidays but with racing involved it just gets better and better.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Again, classic Madeira. Wet morning, dusty afternoon.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Back at camp life.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
It takes an army to get this event off the ground. Currently hitting 60 people to get things rolling.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Working with locals in all areas: marshals, timings, food zones, kitchen, bike camp...

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Dry those while you can...

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Sam Reynolds is back in Madeira six years later after filming 'Deathgrip'. He has no idea what he got himself into... and that's good!

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Just another flipping awesome day riding bikes.

RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO
MEN OVERALL
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 1:14:58
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 1:16:06
3. Jerome Clementz (FRA), 1:17:40
WOMEN OVERALL
1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 1:28:46
2. Amy Morrison (USA), 1:30:57
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 1:52:37

Full results here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Reports Enduro Racing Trans Madeira


Must Read This Week
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
66142 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
53698 views
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
51872 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
47780 views
Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes
46169 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
44362 views
Opinion: The Rockrider Team Could Change World Cup Racing
32329 views
Video: Why Beginner and Advanced Riders Love Blue Trails (and Intermediate Riders Don't)
31319 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Wish I was there! Did the fall edition last year. It was fantastic. The TM crew does a killer job with all the details- like amazingly good on logistics and food and marking trail and making it a wonderful way to spend a week riding/racing. Unreal scenery. Legit tracks. Huge days out on the bike. Really cool people. I'd love to do it again!
  • 1 0
 Macclesfield’s Madeira massive!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.048308
Mobile Version of Website