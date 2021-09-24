Video & Race Report: Race Day 1 - Trans Madeira 2021 Edition 2

Bike prep is key before the start of the 5-day race. As is keeping hydrated

It wasn't all mist and rain though and riders were even treated to a rainbow on the first descent as the sky cleared

A quick change of scenery as the riders moved on into the forest below

Taking a quick breather on the ride (push) up to the next trail

Rocks, rocks and more rocks. There's no shortage of challenging terrain out here.

It's not all gnarly terrain, though. Some welcome loam corners and natural booters in between the roots and rocks

Then it was down onto the more exposed, dusty trails as riders caught a view of the campsite & Mahico below

Back at camp after a long day, it's then time to clean up and refresh

Now time for food. And drinks. Coral providing the much needed post-ride beers!