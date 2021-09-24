Video & Race Report: Race Day 1 - Trans Madeira 2021 Edition 2

Sep 23, 2021
by Trans Madeira  

It wasn’t long ago that Trans Madeira powered, by Cannondale, got their fourth edition off the ground back in June but due to a high number of requests organisers had to get an extra edition rolling. 130 racers from 25 nations coming together in the little dot in the Atlantic, united for one reason and one reason only: to experience what Madeira is all about for mountain biking.

As always, the adventure started in beautiful Machico, the city that welcomed the Enduro World Series back in 2017 and 2019. The east-side city has some of the most varied trails that riders have ever seen. Jumping from a wettish alpine scenario to a muddy pine forest and finishing in the compact and dry eucalyptus… what’s not to love about it? Four seasons in one day got things more interesting and riders had to quickly adapt to find grip in every bit of trail.

Spirits are running high and everyone finished the day with a beer in their hands a smile on their face. Although the six stages today got riders into a rollercoaster of emotions (the good ones!), there’s nothing like a warm swim in the Ocean, good food, music and good times!


48km // 725m Up // 2700m Down


Full results here: https://trans-madeira.com/results/





The first stop of this edition is on the East side of the island in the city of Machico. Campsites set and riders beginning to settle in.





Bike prep is key before the start of the 5-day race. As is keeping hydrated



Early morning wake up calls as riders prepare for the first stage of the week.


A quick pitstop on the way to stage one, for more coffee!

Day 1 of the Trans Madeira on September 21 2021 in Madeira island Portugal. Photo by Andre Ferreira

Day 1 of the Trans Madeira on September 21 2021 in Madeira island Portugal. Photo by Andre Ferreira

Straight into stage one, a misty and wet Parque Ecologico.


Day 1 of the Trans Madeira on September 21 2021 in Madeira island Portugal. Photo by Andre Ferreira

Day 1 of the Trans Madeira on September 21 2021 in Madeira island Portugal. Photo by Andre Ferreira

It wasn't all mist and rain though and riders were even treated to a rainbow on the first descent as the sky cleared



A quick change of scenery as the riders moved on into the forest below


Day 1 of the Trans Madeira on September 21 2021 in Madeira island Portugal. Photo by Andre Ferreira



Day 1 of the Trans Madeira on September 21 2021 in Madeira island Portugal. Photo by Andre Ferreira
Taking a quick breather on the ride (push) up to the next trail


Rocks, rocks and more rocks. There's no shortage of challenging terrain out here.



Day 1 of the Trans Madeira on September 21 2021 in Madeira island Portugal. Photo by Andre Ferreira

It's not all gnarly terrain, though. Some welcome loam corners and natural booters in between the roots and rocks




Then it was down onto the more exposed, dusty trails as riders caught a view of the campsite & Mahico below

Day 1 of the Trans Madeira on September 21 2021 in Madeira island Portugal. Photo by Andre Ferreira

Day 1 of the Trans Madeira on September 21 2021 in Madeira island Portugal. Photo by Andre Ferreira






Back at camp after a long day, it's then time to clean up and refresh







Now time for food. And drinks. Coral providing the much needed post-ride beers!




