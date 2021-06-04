Video & Race Report: Race Day 3 - Trans Madeira 2021

48km // 1680m Up // 2950m Down

The day started like this at the base camp in Funchal, breakfast with a view.

Then riders headed up to the top of stage 1 at Pico do Areeiro (1805m asl).

Riders were shuttled, then a good pedal and a little push a bike to wake up the body.

Right at the start of S1, Funchal in the background.

Kilian Bron rolling down into the mist.

Flying down the wide-open single track at the top of stage 1.

Stage 1s ridge lines were being swallowed by shifting clouds nonstop, made for interesting photos and probably less than ideal but squally interesting riding.

When roll it, when you can just jump right over it!

Denny Lupato on one of the little pinches with a view.

High up in the clouds with tight switchbacks.

The golden pole. New, secret, proto but for something with so much travel it seems it pedals well...

Great trail, check. Fun corner, check. Beautiful views, check. Rainbow, check. Features Lewis Buchanan.

The start of D3 dropped down from high above Funchal.

Further down the clouds were clearing up for the sea views.

Riders transitioning from stage 1 to stage 2.

Texi has been on fire all week, one of the danger men for sure.

The man is on a mission this week. Getting quality days of mountain biking building for the incoming EWS kick-off.

From stage 2 to stage 3 we first did the descent into the valle of Curral das Freiras. What a view!

The hike a bike part of the liaison from stage 2 to stage 3 was an endurance test for the riders. Glad we had the views.

Rui Porto Nunes and Pombo go for different ways to push their bikes up the mountain.

All the lads halfway up the mother of all climbs. It might of been hot and tiring but they all look happy, don't they?

Leo Kokonen entering into the levada way.

Into the darkness.

Peter Ostroski loved the levada tunnels experience.

Jono Jones enjoying one of the best biking days of his life.

The traverse of the island linking up stage 2 and 3 is epic in every sense of the word.

Welcome to the jungle.

Stage 3 hero dirt. A lot of riders have been saying the best trail ever...

He couldn't not make the gallery with that jacket in that forest...

Pombo is the local hero with the number 1 plate and the next few days to round out the week suit him very well...expect him to move up a few places.

The end of today was down in the damp woods.

Lush green, hero dirt gullies top to bottom full of screams of joy and excitement. I've not seen riders so pumped on a trail in years.

German rider Iven Ebner is usually more at home on slope courses but this was his first try at enduro and so far he's loving it.

Until he snapped a nail on the last stage of the day. Spirit is still high though.

The lad is stoked on such a big day of riding bikes with friends.

The end of D3 ends right on the coast of the north of the island. Rugged huge cliffs tower up above camp.

Day 3 at the Trans Madeira started down on the south coast in the capital of Funchal and would take the riders on the largest and most epic day out of the week in a full south to north traverse up to Sao Vicente on the rugged north coast.The day started with a big shuttle up to the very top of the island, leaving behind the sun and warmth of the beach and going into the clouds and mist. The trail that kicked off the day though was an epic fast, dry pink ball down through the high alpine. A very short liaison along a road and it was right into the second stage of the day which took riders right down into the middle of the island. Hero dirt and endless berms, I didn’t hear a single bad word at the end just hype.From the middle, and bottom of the island in the nuns valley riders loaded up on water and snacks before starting the largest hike/climb of the week right back up to near the top of the island.From there it was a long flat ride/walk through some long, tight, dark tunnels before the final 2 stages.Stage 3 was lorded by everyone that rode it as being up there with the best trails they had ever ridden, look at the photos, watch the video but just a lush tropical forest toboggan of hero dirt, and the day wrapped off by a 4th stage of steep tech and a roll back down to the camp.Beers, dinner, bed and get ready for day 4!