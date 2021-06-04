Video & Race Report: Race Day 3 - Trans Madeira 2021

Jun 3, 2021
by Trans Madeira  


Day 3 at the Trans Madeira started down on the south coast in the capital of Funchal and would take the riders on the largest and most epic day out of the week in a full south to north traverse up to Sao Vicente on the rugged north coast.

The day started with a big shuttle up to the very top of the island, leaving behind the sun and warmth of the beach and going into the clouds and mist. The trail that kicked off the day though was an epic fast, dry pink ball down through the high alpine. A very short liaison along a road and it was right into the second stage of the day which took riders right down into the middle of the island. Hero dirt and endless berms, I didn’t hear a single bad word at the end just hype.

From the middle, and bottom of the island in the nuns valley riders loaded up on water and snacks before starting the largest hike/climb of the week right back up to near the top of the island.

From there it was a long flat ride/walk through some long, tight, dark tunnels before the final 2 stages.

Stage 3 was lorded by everyone that rode it as being up there with the best trails they had ever ridden, look at the photos, watch the video but just a lush tropical forest toboggan of hero dirt, and the day wrapped off by a 4th stage of steep tech and a roll back down to the camp.

Beers, dinner, bed and get ready for day 4!

48km // 1680m Up // 2950m Down


Full results: here


TM 2021 day 3
The day started like this at the base camp in Funchal, breakfast with a view.


TM 2021 day 3
Then riders headed up to the top of stage 1 at Pico do Areeiro (1805m asl).


TM 2021 day 3
Riders were shuttled, then a good pedal and a little push a bike to wake up the body.


TM 2021 day 3
Right at the start of S1, Funchal in the background.


TM 2021 day 3
Kilian Bron rolling down into the mist.


Flying down the wide open single track at the top of stage 1. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
Flying down the wide-open single track at the top of stage 1.


Stage 1s ridge lines were being swallowed by shifting clouds non stop made for interesting photos and probably less than ideal but squally interesting riding. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
Stage 1s ridge lines were being swallowed by shifting clouds nonstop, made for interesting photos and probably less than ideal but squally interesting riding.


When roll it when you can just jump right over it Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
When roll it, when you can just jump right over it!


TM 2021 day 3
Denny Lupato on one of the little pinches with a view.


High up in the clouds with tight switchbacks. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
High up in the clouds with tight switchbacks.


The golden pole. New secret proto but for something with so much travel it seems it pedals well... Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
The golden pole. New, secret, proto but for something with so much travel it seems it pedals well...


TM 2021 day 3
Great trail, check. Fun corner, check. Beautiful views, check. Rainbow, check. Features Lewis Buchanan.


The start of D3 dropped down from high above Funchal. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
The start of D3 dropped down from high above Funchal.


TM 2021 day 3
Further down the clouds were clearing up for the sea views.


TM 2021 day 3
Riders transitioning from stage 1 to stage 2.


Texi has been on fire all week one of the danger men for sure. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
Texi has been on fire all week, one of the danger men for sure.


TM 2021 day 3
The man is on a mission this week. Getting quality days of mountain biking building for the incoming EWS kick-off.


TM 2021 day 3
From stage 2 to stage 3 we first did the descent into the valle of Curral das Freiras. What a view!


TM 2021 day 3
The hike a bike part of the liaison from stage 2 to stage 3 was an endurance test for the riders. Glad we had the views.


TM 2021 day 3
Rui Porto Nunes and Pombo go for different ways to push their bikes up the mountain.


TM 2021 day 3


All the lads half way up the mother of all climbs. It might of been hot and tiring but they all look happy dont they Thats Madiera Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
All the lads halfway up the mother of all climbs. It might of been hot and tiring but they all look happy, don't they?

TM 2021 day 3
Leo Kokonen entering into the levada way.

Into the darkness. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
Into the darkness.


TM 2021 day 3
Peter Ostroski loved the levada tunnels experience.


TM 2021 day 3
Jono Jones enjoying one of the best biking days of his life.


TM 2021 day 3


The traverse of the island linking up stage 2 and 3 is epic in every sense of the word. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
The traverse of the island linking up stage 2 and 3 is epic in every sense of the word.


TM 2021 day 3
Welcome to the jungle.


Stage 3 hero dirt. A lot of riders have been saying the best trail ever... Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
Stage 3 hero dirt. A lot of riders have been saying the best trail ever...


TM 2021 day 3
Dirt, moist, etc.


He couldnt not make the gallery with that jacket in that forest... Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
He couldn't not make the gallery with that jacket in that forest...


Pombo is the local hero with the number 1 plate and the next few days to round out the week suit him very well...expect him to move up a few places. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
Pombo is the local hero with the number 1 plate and the next few days to round out the week suit him very well...expect him to move up a few places.


The end of today was down in the damp woods. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
The end of today was down in the damp woods.


Lush green hero dirt gullys top to bottom full of screams of joy and excitment. Ive not seen riders so pumped on a trail in years. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
Lush green, hero dirt gullies top to bottom full of screams of joy and excitement. I've not seen riders so pumped on a trail in years.


German rider Iven Ebner is usually more at home on slope courses but this was his first try at enduro and so far hes loving it. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
German rider Iven Ebner is usually more at home on slope courses but this was his first try at enduro and so far he's loving it.


TM 2021 day 3
Until he snapped a nail on the last stage of the day. Spirit is still high though.


TM 2021 day 3
The lad is stoked on such a big day of riding bikes with friends.


TM 2021 day 3
Coral...


The end of D3 ends right on the coast of the north of the island. Rugged huge cliffs tower up above camp. Trans Madiera 2021 June Jacob Gibbins
The end of D3 ends right on the coast of the north of the island. Rugged huge cliffs tower up above camp.


TM 2021 day 3


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Reports Enduro Racing Trans Madeira


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
76231 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
60988 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
59990 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
59800 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
58762 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
53293 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
52200 views
Thought Experiment: The $22,000 Trail Bike Build
44815 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Yes Texi! Keep it together…

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009076
Mobile Version of Website