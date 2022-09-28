Video & Race Report: Race Day 4 + 5 - Trans Madeira Autumn

Sep 28, 2022
by Trans Madeira  
After a brutal day three where riders make the shift from south to north, day four plays an important part on this entire adventure. Body is tired but half the event is behind your back and time just moves too fast. A 45-minutes drive takes riders back to the top at 1350m to kick off day four, all taking place in Calheta. The question remains: is west the best? Well, we cannot make that claim but west is definitely magical and there's not a single rider in the World that can't deny that. With six (very dusty!) special stages ahead the adventure takes you down to Calheta beach for a final night in tents before moving to finish line hotel.



Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Arthur Deblonde ready for another day in paradise.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Moooo-ving over 170 (including staff, riders and media) its a mission!

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
First stage of the day is wild, rocky and in the open!

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
And has some cool views above Calheta.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Marshals and timing crew always ahead to make sure things run smooth.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
The west has some loooong descents and are a real test of stamina.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Left, right, left, right... oh baby, can't beat the west side.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Mid-day coffee... and occasionally poncha.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Leo on his way to win another day on the MEN40 class.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Not easy to follow your buddies on the west as the dust was flying.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Where the wild things grow and where mountains merge with sea.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Aston on stage three.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Hero dirt on a 3km special stage: sign me up!

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Local kid, Matias Camacho, loving to ride on the trails that seen him grow up.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Nature finding a way.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Léo Mathieu full-attack.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Alpine followed by eucalyptus trails... all in one go.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Wyn Masters was flying out there but didn't secure the win of the day.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira staff... just a normal day at the office for them pushing 140 racers to the finish line.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Looking ahead for what's around the next corner.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Alex Gammeter sending it blind.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Guys... there's two more stages before beer-time...

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Freeride Madeira's co-founder, John Fernandes, has more than 200 descents on this trail but still loves every bit of it.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Dirt surfing on the west.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Arthur Deblonde with the suicide no-hander.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Phil took the day win... not bad with a rental eh?

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Race director decided to bungee jump to wrap day four.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Camp moved to Calheta for a final night in the tents.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Stretch those legs Marcelo... one more day to go!

RESULTS AFTER DAY FOUR

MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 1:56:09
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 1:57:59
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 1:59:23
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 2:23:07
2. Megan Tuttle (USA), 2:25:44
3. Simone Vogel (GER), 2:28:14

MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 2:03:02
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 2:06:44
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 2:08:56
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 2:05:28
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 2:11:49
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 2:14:32

Full results here.


"The good part is that this has been an epic week. The bad part is that Monday we go back to reality". Day five of Trans Madeira also takes place on the far west side of the 'Pearl of the Atlantic', Calheta. On the menu, 6 of the most fun special stages you ever rode. You can ride these trails but racing on them just has a different feeling. From the alpine areas above Ponta do Pargo to the dust bowl trails near Lombo do Doutor, the route eventually takes you to a bar... like most other days. After a week of racing 75km of timed stages is time for a podium and a much deserved night in a five stars hotel... you deserve it.


Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Morning yoga and bike loading to get day five on the way.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Thank you for welcoming us Calheta.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Morning light on the West.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Marcelo on the hunt.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Morning frost on the first stage on the day got riders on their toes.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Fist bumps and smiles.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Phil finally got his bike back. Much better than the rental...

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Dusty trails on the west. Hard to beat it.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Time just moves too fast when you're racing the entire week and having a good time.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Entering the eucalyptus forest on another 450m descent remote trail.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Gary Donaldson on his way to secure 3rd place in the MEN's category.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Two stages to go!

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Staff was going all out to wrap edition seven of Trans Madeira!

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Beer: 1 euro. No kidding.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
What a week!

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Beer, finisher medals and ready to party!

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
A race for everyone that loves mountain biking.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Not a bad place to finish a wild week of racing.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Maybe a bit too fancy for us...

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
No mandatory dress-code.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Angel and Adrien Loron - father and son finishing together a race to remember.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
MEN30 and MEN40 podium.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Katy Curd secured first place followed by Megan Tuttle and Simone Vogel

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Juan didn't finish in 2021 but he came for revenge and got 2nd place in MEN30 category.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Wyn Masters with the top of the podium, followed by Marcelo Gutierrez and Gary Donaldson.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
It takes an army to get this event off the ground. Thanks to everyone!

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
See you in 2023 with two editions of Trans Madeira: 16-20 May and 19-23 September.

RESULTS AFTER DAY FIVE

MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 2:22:48
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 2:24:51
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 2:26:48
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 2:54:24
2. Megan Tuttle (USA), 2:58:40
3. Simone Vogel (GER), 3:02:23

MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 2:31:26
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 2:36:04
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 2:38:33
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 2:33:56
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 2:41:41
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 2:45:04

Full results here.

