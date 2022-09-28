Video & Race Report: Race Day 4 + 5 - Trans Madeira Autumn

After a brutal day three where riders make the shift from south to north, day four plays an important part on this entire adventure. Body is tired but half the event is behind your back and time just moves too fast. A 45-minutes drive takes riders back to the top at 1350m to kick off day four, all taking place in Calheta. The question remains: is west the best? Well, we cannot make that claim but west is definitely magical and there's not a single rider in the World that can't deny that. With six (very dusty!) special stages ahead the adventure takes you down to Calheta beach for a final night in tents before moving to finish line hotel.
Moooo-ving over 170 (including staff, riders and media) its a mission!
Marshals and timing crew always ahead to make sure things run smooth.
Where the wild things grow and where mountains merge with sea.
Nature finding a way.
Race director decided to bungee jump to wrap day four.RESULTS AFTER DAY FOUR
MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 1:56:09
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 1:57:59
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 1:59:23
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 2:23:07
2. Megan Tuttle (USA), 2:25:44
3. Simone Vogel (GER), 2:28:14
MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 2:03:02
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 2:06:44
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 2:08:56
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 2:05:28
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 2:11:49
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 2:14:32
"The good part is that this has been an epic week. The bad part is that Monday we go back to reality". Day five of Trans Madeira also takes place on the far west side of the 'Pearl of the Atlantic', Calheta. On the menu, 6 of the most fun special stages you ever rode. You can ride these trails but racing on them just has a different feeling. From the alpine areas above Ponta do Pargo to the dust bowl trails near Lombo do Doutor, the route eventually takes you to a bar... like most other days. After a week of racing 75km of timed stages is time for a podium and a much deserved night in a five stars hotel... you deserve it.
Morning yoga and bike loading to get day five on the way.
Beer: 1 euro. No kidding.
Maybe a bit too fancy for us...
MEN30 and MEN40 podium.
Juan didn't finish in 2021 but he came for revenge and got 2nd place in MEN30 category.RESULTS AFTER DAY FIVE
MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 2:22:48
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 2:24:51
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 2:26:48
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 2:54:24
2. Megan Tuttle (USA), 2:58:40
3. Simone Vogel (GER), 3:02:23
MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 2:31:26
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 2:36:04
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 2:38:33
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 2:33:56
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 2:41:41
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 2:45:04
