Video & Race Report: Race Day 4 + 5 - Trans Madeira Autumn

Arthur Deblonde ready for another day in paradise.

Moooo-ving over 170 (including staff, riders and media) its a mission!

First stage of the day is wild, rocky and in the open!

And has some cool views above Calheta.

Marshals and timing crew always ahead to make sure things run smooth.

The west has some loooong descents and are a real test of stamina.

Left, right, left, right... oh baby, can't beat the west side.

Mid-day coffee... and occasionally poncha.

Leo on his way to win another day on the MEN40 class.

Not easy to follow your buddies on the west as the dust was flying.

Where the wild things grow and where mountains merge with sea.

Aston on stage three.

Hero dirt on a 3km special stage: sign me up!

Local kid, Matias Camacho, loving to ride on the trails that seen him grow up.

Nature finding a way.

Léo Mathieu full-attack.

Alpine followed by eucalyptus trails... all in one go.

Wyn Masters was flying out there but didn't secure the win of the day.

Trans Madeira staff... just a normal day at the office for them pushing 140 racers to the finish line.

Looking ahead for what's around the next corner.

Alex Gammeter sending it blind.

Guys... there's two more stages before beer-time...

Freeride Madeira's co-founder, John Fernandes, has more than 200 descents on this trail but still loves every bit of it.

Dirt surfing on the west.

Arthur Deblonde with the suicide no-hander.

Phil took the day win... not bad with a rental eh?

Race director decided to bungee jump to wrap day four.

Camp moved to Calheta for a final night in the tents.

Stretch those legs Marcelo... one more day to go!

RESULTS AFTER DAY FOUR

MEN

1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 1:56:09

2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 1:57:59

3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 1:59:23

WOMEN

1. Katy Curd (GBR), 2:23:07

2. Megan Tuttle (USA), 2:25:44

3. Simone Vogel (GER), 2:28:14



MEN30

1. Will Ward (GBR), 2:03:02

2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 2:06:44

3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 2:08:56

MEN40

1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 2:05:28

2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 2:11:49

3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 2:14:32



Morning yoga and bike loading to get day five on the way.

Thank you for welcoming us Calheta.

Morning light on the West.

Marcelo on the hunt.

Morning frost on the first stage on the day got riders on their toes.

Fist bumps and smiles.

Phil finally got his bike back. Much better than the rental...

Dusty trails on the west. Hard to beat it.

Time just moves too fast when you're racing the entire week and having a good time.

Entering the eucalyptus forest on another 450m descent remote trail.

Gary Donaldson on his way to secure 3rd place in the MEN's category.

Two stages to go!

Staff was going all out to wrap edition seven of Trans Madeira!

Beer: 1 euro. No kidding.

What a week!

Beer, finisher medals and ready to party!

A race for everyone that loves mountain biking.

Not a bad place to finish a wild week of racing.

Maybe a bit too fancy for us...

No mandatory dress-code.

Angel and Adrien Loron - father and son finishing together a race to remember.

MEN30 and MEN40 podium.

Katy Curd secured first place followed by Megan Tuttle and Simone Vogel

Juan didn't finish in 2021 but he came for revenge and got 2nd place in MEN30 category.

Wyn Masters with the top of the podium, followed by Marcelo Gutierrez and Gary Donaldson.

It takes an army to get this event off the ground. Thanks to everyone!

See you in 2023 with two editions of Trans Madeira: 16-20 May and 19-23 September.

RESULTS AFTER DAY FIVE

MEN

1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 2:22:48

2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 2:24:51

3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 2:26:48

WOMEN

1. Katy Curd (GBR), 2:54:24

2. Megan Tuttle (USA), 2:58:40

3. Simone Vogel (GER), 3:02:23



MEN30

1. Will Ward (GBR), 2:31:26

2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 2:36:04

3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 2:38:33

MEN40

1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 2:33:56

2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 2:41:41

3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 2:45:04

