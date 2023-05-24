Video & Race Report: Race Day 4 + 5 - Trans Madeira Summer

May 23, 2023
by Trans Madeira  

Truth is: everybody loves the west side of Madeira. After three days of racing we finally landed in Calheta to race the final two days of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale. Although we saw some dust on the first three days (but also a lot of mud), riders got a true taste of the summer vibes. Six special stages in a day that has become one of the riders favorites over the past couple of years. Fast, flowy, open, dry... all the key ingredients to spice up racing and earn dust moustaches.

Trans Madeira 2023

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Starting the morning high on the alpine. Vera Ramon not scared of the blind jumps.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Calheta. You beauty!

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Eva Carrer came to race with us first time in 2018. She just came back for another week of adventure.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Want to have your buddy chasing you down next stage? No worries!

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Amy Morrison on her way to win day four.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Scenery is the complete opposite of what riders raced on the East side.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Hands up for surfing dust.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Up they go for next stage.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Kelan Grant tackling the rollercoasters.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Dry cameras = happy media?

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Except when we have Sam Hockenhull blowing up corners.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Cowboy Jono Jones.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Blind jumps. Mini heart attacks.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Seven editions for Leo Kokkonen. We must be doing something good to have him coming back every year.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
A 30-minute shuttle to the top for some more stages on the west.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
#notdoneyet - Jerome Clementz lost a bit of time on day four getting a 7th place.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Fuel for the afternoon. Food zone buffet for these boys.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Not always fast. Always stylish. Kriss Kyle coming up with 18th place on day four.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Day four and we throw in a 2.9km stage with 460m drop.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Matthew Shearn flying to another MEN30 day win.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Jono on the chase.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
On the way to the final stage of the day.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Quick stop on the way to SS6 to witness history

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Kriss Kyle. That's it.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Fergus Ryan getting 6th place on day four... and a lot of mojitos on the way.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Couscous with a 5th place on day four.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 4
Marshals working hard to distract Jono.

RESULTS AFTER DAY FOUR
OVERALL MEN
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 2:03:53
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 2:04:24
3. Thomas Lapeyrie (FRA), 2:07:16
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 2:27:58
2. Amy Morrison (USA), 2:29:33
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 3:04:46

Full results here.


*************************************

Trans Madeira 2023

And just like that, we reach day five. After all types of weather, landscapes and terrain it all comes down to the shortest day of the race but also where all decisions get done. Everyone is pleased to exchange tent life for a warm shower and a good night's sleep - except for those that stay up all night at the party. Another day on the west side, Calheta, where dust mixed with cold beers makes it the perfect combination.


Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Last night in tents.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Good morning Calheta!

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 Day 5
Left overs from the night before.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 Day 5
Riders couldn't believe they would see dust after the first couple days of racing on the East side.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Calheta throwing another dry day.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 Day 5
John Fernandes has ridden these trails hundreds of times. Always feels like a first.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 Day 5
A short day but with six special stages that everyone loves.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Morgane Jonnier won three of the five days of racing.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 Day 5
Kelan Grant, second place on day five but managed to snatch the win by over 30 seconds.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Couscous on the hunt!

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Amy Morrison on her way to the win with over 3 hours of timed racing.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Jerome's dust clouds. A solid 4th place to end the week.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
3rd place for Thomas Lapeyrie.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
SS29 start for Jerome.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Staff knows what's after SS30. Beer.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 Day 5

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
SS30. A track that really wraps the week in the best way possible.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Sam Reynolds styling it up for the locals.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Tired faces. Happy memories.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Finish line wheelies.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 Day 5
Race director Roberto getting everyone finisher medals.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
A great battle between these two all week.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
At least we know we have something that tops the term 'best'. Is it Ronaldo or the trails?

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Eva and Marco raced with us in 2018 and came back for another round. Here's to another round of beers.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Lets get the party started!

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Ohhhh, where are the tents? Final ride to five stars hotel near the beach.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Infinity pool to celebrate an infinity of good times!

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
These faces look like trouble for a fancy hotel...

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Trail Maps and Madeira Wine with the awards. You really want to get on the podium to get your hands on these.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Women's podium: Morgane, Amy and Claire.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Men's podium: Leigh, Kelan and a very-stocked Thomas.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Part of the team that takes this event from a dream to reality. Food zones, kitchen, safety, bike camp, marshals, timings, drivers... thanks to everyone!

RESULTS AFTER DAY FIVE
OVERALL MEN
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 2:30:38
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 2:31:04
3. Thomas Lapeyrie (FRA), 2:34:14
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Amy Morrison (USA), 3:00:32
2. Morgane Jonnier (FRA) 3:01:28
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 3:41:45

Full results here.

WHAT'S NEXT?
We'll be hosting the Autumn edition from 19th - 23rd September. If you wish to join us in 2024 registrations open 1st November 2023 at 10:00h GMT on our website.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Reports Trans Madeira


Must Read This Week
Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel
39702 views
First Look: Pivot's New Mach 4SL
38454 views
Review: 2023 Canyon Neuron CF 9
37842 views
Revisited: The Specialized Status 140 After One Year With a Guest Editor
35336 views
Opening Day Survey 2023: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
34659 views
First Ride: Archibald Cycles' AC1 Doomsday Machine
34249 views
Red Bull Formation Cancelled For 2023
32292 views
Slack Randoms: Full-Face Commuter Helmets, Breaking Frames, XC Parodies & More
29933 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038614
Mobile Version of Website