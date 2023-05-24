Video & Race Report: Race Day 4 + 5 - Trans Madeira Summer

Truth is: everybody loves the west side of Madeira. After three days of racing we finally landed in Calheta to race the final two days of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale. Although we saw some dust on the first three days (but also a lot of mud), riders got a true taste of the summer vibes. Six special stages in a day that has become one of the riders favorites over the past couple of years. Fast, flowy, open, dry... all the key ingredients to spice up racing and earn dust moustaches.
Quick stop on the way to SS6 to witness historyRESULTS AFTER DAY FOUR
OVERALL MEN
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 2:03:53
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 2:04:24
3. Thomas Lapeyrie (FRA), 2:07:16
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 2:27:58
2. Amy Morrison (USA), 2:29:33
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 3:04:46
And just like that, we reach day five. After all types of weather, landscapes and terrain it all comes down to the shortest day of the race but also where all decisions get done. Everyone is pleased to exchange tent life for a warm shower and a good night's sleep - except for those that stay up all night at the party. Another day on the west side, Calheta, where dust mixed with cold beers makes it the perfect combination.
Tired faces. Happy memories.
Eva and Marco raced with us in 2018 and came back for another round. Here's to another round of beers.
Trail Maps and Madeira Wine with the awards. You really want to get on the podium to get your hands on these.RESULTS AFTER DAY FIVE
OVERALL MEN
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 2:30:38
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 2:31:04
3. Thomas Lapeyrie (FRA), 2:34:14
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Amy Morrison (USA), 3:00:32
2. Morgane Jonnier (FRA) 3:01:28
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 3:41:45
.WHAT'S NEXT?
We'll be hosting the Autumn edition from 19th - 23rd September. If you wish to join us in 2024 registrations open 1st November 2023 at 10:00h GMT
on our website
.
