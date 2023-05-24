Video & Race Report: Race Day 4 + 5 - Trans Madeira Summer

Starting the morning high on the alpine. Vera Ramon not scared of the blind jumps.

Calheta. You beauty!

Eva Carrer came to race with us first time in 2018. She just came back for another week of adventure.

Want to have your buddy chasing you down next stage? No worries!

Amy Morrison on her way to win day four.

Scenery is the complete opposite of what riders raced on the East side.

Hands up for surfing dust.

Up they go for next stage.

Kelan Grant tackling the rollercoasters.

Dry cameras = happy media?

Except when we have Sam Hockenhull blowing up corners.

Cowboy Jono Jones.

Blind jumps. Mini heart attacks.

Seven editions for Leo Kokkonen. We must be doing something good to have him coming back every year.

A 30-minute shuttle to the top for some more stages on the west.

#notdoneyet - Jerome Clementz lost a bit of time on day four getting a 7th place.

Fuel for the afternoon. Food zone buffet for these boys.

Not always fast. Always stylish. Kriss Kyle coming up with 18th place on day four.

Day four and we throw in a 2.9km stage with 460m drop.

Matthew Shearn flying to another MEN30 day win.

Jono on the chase.

On the way to the final stage of the day.

Quick stop on the way to SS6 to witness history

Kriss Kyle. That's it.

Fergus Ryan getting 6th place on day four... and a lot of mojitos on the way.

Couscous with a 5th place on day four.

Marshals working hard to distract Jono.

RESULTS AFTER DAY FOUR

OVERALL MEN

1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 2:03:53

2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 2:04:24

3. Thomas Lapeyrie (FRA), 2:07:16

OVERALL WOMEN

1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 2:27:58

2. Amy Morrison (USA), 2:29:33

3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 3:04:46



Last night in tents.

Good morning Calheta!

Left overs from the night before.

Riders couldn't believe they would see dust after the first couple days of racing on the East side.

Calheta throwing another dry day.

John Fernandes has ridden these trails hundreds of times. Always feels like a first.

A short day but with six special stages that everyone loves.

Morgane Jonnier won three of the five days of racing.

Kelan Grant, second place on day five but managed to snatch the win by over 30 seconds.

Couscous on the hunt!

Amy Morrison on her way to the win with over 3 hours of timed racing.

Jerome's dust clouds. A solid 4th place to end the week.

3rd place for Thomas Lapeyrie.

SS29 start for Jerome.

Staff knows what's after SS30. Beer.

SS30. A track that really wraps the week in the best way possible.

Sam Reynolds styling it up for the locals.

Tired faces. Happy memories.

Finish line wheelies.

Race director Roberto getting everyone finisher medals.

A great battle between these two all week.

At least we know we have something that tops the term 'best'. Is it Ronaldo or the trails?

Eva and Marco raced with us in 2018 and came back for another round. Here's to another round of beers.

Lets get the party started!

Ohhhh, where are the tents? Final ride to five stars hotel near the beach.

Infinity pool to celebrate an infinity of good times!

These faces look like trouble for a fancy hotel...

Trail Maps and Madeira Wine with the awards. You really want to get on the podium to get your hands on these.

Women's podium: Morgane, Amy and Claire.

Men's podium: Leigh, Kelan and a very-stocked Thomas.

Part of the team that takes this event from a dream to reality. Food zones, kitchen, safety, bike camp, marshals, timings, drivers... thanks to everyone!

RESULTS AFTER DAY FIVE

OVERALL MEN

1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 2:30:38

2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 2:31:04

3. Thomas Lapeyrie (FRA), 2:34:14

OVERALL WOMEN

1. Amy Morrison (USA), 3:00:32

2. Morgane Jonnier (FRA) 3:01:28

3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 3:41:45



WHAT'S NEXT?

1st November 2023 at 10:00h GMT