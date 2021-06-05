Video & Race Report: Race Day 4 - Trans Madeira 2021

Jun 5, 2021
by Trans Madeira  


Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4! Bodies are starting to tire and so, to keep everyone on their toes we started the day way up high on the far northwest of the island with some slick ice-like tech!

4 stages up there in the lush, green, misty forest before a big descent down to the sea for lunch and feed station.

From there it was a shuttle back up to the top of the island but this time the southwest. This corner of the island is much drier, faster, flowier and always a favorite with the riders.

Another 3 stages here took in some old classics, and some brand new stuff all of them went down a storm. Smiles all round.

Going into the final day of racing tomorrow, day 5, it's Christian Textor from Germany with around a 1 minute lead over second place, can his smooth precise riding keep the lead for one more day?


49km // 600m Up // 3300m Down

Full results: here

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
The day started at camp once again but this morning we got an epic sunrise under the HUGE cliffs.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Morning view in Porto Moniz, such a spot!

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
How every big day on the bike should start, a packed breakfast table.

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
Like all events at the moment Covid protocols are in place at every step to keep everyone safe and relaxed.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Liaison to stage 1 took the riders through the moody territory where the laurisilva woods are.


Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4


Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4


Magical nature...

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Those laurisilva shapes in Formiga trail are pretty unique.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
The start of the day was on the ice like mud of the tech north-west.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Iven Ebner lost a nail yesterday. Today he didn't back down.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Quite the green room.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Nevermind his plate number, he still is JC31.

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
Jono and Lewis have been riding together all event and they seem to be having a ball, and flying!

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
Joe Connell seems to be enjoying the damp week and is sitting in 2nd overall going into the last day.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Vojtěch Bláha, 5th today, 5th overall.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
So cool to see how the trail network in Madeira grows every year with quality stuff.

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
From the damp woods to the top of the hill in the clouds, the afternoon took us to the south of the island for something a bit different.

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
Flying down through the tunnels of trees

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
Local hero Pombo making light work of the very fun, but physical stage 4.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
The TransMadeira caravan set a food station at Ribeira da Janela.


Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4


Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4



Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
We went into a forest, everything looked like this.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
The shape of the day goes out for Daniel Schemmel.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Not your average trees.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Red Line is also a classic, as this shot is. Deserved one for a legend like Monika Büchi.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
So scenic Madeira, so scenic...

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
It gets said a lot, but there aren't many places you can go from ice-like mud to this kind of dust on the same days riding.

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Caro Gehrig charging down on the last stage.

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
The final stage of today was on an old tried and tested favorite, and a hint at the kind of riding in store for the final day tomorrow

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4

Trans Madiera 2021 June D4 Gibbins
Race leader Texi making it all look so easy

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4
Lachlan Blair, a favourite for the squids thanks to his shapes.


