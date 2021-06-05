Video & Race Report: Race Day 4 - Trans Madeira 2021

Trans Madeira 2021 powered by Cannondale day 4! Bodies are starting to tire and so, to keep everyone on their toes we started the day way up high on the far northwest of the island with some slick ice-like tech!
4 stages up there in the lush, green, misty forest before a big descent down to the sea for lunch and feed station.
From there it was a shuttle back up to the top of the island but this time the southwest. This corner of the island is much drier, faster, flowier and always a favorite with the riders.
Another 3 stages here took in some old classics, and some brand new stuff all of them went down a storm. Smiles all round.
Going into the final day of racing tomorrow, day 5, it's Christian Textor from Germany with around a 1 minute lead over second place, can his smooth precise riding keep the lead for one more day? 49km // 600m Up // 3300m DownFull results: here
Magical nature...
