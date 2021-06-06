Video & Race Report: Race Day 5 - Trans Madeira 2021

42km // 850m Up // 3400m Down

Caleta was the last location of the base camp before moving to hotel Saccharum for the night after the race, not too shabby.

The first stage of the day, Pargos, delivered one more ridgeline with an open view.

The wind was blowing hard with just a few burned trees and bush vegetation.

Jono Jones on the lowest section of Pargos.

Texi placed second on Pargos, just 0.97s behind Pombo.

Still pretty fast... JC was 4th on stage 1.

Stage 2 Pombos delivered plenty of flowy corners on a super fun trail.

Pombos trail. Guess who won the stage...

Enmanuel indeed.

Joe Connell leads Lachlan Blair on Pombos.

Anita Gehrig nailed another day on the bike to take the overall win home.

Lew Buchanan following Jono Jones' wheel.

Lew Buchanan was 4th today and finished 6th overall.

The riders loved the flowy last stages of the day, spirits were high and many of them rode together as if the game was party laps.

Joe Connell, also fast in the dry dirt.

Texi with the scrub at the bottom of Patrica trail.

The Ronaldos stoked on this last day.

Jerome Clementz and Peter Ostroski dropping in Irinha, second to last trail of the week and one of the best ridge trail views.

Trans Madeira staff shreds, fact.

Fergus looking good on Autoguia, the last trail of this Trans Madeira edition.

Leo and the golden Pole catching some air.

Texi tweaking it for the locals.

Pombo sending it to the moon.

Jono and Pombo, Pombo and Jono, much respect, much love.

UK national team on hydration duties.

The mayor, the king of Madeira.

Man of the week.

Team CR7.

Sempre Coral.

JC31, such a legend!

The last night the Trans Madeira caravan moved to one of the finest hotels on the island.

Mojito o'clock at the infinite pool.

Caro Gehrig, Anita Gehrig and Monika Büchi.

Enmanuel Pombo, Christian Textor and Joe Connell.

What a crew!

TransMadeira 2021 powered by Cannondale spring edition is a wrap!So after a long week of racing, taking in all 4 corners of the island, over 30 of the best trails on the island, and a whole load of amazing sights, new friends, food, drinks, and every kind of weather this planet can throw at you (apart from snow) it's over, and we have our winners.The final day was over on the far southwest of the island, with the trails turning faster, dryer, and flowier than the start of the week. This was just the wrap-up the riders needed, while being more fun, the trails still had their tricky bits to keep everyone honest down to the wire.It was Texi and Anita Gehrig taking the top spots in the men's and women's races. Like all Trans events though it's more about the journey than the timesheet and as you can see by the images here, that could not be more true than with the Trans Madeira. Everyone had a ball, everyone in it together and the fact we had some amazing, tight and exciting racing along the way is the icing on the cake.Riders got treated to their last night of the week, not in tents like the rest of the week, but in one of the nicest hotels on the island, with a nice dinner and a good few free drinks. What more could you ask for!Till next time! September is coming!