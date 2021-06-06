Video & Race Report: Race Day 5 - Trans Madeira 2021

TransMadeira 2021 powered by Cannondale spring edition is a wrap!
So after a long week of racing, taking in all 4 corners of the island, over 30 of the best trails on the island, and a whole load of amazing sights, new friends, food, drinks, and every kind of weather this planet can throw at you (apart from snow) it's over, and we have our winners.
The final day was over on the far southwest of the island, with the trails turning faster, dryer, and flowier than the start of the week. This was just the wrap-up the riders needed, while being more fun, the trails still had their tricky bits to keep everyone honest down to the wire.
It was Texi and Anita Gehrig taking the top spots in the men's and women's races. Like all Trans events though it's more about the journey than the timesheet and as you can see by the images here, that could not be more true than with the Trans Madeira. Everyone had a ball, everyone in it together and the fact we had some amazing, tight and exciting racing along the way is the icing on the cake.
Riders got treated to their last night of the week, not in tents like the rest of the week, but in one of the nicest hotels on the island, with a nice dinner and a good few free drinks. What more could you ask for!
Till next time! September is coming!42km // 850m Up // 3400m DownFull results: here
Caleta was the last location of the base camp before moving to hotel Saccharum for the night after the race, not too shabby.
4 Comments
Post a Comment