Video & Race Report: Race Day 5 - Trans Madeira 2021

Jun 6, 2021
by Trans Madeira  


TransMadeira 2021 powered by Cannondale spring edition is a wrap!

So after a long week of racing, taking in all 4 corners of the island, over 30 of the best trails on the island, and a whole load of amazing sights, new friends, food, drinks, and every kind of weather this planet can throw at you (apart from snow) it's over, and we have our winners.

The final day was over on the far southwest of the island, with the trails turning faster, dryer, and flowier than the start of the week. This was just the wrap-up the riders needed, while being more fun, the trails still had their tricky bits to keep everyone honest down to the wire.

It was Texi and Anita Gehrig taking the top spots in the men's and women's races. Like all Trans events though it's more about the journey than the timesheet and as you can see by the images here, that could not be more true than with the Trans Madeira. Everyone had a ball, everyone in it together and the fact we had some amazing, tight and exciting racing along the way is the icing on the cake.

Riders got treated to their last night of the week, not in tents like the rest of the week, but in one of the nicest hotels on the island, with a nice dinner and a good few free drinks. What more could you ask for!

Till next time! September is coming!

42km // 850m Up // 3400m Down

Full results: here


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira


Caleta was the last location of the base camp before moving to hotel Saccharum for the night after the race, not too shabby.



TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira



TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
The first stage of the day, Pargos, delivered one more ridgeline with an open view.


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
The wind was blowing hard with just a few burned trees and bush vegetation.

Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Jono Jones on the lowest section of Pargos.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Texi placed second on Pargos, just 0.97s behind Pombo.


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
Still pretty fast... JC was 4th on stage 1.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Stage 2 Pombos delivered plenty of flowy corners on a super fun trail.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Pombos trail. Guess who won the stage...


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Enmanuel indeed.

TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Joe Connell leads Lachlan Blair on Pombos.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Anita Gehrig nailed another day on the bike to take the overall win home.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Lew Buchanan following Jono Jones' wheel.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira



Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins



TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Lew Buchanan was 4th today and finished 6th overall.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
The riders loved the flowy last stages of the day, spirits were high and many of them rode together as if the game was party laps.

TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Joe Connell, also fast in the dry dirt.


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
Texi with the scrub at the bottom of Patrica trail.


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
The Ronaldos stoked on this last day.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Jerome Clementz and Peter Ostroski dropping in Irinha, second to last trail of the week and one of the best ridge trail views.


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
Trans Madeira staff shreds, fact.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Fergus looking good on Autoguia, the last trail of this Trans Madeira edition.

Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
Leo and the golden Pole catching some air.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Texi tweaking it for the locals.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Pombo sending it to the moon.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Jono and Pombo, Pombo and Jono, much respect, much love.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
UK national team on hydration duties.

TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
The mayor, the king of Madeira.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Man of the week.


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
Team CR7.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Sempre Coral.


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
JC31, such a legend!


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
The last night the Trans Madeira caravan moved to one of the finest hotels on the island.

TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
Mojito o'clock at the infinite pool.


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins




TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira



Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
Caro Gehrig, Anita Gehrig and Monika Büchi.


Trans Madeira June 2021 - Jacob Gibbins
Enmanuel Pombo, Christian Textor and Joe Connell.


TransMadeira 2021 spring ed DAY 5 by Kike Abelleira
What a crew!


4 Comments

  • 5 0
 I don't have the level to do a Transmadeira as they do, but this island is such an extraordinary place to have tons of good time. Thanks for making me dream Smile
  • 2 0
 Trans-Madeira is a twice annual event. There is one later in the year, so you have two to choose from for next year!
  • 2 0
 Looks amazing! What are the plans for 2022?
  • 2 0
 Just subscribe our newsletter in trans-madeira.com Wink

