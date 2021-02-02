Video & Photo Report: Richie Rude, Peter Ostroski, & More Take Part in Underground Trans New England Enduro

It's funny, when you aspire to a certain type of experience, often that comes with an expectation of where this can be found. For me, having traveled the world racing mountain bikes for nearly 20 years, all the while knowing that the riding right here in New England is all a person needs, it was a beautiful thing to have this core group of locals remind us all that often times it's right under your nose. Wait a minute, didn't the Old Man of the Mountain's nose fall off? Oh well, better keep looking. — Adam Craig

Covering evacuation plans and logistics with the medical team

Fuel Up... It's gonna be a long week

Cochran's Ski Area is a small, family run hill which has churned out numerous olympians over the years. It is Quintessential Vermont, only sporting surface lifts and a spider web of maple lines which keep the taller riders constantly vigilant to avoid a clothes lining. In the summer Cochran is a hub for an extensive trail network extending into the Richmond Mountain Trails, a local nonprofit trail organization. A collection of land owners, dedicated riders and trail builders have come together to make this network the go-to after work riding spot just 15 minutes from Burlington.

Flowers, foliage, and a mustache

Former full time World Cup DH racer Max Morgan now resides in Vermont and leans into one of his favorite corners

Corinne Prevot, founder of Skida and constant traveler has competed in EWS and adventures around the world, yet stays rooted in Vermont because of trails like these

Adam Craig, Maine native and racing legend, shows you can never let your guard down when New England gets wet

Bolton Valley, another family owned and operated ski area, is home to a number of former downhill races in the early 2000's which has recently seen a resurgence of trail maintenance. Some of the locals that reside at the top of this winding access road have kept it quietly running for years, but now the resort is fully behind restoring these legendary trails. They are classic raw, burly, and technical which make Bolton Valley notoriously challenging, especially in the wet. And it is always wet. You won't find much in the way of flow trails here, just the finest Vermont gravity fed gnar.

Epic — Laurie Verreault

Did Peter Ostroski manage to pull this one back? (hint: he did)

Alex McAndrew stable and focused over Bolton Valley's classic raw trail

Classic Bolton Valley

Long live the #Jank — Parker Degray

Trans New England was an absolute blast showcasing some of the most fun and challenging riding this corner of the country has to offer. The crew, the food and vibes were top notch. Events like this remind me how supportive and badass our bike community really is! Stoked for Trans NE 2.0! — Corey Smith

Patrick Noonan, composed

It's not uncommon to catch Dylan Conte smiling, but this sentiment was shared by all on this day

Innovative, highly accurate timing system kept track of stage timing. Unfortunately the cloud was hacked and results were lost. Oh well...

Play it live — Claire Sick

Burke Mountain needs less introduction. Located just up the hill from the famous Kingdom trails in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, Burke was set to be the site for the 6th round of the Enduro World Series this year. If all goes to plan the Series will make a stop at Burke some year soon, but in the meantime the Trans New England crew got to sample a little of what's in store for when the big show finally comes to town.

While recovering from an injury, event organizer Adam Morse opted out of riding and subbed in for some shuttle bus driving

Helping work throughout the summer to make this gathering possible, I can say it was really special seeing guys and gals ride my home trails and get fully fired up. The energy of the group after each day embodies the spirit of what we were trying to re-create with this event — Adam Morse

Gavin Vaughan, one of the most talented riders and trail builders no one has heard of

Richie Rude, one of the most talented riders that everyone has heard of

This week was definitely the highlight of 2020! So grateful that I got to be a part of this awesome crew of people, riding great trails, seeing incredible views, and generally having an epic week on the bike — Sarah Howerter

Ali Zimmer, another stunning rider hailing from Vermont and a former DH World Cup and World Championship competitor

Bassil Silver, promoter of stoke, happy to be leading out a train

Evan "Yung E" Booth always sure to stir up the soil

Richie taking notes from Yung E

Warm beer all week ... no cheating with cold beer — Pat Noonan

New England is home to some of the finest riding in North America.If you are surprised by this statement, you are not alone. New England is relatively quiet in regards to mountain bike reporting in comparison to other hotspots throughout North America. However, when you begin to consider the numerous top level EWS, World Cup and World Championship XC and DH contenders produced by this region, that claim begins to carry some weight. For many of us riders who have grown up in the area, we have always known that we have great terrain that can compete with some of the best locations around the globe. Yet our mountains are ancient and rounded, our forests are tight and technical, so it can be challenging to accurately present how special the riding truly is. When racers from around the country and even around the world pass through between events, there is always an element of inquisitive surprise when they get to sample the goods.The idea for Trans New England has likely existed in the minds of many riders that hail from this region, but was not fully realized until June of this year. Yes, this is another story of COVID-19 and how it forced sweeping changes across the world, but in this case hopefully something unique as we all look ahead to healthier and safer days to come.As local shelter in place restrictions began to relax, Alex McAndrew, a figurehead of gravity racing in the northeast, invited a small, tight knit group of friends from Covid-safe counties to embark on four big days of riding. We rode all day, refueled by snacks and swimming holes sprinkled about, camped and experienced some of the best trails Vermont and New Hampshire have to offer. Normally congregating for several races per month by this time in the year, this was the first time we were all together since COVID-19 hit. The lasting impression was evidence of how much we missed the camaraderie and simplicity of riding with a good group of friends.After the mid-summer self-proclaimed, “sendah fest”, a few of the riders from that crew, Adam Morse, Patrick Noonan, Peter Ostroski, and Tom Sampson set about creating something a bit more structured for the fall, the first edition of TNE. The concept was simple: emulate the great Trans races we have had the privilege to attend such as Trans BC, NZ, Provence, and Andes Pacifico, but bring it to our home territory. The mapped out route covered seven different locations over five days in across northern New England. Dinners would be provided by local restaurants and camping logistics arranged for the group each night. Our goal; big days on the bike covering a variety of terrain highlighting the best trails of each region. The days served up 4000-5000’ of descending in addition to a planned “race stage” for each day. The open format allowed the group to have a structured itinerary, but also left time to session sections and mix up the party trains throughout the week.Reality: COVID-19. While we were fortunate enough to have interest from friends in California, Arizona, Colorado, and even Canada, we had to restrict who could attend. We consulted with numerous medical professionals as well as adhere to the constantly changing local restrictions. Ultimately, we had to make the unfortunate decision to limit the group to New England locals from counties with the lowest covid rates or those that could adhere to the strict quarantine guidelines in each of the areas we would be riding. Luckily that still left us with numerous DH and XC world cup athletes, former world championship competitors, a 2x Olympian, a 2x EWS champion and the best riders and racers New England has to offer. Needless to say we were not short on talent. More importantly we were not short on great people to spend a week traveling and camping while riding some of the best trails you may or may not have known about in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.Without further ado, we present to you, Trans New England EnduroStay tuned for part two from this inaugural event where we explore more New England Classics, such as our weather.