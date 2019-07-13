Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 3 & 4 - Kimberley and Fernie

Day 3 — “The Day That Almost Didn’t Happen”

When Plans A, B, C, and D didn’t work out, Megan had Plan E on tap ready to fire. Stage 4 was permitted two weeks prior to the event.

Anne Galyean, aka #AnneSmash, felt right at home on Stage 1 of Day Three, taking third on the day. Although she currently resides in Seattle, Wash. she spent her prior years racing on the East Coast and in Colorado where rocks are plentiful.

Many tires fell captive to the sharp rocks on Stage 1. Schwalbe has been taking care of racers all week replacing tires and offering neutral tech support.

#FollowCamFriday purveyor Nate Hills races all day and edits all night so you can enjoy nightly episodes of raw footage from the Schwalbe Trans BC. How does he do it and still post to #FCF while he's racing? A steady stream of meat sticks and vodka. Check his last bike build video for proof.

Megan Rose recently settled in Kimberley as her home base. Her backyard and pump track were conveniently located en route the biggest liaison of the day.

What are you looking at? The domestic wildlife of Kimberley, B.C.

Trevor May rips down Stage 4 of Day Three. When he's not out on big adventures, May is hard at work behind the scenes of Trailforks as the Lead Developer.

Angie McKurdy making light work of the rock garden on Stage 4. McKurdy took second place for the day and currently sits in third for the overall after four days of racing.

Tom Sampson attacks the steep, loamy pitches on Stage 4. Sampson had his best day finish yet with a third-place finish on Day Three.

With 27 timed stages throughout the week, you can afford to take a break mid-stage, and still be mid-pack.

Each year the Trans BC’s weather patterns see-saw from one extreme to the other. This year racers are receiving near-perfect conditions for the week with moisture prepping the trails every night and intermittently throughout the day.

Day 4 – “The Day of the Old School Steeps”

The ridgeline out to the start of Al Matador provided the views for the day.

Don't let the alpine scenery take your focus off track. With an average grade of -21 percent, Al Matador held high consequences for anyone who slipped a front tire.

If you got caught out in the rain, Stage 2 – 48 Hours – quickly became a soupy mess and then stiffened into a peanut butter consistency for the back half of the field, creating a significant split in results. Meanwhile, those who enjoyed dry conditions on Stage 2 entered Stage 3 – Dopamine – with slippery roots, bridges, and steep chutes.

Once everyone returned to the GearHub, they received their personal Outdoor Wipes to clean up from the day.

It was so fun to challenge myself for these stages. As a volunteer we always party trained it which was such a fun group vibe. To be able to have this arena to fully open it up is something new for me. Not only to push myself, but to trust openness of the track.

— Marty Schaffer

Marty Schaffer currently sits in second place in the overall behind Scott Countryman (Flagstaff, Ariz.) who holds a 2 minute 19 second lead over his category.

Sloth outside the tape, ninja inside, Aaron Bradford brings the laid-back vibes to trans racing. Despite racing towards the back of the pack and getting peanut butter conditions on Stage 2 of Day Four, Bradford maintains third overall.

Alex Pavon has steadily moved into second place throughout the week. With rocky conditions at Crowsnest Pass, Alb. on tap for Day Five, it's very likely Pavon will continue to close the gap.

Hannah Bergemann is riding the course with her dad for the week, chasing him on the transitions and disappearing out of sight on the descents.

Odie the Mountain Dog and his mom hang out in downtown Kimberley at the end of the day of racing. Being a volunteer pup is hard work!

Riley Seebeck from Team Media Squid proves that you can have many talents. Even being really, really good looking.

Peter Wojnasty on the daily.