Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 1 & 2 - Panorama

Day One —

Andrew Nelson hikes to the summit of Mount Goldie on Day Two. Nelson and Jason Simpson, Director of Mountain Sports at Panorama Mountain Resort were paramount to creating routes within the ski area's boundaries. Both Simpson and Nelson rode Day Two's course.

Race director Megan Rose rides Stages 1 and 2 on Day One of the Trans BC — a clear sign that this isn't her first rodeo with event logistics.

The trail building scene around here is about exploring the unknown. You spend a lot of time being lost. That’s what so unique about the mountain biking here – it’s still wild.

— Jose Letelier

Jose the Legend shredding his trails. Days One and Two of this year's Trans BC owe a lot to this man.

You know what they say about a trail feather. You are meant to be in that spot, at that moment.

Gnar horns. Open Women Alex Pavon and Ingrid Larouche are stoked to arrive at the top of Stage 2 on Day One. Friends outside the race tape, fierce competitors otherwise - these two are 24 seconds apart after the first two days of racing in third and fourth place.

Ignorance is bliss. For Day One, racers end their climbing at the base of Mount Goldie and drop into the queen stage of the race – Hopeful – for 1090 meters of descending over 7.2 kilometers.

Stage 2’s high-speed odyssey down the green tunnel allowed racers to get off the brakes for brief moments of reprieve from their hands.

Tom Sampson (Boulder, Colo.) cruises to the finish of Stage 3. Sampson currently sits in 7th place in Open Men.

Passing two men two turns before on Punishers steepest section, Jo Peters (Open Women) is all smiles.

The steeps of Stage 4, Punisher, don't discriminate. Everyone, from the best riders to the most cautious, was caught off guard.

Day Two —

About sums up the day.

It’s the adventure day that I see as the Trans B.C.

— Megan Rose

It's all in the details. Rose printed out removable, waterproof elevation profile stickers for participants to keep tabs on the day ahead.

The march up to the top of Stage 1 was just the tip of the iceberg on Day Two's hike-a-bikes.

Dropping into the first of many descents with killer vistas. They call it Panorama for a reason.

Crossing avalanche paths on Stage 2.

Anne Galyean (Seattle, Wash.) filters water mid-way through Day Two. After an illustrious career as a downhill racer and alumni of the Yeti/FOX Factory Team, this is her first six-day, blind enduro.

Perhaps it was delirium setting in, but as racers began their hike-a-bike they were looking for the unicorns to emerge from their natural habitat. Eventually, the feeling of moving through fantasyland faded into a steady march. Bikes on backs, for one final push to the summit on grippy utensil-sized shale, brought racers to the pinnacle of Day Two.

Official Hypeman of Yeti Cycles, Blair Reed elevates the levels wherever he goes - even after hour-plus hike-a-bikes.

Heading straight back down from where you came from - Day Two, Stage 4.

Multiple strategies were employed to make it through the snowdrift on Stage 4. This rider demonstrates proper form and execution.

If you see this face out on the trail, know that you're about to get heckled or followed. Tom Bradshaw aka Kiwi Bradshaw aka Brad Bradshaw is your local guide and impromptu #FollowCamFairy.

More of this, please.

Scott Countryman (Flagstaff, Ariz.) showed up to the Trans NZ earlier this year as a volunteer. He leads the Open Men by 1 minute 38 seconds at the Trans BC. What is his strategy? “Treat every day like it’s its own race.”

The Trans BC acknowledges that we are racing on the traditional territory of Niitsítapi, Secwépemc, and Ktunaxa for Days One and Two.

The bird's eye view of Trans BC Event HQ at Panorama Mountain Resort. Schwalbe is providing neutral tech support all week for racers include tire replacements for those who shred the gnar a little too hard.

Proof that squids can fly. Peter Wojnar gets air from atop of Stage 4 on Day Two.

Sarah Rawley (Golden, Colo.) returns for her fourth consecutive year of reporting on the Trans BC. RoboArm by day and writer by night, Rawley teamed up with Anne Galyean (Seattle, Wash.) for the Trans BC's Working Woman.